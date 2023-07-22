VOLLI Marysville Marysville
Food
APPETIZERS
Crispy Brussel Sprouts with Sriracha Dipping Sauce
It’s a veggie with a kick!
Classic Fried Zucchini with Ranch Dressing
Generous zucchini bites, cut on the bias and fried to golden perfection.
Pretzel with Mustard & Cheddar Cheese Sauce
This large warm German-style pretzel will have you looking for the Oktoberfest oompah band. You just missed them. They were here yesterday.
South of the Border Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Onions, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa. Ooey gooey mounds of yum.
Deviled Eggs, Pickles & Bacon
Better than Grandma used to make.
Not Your Average Fries
Garlic herb, Parmesan cheese, crispy and warm. You know you want them.
SALADS
Asian Chop Salad
Napa Cabbage, Bok Choy, Bean Sprouts, Crispy Wontons, Spicy Asian Dressing.
Walnut & Cranberry Spring Salad
Fresh Mixed Greens, Basil, Farro, Cucumber, Tomato, Goat Cheese, Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Balsamic Dressing.
Italian Chop
Mixed Greens, Basil, Tomato, Cucumber, Garbanzo, Black Olives, Pepperoncinis, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Croutons, Italian Vinaigrette
Volli House Salad
Fresh Mixed Greens with Shredded Carrots & Red Cabbage, Basil, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Cheddar Cheese.
Caesar Salad
SANDWICHES
Old-School Diner Bacon, Egg and Cheese
Thick cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Farm-Fresh Eggs Cooked to Order, Cheddar Cheese Served on Grilled Sourdough
Classic BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with Fresh Avocado Mayonnaise on Toasted CiabattaBread.
Grilled Salmon BLT
A Pacific Northwest twist on an Old Favorite. Salmon, Lemon Dill Aioli, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, on Ciabatta Bread.
Chicken Not So Little
Fried Herb-Marinated Chicken Breast on Potato Bun Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, VOLLI Victory Sauce.
New York Deli-Style Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami on Rye Bread, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island and Melted Swiss Cheese.
Ultimate Tuna Melt
Solid White Albacore Tuna, Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, a hint of Mayo, on Grilled Sourdough.
VOLLI Very Veggie
Marinated Then Charbroiled, Garden- Fresh Zucchini, Eggplant, Onion, Tomato, Basil, Relish on Toasted Ciabatta Bread. Bursting with flavor.
Caprese Sandwich
Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Vinaigrette Drizzle
BURGERS
TACOS
CHICKEN
Traditional Hot Wings
Carrot Sticks, Celery Sticks, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
Spicy Asian-Style Wings
Comes with an Asian Chop Side Salad
Southern Style BBQ Wings
Comes with Jalapeno Cornbread and Honey Butter
Italian Herbed Wings
Comes with Garlic Bread, Dusted with Oregano, Basil,Thyme, Rosemary, Lemon and Garlic