Appetizers

A1. Spring Rolls

$8.00

Shrimp & pork with mixed sliced lettuce, cilantro, and vermicelli noodle rolled in soft rice paper

A2. Shrimp Spring Rolls

$8.50

Shrimp with mixed sliced lettuce, cilantro, and vermicelli noodle rolled in soft rice paper

A3. Egg Rolls

$8.50

Marinated pork with mixed vegetables rolled in egg roll skin

A4. Crispy Wontons

$7.95

Marinated pork wrapped in wonton skin

A5. Crab Puff Rangoons

$7.95

Imitation crabmeat and cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin

A6. Pot Stickers

$7.95

Mixed marinated pork and vegetables rolled in pot sticker skin

A7. Crispy Prawns

$9.95

Deep-fried shrimps

A8. Chicken Wings

$7.95

Mixed chicken wings with garlic, green onion, yellow onion and special spices

Beef Broth Noodle Soup (Pho)

P1. Special

$13.95

Rare beef, skirt flank, tendon, tripe, and beef meat balls

P2. Ox Tail

$13.95

P3. Beef, Flank, Tendon, and Tripe

$13.50

P4. Beef

$12.50

P5. Beef and Skirt Flank

$12.50

P6. Beef and Tendon

$12.50

P7. Beef and Meat Balls

$12.50

P8. Beef and Tripe

$12.50

P9. Beef, Flank and Meat Balls

$12.50

P10. Flamed Broiled Pork

$12.50

P11. Shrimp

$13.95

Pho No Meat

$9.50

Chicken Broth Noodle Soup

H1. Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.50

H2. Steamed Wonton & BBQ Pork Noodle Soup

$12.50

H3. BBQ Pork Noodle Soup

$12.50

H4. Vegetable & Tofu Noodle Soup

$12.50

H5. Vegetable Noodle Soup

$12.50

H6. Shrimp Noodle Soup

$13.95

H7. Shrimp & Chicken Noodle Soup

$13.95

H8. Wor Wonton Noodle Soup

$13.95

Combination of chicken, BBQ pork, shrimp & crispy wonton

Rice Noodle with Chicken Broth

$9.50

Vermicelli Noodle (Bún)

B1. Grilled Pork

$12.50

B2. Grilled Pork and Egg Rolls

$13.95

B3. Grilled Pork, Shrimps and Egg Roll

$14.50

B4. Grilled Chicken

$12.50

B5. Grilled Beef

$14.50

B6. Sauteed Chicken with Lemongrass, Green Onion, Yellow Onion and Chili Pepper

$13.95

B7. Sauteed Beef with Lemongrass, Green Onion, Yellow Onion and Chili Pepper

$14.50

B8. Sauteed Shrimps with Lemongrass, Green Onion, Yellow Onion and Chili Pepper

$14.50

B9. Sauteed Tofu with Lemongrass, Green Onion, Yellow Onion and Chili Pepper

$12.50

Chow Mein

M1. Chicken Chowmein

$13.50

M2. Pork Chowmein

$13.50

M3. Chicken and Pork Chowmien

$13.95

M4. Beef Chowmein

$13.95

M5. Shrimp Chowmein

$14.25

M6. Shrimp and Chicken Chowmein

$14.25

M7. Combo Chowmein

$14.95

M8. Vegetables Chowmein

$13.00

Chow Fun

CF1. Chicken Chowfun

$13.50

CF2. Pork Chowfun

$13.50

CF3. Chicken and Pork Chowfun

$13.95

CF4. Beef Chowfun

$13.95

CF5. Shrimp Chowfun

$14.25

CF6. Shrimp and Chicken Chowfun

$14.25

CF7. Combo Chowfun

$14.95

CF8. Vegetables Chowfun

$13.00

Fried Rice

F1. Chicken Fried Rice

$13.50

F2. Pork Fried Rice

$13.50

F3. Chicken and Pork Fried Rice

$13.95

F4. Beef Fried Rice

$13.95

F5. Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.25

F6. Shrimp and Chicken Fried Rice

$14.25

F7. Combo Fried Rice

$14.95

F8. Vegetables Fried Rice

$13.75

Chicken - Lunch

CK1. Grilled Chicken

$13.50

CK2. Grilled Chicken, Egg Rolls

$14.50

CK3. Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, Egg Roll

$15.95

CK4. Chicken Lemongrass

$14.00

CK5. Chicken Broccoli

$12.25

Broccoli, carrot, and yellow onion

CK6. Chicken Curry

$14.00

CK7. Chicken Vegetable

$12.25

Mixed of vegetables

CK8. Kung Pao Chicken

$12.25

Bell pepper, yellow onion, carrot, water chestnut, chili pepper, and peanut

CK9. Szechuan Chicken

$12.25

Bell pepper, carrot, bamboo slices, snow pea, yellow onion and chili pepper

CK10. Mongolian Chicken

$12.25

Green onion, yellow onion, and chili pepper

CK11. Cashew Chicken

$12.25

Celery, snow pea, carrot, yellow onion and water chestnut

CK12. General Chicken

$12.25

Breaded chicken tossed in general spicy sauce

CK13. Honey Garlic Chicken

$12.25

Breaded chicken tossed in honey garlic sauce

CK14. Orange Chicken

$12.25

Breaded chicken tossed in sweet orange sauce

CK15. Sesame Chicken

$12.25

Breaded chicken tossed in sesame sauce

CK16. Lemon Chicken

$12.25

Breaded chicken tossed in lemon sauce

CK17. Sweet and Sour Chicken

$12.25

Battered chicken tossed in sweet and sour sauce with pineapple,yellow onion, and bell pepper

Pork - Lunch

PK1. Grilled Pork

$12.25

PK2. Grilled Pork, Egg Roll

$14.50

PK3. Grilled Pork, Shrimp, Egg Roll

$15.95

PK4. Pork Broccoli

$12.25

Broccoli, carrot, and yellow onion

PK5. Pork Curry

$13.50

PK6. Pork Vegetable

$12.25

Mixed of vegetables

PK7. Kung Pao Pork

$12.25

Bell pepper, yellow onion, carrot, water chestnut, chili pepper, and peanut

PK8. Cashew Pork

$12.25

Celery, carrot, snow pea, white onion, water chestnut and cashew nuts

PK9. Szechuan Pork

$12.25

Bell pepper, carrot, yellow onion, bamboo slice, snow pea and chili pepper

Beef

BF1. Grilled Beef

$15.25

BF2. Lemongrass Beef

$15.25

BF3. Beef Broccoli

$14.95

BF4. Beef Curry

$14.95

BF5. Beef Vegetable

$14.95

BF6. Kung Pao Beef

$14.95

BF7. Cashew Beef

$14.95

BF8. Szechuan Beef

$14.95

BF9. Mongolian Beef

$15.25

Shrimp

S1. Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

S2. Lemongrass Shrimp

$16.00

S3. Shrimp Broccoli

$16.00

S4. Shrimp Curry

$16.00

S5. Shrimp Vegetable

$16.00

S6. Honey Walnut Shrimp

$17.00

S7. Kung Pao Shrimp

$16.00

S8. Szechuan Shrimp

$16.00

S9. Cashew Shrimp

$16.00

S10. General Shrimp

$16.00

S11. Honey Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

S12. Orange Shrimp

$16.00

S13. Sesame Shrimp

$16.00

S14. Lemon Shrimp

$16.00

S15. Sweet Sour Shrimp

$16.00

Vegetarian - Lunch

T1. Lemongrass Tofu

$12.95

T2. Tofu Broccoli

$11.95

Broccoli, carrot, and yellow onion

T3. Tofu Curry

$12.95

T4. Tofu Vegetable

$11.95

Mixed of vegetables

T5. Kung Pao Tofu

$11.95

Bell pepper, yellow onion, carrot, water chestnut, chili pepper, and peanut

T6. Cashew Tofu

$11.95

Celery, carrot, bamboo slices, snow pea, and cashew nuts

T7. Szechuan Tofu

$11.95

Bell pepper, bamboo slices, snow pea, carrot, yellow onion, and chili pepper

T8. General Tofu

$11.95

Fried tofu tossed in general spicy sauce

T9. Honey Garlic Tofu

$11.95

Fried tofu tossed in honey garlic sauce

T10. Orange Tofu

$11.95

Fried tofu tossed in sweet orange sauce

T11. Sesame Tofu

$11.95

Fried tofu tossed in sesame sauce

T12. Lemon Tofu

$11.95

Fried tofu tossed in lemon sauce

T13. Sweet and Sour Tofu

$11.95

Fried tofu tossed in sweet and sour sauce, pineapple, white onions, and bell peppers

Chef Special

Golden Deep-Fried Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Pad Thai

$13.50

Beef Pad Thai

$13.95

Shrimp Pad Thai

$14.25

Combo Pad Thai

$14.25

Flamed Broiled Pork Chop

$14.50

Salty Pepper Shrimp

$17.00

Tom Yum Fried Rice

$16.00

Shrimp and chicken

Seafood Fried Rice

$19.00

Shrimp and scallop

Macaroni Stir-Fried with Beef & Egg

$16.00

Triple Delight

$18.00

Sweet and Sour Pork

$14.00

Side Order

Cup Steamed Rice

$1.00

Cup Egg Fried Rice

$2.50

Cup Egg Drop Soup

$1.75

Bowl Egg Drop Soup

$6.95

Shrimp

$4.00

Meat

$3.50

Steamed Wontons

$3.50

Crispy Wontons

$3.50

Tofu

$2.50

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$3.50

Side Baby Pokchoi

$5.00

Plain Chow Mein

$6.00

Plain Fried Rice

$6.00

Cup of Beef Broth

$2.00

Cup of Chicken Broth

$1.75

Side of Rice Noodle

$1.00

Side of Egg Noodle

$1.00

Cup of Extra Sauce

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Milk Tea

$4.25

Milk Tea Boba

$4.95

Thai Tea

$4.25

Thai Tea Boba

$4.95

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

Hot Vietnamese Coffee

$2.00

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$1.00

Iced Tea

$1.00

Soda

$2.95

Soda TOGO

$1.50