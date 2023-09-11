Popular Items

12 Wings

$16.99

With your choice of sauce or dry rub.

6 Wings

$8.99

With your choice of sauce or dry rub.

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$13.99

good vibes beer cheese mac tossed with smoked chicken, house made buffalo sauce, hoodoo blue cheese drizzle, bacon and green onion.

OCTOBERFEST MENU

Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Kraut Bowl

$10.99

Oh Mama Beer Brat

$11.99Out of stock

The Schnitz

$12.99

Rhine's Rueben

$13.99

Sauerkraut braised in bacon and deglazed with good vibes IPA, oozing with Swiss cheese and jammed full of thinly sliced corned beef, and our house made russian dressing.

Loaded Fries

$6.99

BEER MENU

Packaged

12-PACK Variety Pack

$38.00
6-PACK Empty Calories

$15.00

Light. Crisp. Clean. Crushable. Have you ever been stuck drinking a light beer, and thought ‘Wow, I wish [redacted] lite didn’t suck?’ Well we thought that too, and our brewer set out to create a light beer with legitimate flavor. The result is Empty Calories, which delivers great flavors with only 107 calories and 2.6 grams of carbs. If you think all craft beers are too heavy, this is the one for you to try. 4.7% ABV.

6-PACK Good Vibes

$20.00
4-PACK Good Vibes

$18.00

Our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop good vibes five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. 7.3% ABV.

4-PACK Hazy Vibes

$20.00

You know the vibes. hazy vibes is the totally righteous IPA Curt has been dreaming of making for years. Hopped five times in the kettle & double dry hopped to produce bodacious dank fruit notes, we use gnarly amounts of galaxy, amarillo, mosaic + apollo in this new england style IPA. I made this beer on my time, you can drink it on your time, but really, shouldn’t it be our time? 7% ABV.

4-PACK Killapilz

$15.00

A Uniquely American Take on one of the World’s most Classic Styles. Killapilz is our imperialized European-style lager that blends together characteristics of some of our favorite continental lagers with bold hop additions at an increased alcohol content to produce a uniquely American take on one of the world’s most classic styles. 7.5% ABV.

4-PACK Lacto-Kooler

$24.00

Made with Green. The deliciously green Lacto-Kooler might just end up being your favorite. We made this Berliner Weisse style sour ale with lots of “green” giving the beer its unique color and flavor. In addition to being one of the most popular choices in our Voodoo brewpubs, Lacto-Kooler Green is also the official beer of Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. It’s scary good! 5.5% ABV.

4-PACK Lacto-Kooler (Red)

$24.00
4-PACK Oh Mama

$16.00

Oh Mama is a Traditional Golden American Lager brewed for the Steel City, in collaboration with American Rock band Styx. The inspiration for the name and artwork comes from the Styx hit song “Renegade” which is commonly played at Heinz Field as an anthem for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 3rd quarter. 6% ABV.

4-PACK Schnitzengiggle

$20.00

Ze Greatest Beer In All Ze Vorld. Schnitzengiggle is our traditional Oktoberfest brewed in honor of the classic style of the late 1800s. This reddish-copper lager boasts rich, elegant malt flavors from imported German malts that are balanced by German noble hops that finish clean and moderately dry from our house lager yeast. Prost. 5.9% ABV.

4-PACK Voodoo Love Child

$18.00

Voodoo’s Take on an Old-World Classic. Voodoo Love Child bears our name and that’s for good reason. It’s a classic, old world Belgian tripel, updated in a truly unique style. Clocking in at 9.5% ABV and fermented using our proprietary yeast from Belgium, VLC is delicately aged with sour cherries, raspberries, and passion fruit to create a truly unique flavor that you simply can’t find elsewhere. 9.5% ABV.

4-PACK White Magick of the Sun

$15.00

A Spice-Forward Take on a Time-Honored Classic. White Magick of the Sun is our Voodoo-ized version of a classic Belgian White Ale. This spiced wheat ale is fermented with our proprietary Belgian yeast, then conditioned on coriander, juniper berries, orange peel and a unique peppercorn blend. 7.3% ABV.

4-PACK Wynona's Big Brown Ale

$15.00

Robust and Smooth. Wynona’s Big Brown Ale is our big American Brown Ale. Generous amounts of Brown Malt coupled with our house ale yeast result in a robust and smooth ale with just enough bitterness to balance it out with a malty-rich backbone with notes of coffee, chocolate, and toffee. 7.5% ABV.

500ml BA Voodoo Love Child

$15.00
500ml BA Where Our Secrets Go

$15.00

4-PACK Wildberry Lime Seltzer

$15.00

4-PACK Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer

$15.00

4-PACK Grindin'

$20.00

LIQUID DEATH DRINKS

Skinwalker Ranch Water

$9.00

Tequila, Liquid Death Severed Lime, Lime

Melon Executioner

$9.00

Vodka, Liquid Death Convicted Melon, Lime

Mango Massacre

$9.00

Gin, Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw, Lime

Sparkling Sour Slayer

$9.00

Vodka, Liquid Death Sparkling, Lime

COCKTAILS & WINE

Cocktails

Butterfly Bourbon Slush

$12.00

BlackBerry, like, and Butterfly flower flavored bourbon slush. Made with Bulleit!

Tropical Vibes Mule

$12.00

Vodka, Strawberry, Pineapple, Vitamin Rich Dragonfruit Powder, Lime, Ginger Beer

Watermelon Dragon Mojito

$12.00

White Rum, Fresh Mint, Lime, Watermelon, Vitamin Rich Dragonfruit Powder, Liquid Death Severed Lime

Classic Mojito

$12.00

White Rum, Fresh Mint, Lime, Liquid Death Severed Lime

Blue Sapphire

$12.00

Vodka, Berry Infusion, Lime, Nutrient Rich Blue Spirulina

Watermelon Passion Slush

$12.00

Vodka, Watermelon, Passionfruit, Vitamin Rich Dragonfruit Powder, Lime

Cucumber Gin Gimlet

$12.00

Gin, Fresh Cut Cucumber, Lime, Light Simple Syrup, Ginger Beer

Maple Manhattan

$13.00

Rye Whiskey Aged With Locally Sourced Pure Maple Syrup, Sweet Vermouth, and Angostura Bitters

Voodoo Island

$12.00

Big Spring Vodka, Gin, and White Rum, New Liberty Tequila, Honeydew Melon, Blackberry, Lemon, Lime, Antioxidant Rich Butterfly Powder

Honeydew Melon Lemonade

$12.00

Vodka, Honeydew Melon Infusion, Light Lemonade

Dragonfire Magarita

$12.00

Tequila, Strawberry, Lime, Jalapeno, Vitamin Rich Dragonfruit Powder, Liquid Death Severed Lime, Black Hawaiian Lava Salted Rim (Contains Heat!)

Honey Old Fashioned

$13.00

Aged Bourbon Whiskey, Locally Sourced Honey, Angostura Bitters, Light Simple Syrup

Wine

Yes Way Rose

$10.00

Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$7.00

White Haven Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Chronic Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

FOOD MENU

Appies

good vibes Chips & Salsa

$5.99Out of stock

Pub Pretzel

$11.99

12oz pretzel served with good vibes beer cheese & Wynona's Big Brown Ale mustard.

Voodoo Nachos

$11.99

Fresh fried corn tortilla chips Topped with your choice of meat, lima crema, creole salsa, jalapeños and cilantro.

Hummus Platter

$10.99

Voodoo's signature roasted red pepper hummus served with pita + piles of veggies for dipping.

Beer Cheese Queso

$9.99

Beer cheese topped with fresh green onion. Served with tortilla chips.

Renegade Sliders

$12.99

Smashed patty, Swiss, on a toasted bun with voodill pickles, cajun ranch, and topped with caramelized onions.

Salads & Wraps

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped Romaine, croutons, and shredded Parm Cheese.

House Salad

$10.00

Choice of spring mix or iceberg wedge topped with cucumber, tomato, red onion, mozzarella cheese, and your choice of additional toppings.

Caesar Salad Wrap

$12.00

House Salad Wrap

$12.00

Jumbo Wings

6 Wings

$8.99

With your choice of sauce or dry rub.

12 Wings

$16.99

With your choice of sauce or dry rub.

Beer Cheese Macs

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$13.99

good vibes beer cheese mac tossed with smoked chicken, house made buffalo sauce, hoodoo blue cheese drizzle, bacon and green onion.

Craft Mac

$11.99

good vibes beer cheese mac tossed and topped with crispy tang bang onions, good vibes BBQ, bacon and green onion.

Beer Mussels

Chorizo Lime Mussels

With shallots, garlic, cilantro & our good vibes west coast IPA.

Blue Cheese & Bacon Mussels

With our Wynona's Big Brown Ale.

Lemon Pepper Garlic Mussels

With shallots, lemon, and our Killapilz Imperial Hoppy Lager.

Cincy Favorites

Porkopolis Pig Wings

$17.99

Good vibes IPA brined and roasted pig wings fresh from Eckerlin Meats down the street. 2 giant pig wings over our hase made Jaapeno slaw drizzled with good vibes BBQ, garnished with pickled red onion and parsley.

Seven Hills Chili Bowl

$13.99

Cavatappi noodles smothered in our secret Cincy inspired chili and piled high with shredded cheddar, red chili beans, and diced onions.

Beer-Braised Banger

$10.99

All Beef Hot Dog with Beer-Braised Bacon Kraut, Tomato, and Beer Mustard.

3 Way Banger

$10.99

Hometown Eckerlin's Meat All Beef Hot Dog Banger coated in our good vibes infused chili, diced onion, and drizzled with our Beer Cheese.

Signature Burgers

Foodoo Burger

$14.99

Cheddar cheese smashburger with our house made cajun ranch.

Roasted Hatch Burger

$13.99

Fresh tortilla strips, shredded pepper jack/cheddara blend, with pickled fire roasted chilis and fresh pico.

Cincy Swine

$15.99

Signature voodoo blend burger on a spent grain bun topped with house smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, our signature good vibes BBQ and crispy tang bang onions.

Bacon Blue Burger

$14.99

Hickory smoked bacon and blue cheese crumbled smashburger topped with our signature good vibes BBQ.

Portobello Mushroom Burger

$11.99

Thick and juicy Balsamic marinated Portobello Mushroom seared to perfection, topped with our caramelized onion, and Swiss cheese.

Handies

Rhine's Rueben

$13.99

Sauerkraut braised in bacon and deglazed with good vibes IPA, oozing with Swiss cheese and jammed full of thinly sliced corned beef, and our house made russian dressing.

BBQ Pulled Porker

$12.99

Smoked pulled pork over our jalapeno slaw, on a spent grain bun topped with good vibes bbq and crispy tang bang onions.

Chicky Chicky Bang Bang

$12.99

Tikka masala marinated chicken breast, fried to perfection, with Voodill pickles, tikka slaw and our bang bang drizzle on a spent grain bun.

Beer Cheese Steak

$15.99

Seasoned steak seared and topped with beer cheese, sautéed onions, peppers, on a toasted French roll.

Turkey BLTA

$11.99

Smoked turkey, fresh sliced tomato, field greens, hickory smoked bacon and house avocado aioli on toasted sourdough.

Signature Pizza

3 Little Pigs

$15.99

House made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, chorizo and bacon.

Voo-dill Pickle

$14.99

House made roasted garlic pesto, shredded mozzarella, Pittsburgh Pickle Co. pickles and Voodoo's top secret Voo-dill seasoning.

Queen City Caprese

$13.99

House made roasted garlic pesto with fresh sliced mozzarella cheese + tomato + basil, topped with spring mix tossed in balsamic vinaigrette.

Chili-Nati Pie

$15.99

A good vibes infused Cincinnati Chili base, topped with red chili kidney beans, diced red onions, sliced Eckerlin's Meats all beef wieners, oyster crackers, shredded cheddar cheese and a beer mustard drizzle.

Big Easy Cheesy

$12.99

House made roasted garlic pesto or house made pizza sauce topped with our pizza cheese blend.

For the Kiddos

Lil Smashburgers

$10.00

With choice of applesauce, veggies or fries plus a juice or soda

Peppa Pie

$10.00

With choice of applesauce, veggies or fries plus a juice or soda

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

With choice of applesauce, veggies or fries plus a juice or soda

Toastie

$10.00

With choice of applesauce, veggies or fries plus a juice or soda

All Beef Lil Dog

$10.00

With choice of applesauce, veggies or fries plus a juice or soda

Sides

Side Sawces

Choose from our selection of side sauces and dressings!

Pub Chippies

$1.99

House fried crispy potato chips. Great as a side, or for snacking!

Voodoo Fries

$3.99

Crispy Golden House Cut French Fries.

Cajun Fries

$3.99

Jalapeno Coleslaw

$1.99

Side of Mac and Cheese

$2.99

Celery & Carrots

$1.00

Dessert

Ice Cream Handies

$5.99

Choice of Sugar Cookie, Choco Chunk, or Gluten Free Snickerdoodle.

NA BEVERAGES

NA Beverages

Apothecary Root Beer

$5.00
Cincinnati Royal Orange Soda

$5.00
Buckeye State Scarlet Soda

$5.00
Boylan Cane Cola

$5.00
Boylan Diet Cane Cola

$5.00
Boylan Spakling Lemonade

$5.00
Apothecary Cream Soda

$5.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Liquid Death Water

$4.00

Liquid Death Sparkling

$4.00

Liquid Death Lime

$4.00

Liquid Death Mango

$4.00

Liquid Death Melon

$4.00

Mocktails

Queen City Thirst Quencher

$7.00