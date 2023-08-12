VN PHO 2183 w williams ave
Appetizers
A1. Spring Rolls
Shrimp & pork with mixed sliced lettuce, cilantro, and vermicelli noodle rolled in soft rice paper
A2. Shrimp Spring Rolls
Shrimp with mixed sliced lettuce, cilantro, and vermicelli noodle rolled in soft rice paper
A3. Egg Rolls
Marinated pork with mixed vegetables rolled in egg roll skin
A4. Crispy Wontons
Marinated pork wrapped in wonton skin
A5. Crab Puff Rangoons
Imitation crabmeat and cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin
A6. Pot Stickers
Mixed marinated pork and vegetables rolled in pot sticker skin
A7. Crispy Prawns
Deep-fried shrimps
A8. Chicken Wings
Mixed chicken wings with garlic, green onion, yellow onion and special spices
Beef Broth Noodle Soup (Pho)
P1. Special
Rare beef, skirt flank, tendon, tripe, and beef meat balls
P2. Ox Tail
P3. Beef, Flank, Tendon, and Tripe
P4. Beef
P5. Beef and Skirt Flank
P6. Beef and Tendon
P7. Beef and Meat Balls
P8. Beef and Tripe
P9. Beef, Flank and Meat Balls
P10. Flamed Broiled Pork
P11. Shrimp
Pho No Meat
Chicken Broth Noodle Soup
H1. Chicken Noodle Soup
H2. Steamed Wonton & BBQ Pork Noodle Soup
H3. BBQ Pork Noodle Soup
H4. Vegetable & Tofu Noodle Soup
H5. Vegetable Noodle Soup
H6. Shrimp Noodle Soup
H7. Shrimp & Chicken Noodle Soup
H8. Wor Wonton Noodle Soup
Combination of chicken, BBQ pork, shrimp & crispy wonton
Rice Noodle with Chicken Broth
Vermicelli Noodle (Bún)
B1. Grilled Pork
B2. Grilled Pork and Egg Rolls
B3. Grilled Pork, Shrimps and Egg Roll
B4. Grilled Chicken
B5. Grilled Beef
B6. Sauteed Chicken with Lemongrass, Green Onion, Yellow Onion and Chili Pepper
B7. Sauteed Beef with Lemongrass, Green Onion, Yellow Onion and Chili Pepper
B8. Sauteed Shrimps with Lemongrass, Green Onion, Yellow Onion and Chili Pepper
B9. Sauteed Tofu with Lemongrass, Green Onion, Yellow Onion and Chili Pepper
Chow Mein
Chow Fun
Fried Rice
Chicken - Lunch
CK1. Grilled Chicken
CK2. Grilled Chicken, Egg Rolls
CK3. Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, Egg Roll
CK4. Chicken Lemongrass
CK5. Chicken Broccoli
Broccoli, carrot, and yellow onion
CK6. Chicken Curry
CK7. Chicken Vegetable
Mixed of vegetables
CK8. Kung Pao Chicken
Bell pepper, yellow onion, carrot, water chestnut, chili pepper, and peanut
CK9. Szechuan Chicken
Bell pepper, carrot, bamboo slices, snow pea, yellow onion and chili pepper
CK10. Mongolian Chicken
Green onion, yellow onion, and chili pepper
CK11. Cashew Chicken
Celery, snow pea, carrot, yellow onion and water chestnut
CK12. General Chicken
Breaded chicken tossed in general spicy sauce
CK13. Honey Garlic Chicken
Breaded chicken tossed in honey garlic sauce
CK14. Orange Chicken
Breaded chicken tossed in sweet orange sauce
CK15. Sesame Chicken
Breaded chicken tossed in sesame sauce
CK16. Lemon Chicken
Breaded chicken tossed in lemon sauce
CK17. Sweet and Sour Chicken
Battered chicken tossed in sweet and sour sauce with pineapple,yellow onion, and bell pepper
Pork - Lunch
PK1. Grilled Pork
PK2. Grilled Pork, Egg Roll
PK3. Grilled Pork, Shrimp, Egg Roll
PK4. Pork Broccoli
Broccoli, carrot, and yellow onion
PK5. Pork Curry
PK6. Pork Vegetable
Mixed of vegetables
PK7. Kung Pao Pork
Bell pepper, yellow onion, carrot, water chestnut, chili pepper, and peanut
PK8. Cashew Pork
Celery, carrot, snow pea, white onion, water chestnut and cashew nuts
PK9. Szechuan Pork
Bell pepper, carrot, yellow onion, bamboo slice, snow pea and chili pepper
Beef
Shrimp
S1. Grilled Shrimp
S2. Lemongrass Shrimp
S3. Shrimp Broccoli
S4. Shrimp Curry
S5. Shrimp Vegetable
S6. Honey Walnut Shrimp
S7. Kung Pao Shrimp
S8. Szechuan Shrimp
S9. Cashew Shrimp
S10. General Shrimp
S11. Honey Garlic Shrimp
S12. Orange Shrimp
S13. Sesame Shrimp
S14. Lemon Shrimp
S15. Sweet Sour Shrimp
Vegetarian - Lunch
T1. Lemongrass Tofu
T2. Tofu Broccoli
Broccoli, carrot, and yellow onion
T3. Tofu Curry
T4. Tofu Vegetable
Mixed of vegetables
T5. Kung Pao Tofu
Bell pepper, yellow onion, carrot, water chestnut, chili pepper, and peanut
T6. Cashew Tofu
Celery, carrot, bamboo slices, snow pea, and cashew nuts
T7. Szechuan Tofu
Bell pepper, bamboo slices, snow pea, carrot, yellow onion, and chili pepper
T8. General Tofu
Fried tofu tossed in general spicy sauce
T9. Honey Garlic Tofu
Fried tofu tossed in honey garlic sauce
T10. Orange Tofu
Fried tofu tossed in sweet orange sauce
T11. Sesame Tofu
Fried tofu tossed in sesame sauce
T12. Lemon Tofu
Fried tofu tossed in lemon sauce
T13. Sweet and Sour Tofu
Fried tofu tossed in sweet and sour sauce, pineapple, white onions, and bell peppers
Chef Special
Golden Deep-Fried Chicken
Chicken Pad Thai
Beef Pad Thai
Shrimp Pad Thai
Combo Pad Thai
Flamed Broiled Pork Chop
Salty Pepper Shrimp
Tom Yum Fried Rice
Shrimp and chicken
Seafood Fried Rice
Shrimp and scallop