Food

APPETIZERS

Prepare to Share! Order enough for the table because once your friends catch sight of these superior starters you’ll be guarding your plate. Don’t risk it. Get two. Or three.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts with Sriracha Dipping Sauce

$10.95

It’s a veggie with a kick!

Classic Fried Zucchini with Ranch Dressing

$10.95

Generous zucchini bites, cut on the bias and fried to golden perfection.

Pretzel with Mustard & Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$9.95

This large warm German-style pretzel will have you looking for the Oktoberfest oompah band. You just missed them. They were here yesterday.

South of the Border Chicken Nachos

$14.95

Tortilla chips, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Onions, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa. Ooey gooey mounds of yum.

Deviled Eggs, Pickles & Bacon

$8.95

Better than Grandma used to make.

Not Your Average Fries

$8.95

Garlic herb, Parmesan cheese, crispy and warm. You know you want them.

SALADS

Go for the Green! VOLLI salads are piled high, healthy, fresh, and exponentially flavorful. Tossed to order in our house-ma de dressings, you’ll push away from the table satisfied.

Asian Chop Salad

$14.95

Napa Cabbage, Bok Choy, Bean Sprouts, Crispy Wontons, Spicy Asian Dressing.

Walnut & Cranberry Spring Salad

$15.95

Fresh Mixed Greens, Basil, Farro, Cucumber, Tomato, Goat Cheese, Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Balsamic Dressing.

Italian Chop

$15.95

Mixed Greens, Basil, Tomato, Cucumber, Garbanzo, Black Olives, Pepperoncinis, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Croutons, Italian Vinaigrette

Volli House Salad

$12.95

Fresh Mixed Greens with Shredded Carrots & Red Cabbage, Basil, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Cheddar Cheese.

Caesar Salad

$13.95

SANDWICHES

Old-School Diner Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$14.95

Thick cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Farm-Fresh Eggs Cooked to Order, Cheddar Cheese Served on Grilled Sourdough

Classic BLT

$14.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with Fresh Avocado Mayonnaise on Toasted CiabattaBread.

Grilled Salmon BLT

$18.95

A Pacific Northwest twist on an Old Favorite. Salmon, Lemon Dill Aioli, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, on Ciabatta Bread.

Chicken Not So Little

$15.95

Fried Herb-Marinated Chicken Breast on Potato Bun Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, VOLLI Victory Sauce.

New York Deli-Style Pastrami Reuben

$16.95

Pastrami on Rye Bread, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island and Melted Swiss Cheese.

Ultimate Tuna Melt

$17.95

Solid White Albacore Tuna, Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, a hint of Mayo, on Grilled Sourdough.

VOLLI Very Veggie

$14.95

Marinated Then Charbroiled, Garden- Fresh Zucchini, Eggplant, Onion, Tomato, Basil, Relish on Toasted Ciabatta Bread. Bursting with flavor.

Caprese Sandwich

$15.95

Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Vinaigrette Drizzle

BURGERS

Angus Beef Burger

$17.95

Choice of Cheese, Potato Bun, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

Turkey Burger

$16.95

Choice of Cheese, Potato Bun, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

Veggie Patty Burger

$14.95

Choice of Cheese, Potato Bun, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

TACOS

Rotating featured Taco of the Day. Ask your server for today’s taco taste experience.

Three Mexican Street Tacos

$17.95

CHICKEN

More than a tasty snack, our wings come perfectly paired with a side that brings out the flavor. It’s not just pickelballs that are flying at VOLLI.

Traditional Hot Wings

$14.95

Carrot Sticks, Celery Sticks, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

Spicy Asian-Style Wings

$14.95

Comes with an Asian Chop Side Salad

Southern Style BBQ Wings

$14.95

Comes with Jalapeno Cornbread and Honey Butter

Italian Herbed Wings

$14.95

Comes with Garlic Bread, Dusted with Oregano, Basil,Thyme, Rosemary, Lemon and Garlic

Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$14.95

LARGE SIDES

Regular Fries

$9.95

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$9.95

Onion Rings

$10.95

BBQ Beans

$8.95

Mac & Cheese

$9.95

Vegetable of the Day

$8.95

DESSERTS

Every day is a good day at VOLLI. Keep the excitement going with sumptuous cookies, brownies, and fruit cobblers made in-house. Baked fresh throughout the day. Served warm in a ceramic skillet. Topped with premium ice cream. Have your spoon ready, you'll be fighting over these.

Warm Cookie

$9.95

Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream

Warm Brownie

$9.95

Warm Fruit Cobbler

$9.95

Hot Fudge Sundae

$9.95

Caramel Sundae

$9.95

Root Beer Float

$9.95

Sodas

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Water/Coffee/Tea

Water

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$3.00

Happy Hour

HH Beer

Coors Light 16 oz

$5.00

Coors Light 20 oz

$7.00

16 oz Beers

$7.00

16 oz Ciders

$7.00

20 oz Beers

$9.00

20 oz Ciders

$9.00

HH liquors/ wine

Margarita

$7.00

Paloma

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Vodka Martini

$9.00

Gin Martini

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

French

$7.00

Hybridz Back Nine Bourbon

$14.00

Raspberry Mint Smash

$14.00

Spicy Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Basil Banger

$12.00

Friskee Whiskee

$16.00

House Wine

$6.00

HH Food

Fried Zucchini

$8.95

Pretzel

$7.95

Wings

$10.95

Chicken Tenders

$10.95