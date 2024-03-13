Voodoo Brewing Co - Plano 1001 14th Street Suite 500
Food
Apps
- Pub Pretzel$13.99
Giant Pretzel Served with House Made Beer Cheese or Beer Mustard.
- Nachos$11.99
Fresh Fried Corn Tortilla Chips, Smothered in good vibes Beer Cheese, good vibes Creole Salsa, Lime Crema, Jalapenos, and Cilantro
- Renegade Sliders$13.99
Our signature smashed patty, melted Swiss, on toasted slider buns with voodill pickles, cajun ranch, topped with caramelized onions deglazed with our Oh Mama lager.
- Fried Pickles$8.99
Fresh Beer Battered Voodill Pickle chips fried crispy tossed in voodill pickle spice served with Cajun Ranch
- Hummus Platter$10.99
Voodoo's signature house made roasted red pepper hummus served with pita and piles of veggies for dipping.
Boules
Wings
Beer Cheese Macs
- Buffalo Chicken Mac$14.99
good vibes beer cheese mac tossed and topped with pepper jack & cheddar, cheese, smoked chicken, house made buffalo sauce & IPA Blue Cheese drizzle, bacon & green onions
- Voodoo Craft Mac$13.99
good vibes beer cheese mac tossed and topped with pepperjack and cheddar cheese, crispy tang bang onions, good vibes BBQ Sauce, bacon, & green onions
Signature Pizzas
- Big Easy Cheesy$11.99
Our House Made Roasted Garlic Pesto topped with a Pizza Cheese Blend.
- 3 Little Pigs$15.99
House blended pizza sauce, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Chorizo, Pepperoni, & toasted fennel seed on top of bubbling hot pizza cheese
- Voo-dill Pickle$12.99
House Made Roasted Garlic Pesto, Pizza Cheese, Voo-dill Pickles, & Our Secret Pickle Spice
- Plano Caprese$14.49
House Made Roasted Garlic Pesto, fresh mozzarella pearls, tomato slices, fresh basil topped with spring mix, balsamic vinigarette and parmesan cheese
- Voodoo-It-Yourself$11.99
House made roasted garlic pesto or red sauce topped with pizza cheese blend. Add your own protein and/or veggie toppings.
Handhelds
- Pulled Porker$12.99
House roasted Pulled Pork on Craft Beer Pub Bun.
- Chicky Chicky Bang Bang$12.99
Tikka Masala Marinated Chicken Breast, Fried to Perfection, Craft Beer Pub Bun with Voodill Pickles, Tikka Slaw and our Bang Bang Drizzle
- Beer Cheese Steak$15.99
Seasoned Beef Shaved and seasoned ribeye, grilled up with our caramelized onions, grilled bell peppers, served on a toasted Craft Beer Hoagie Bun
- Turkey BLTA$11.99
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Avocado on Toasted Sourdough with our House made Aioli.
- Pastrami Rueben$13.99
Sauerkraut sauteed in bacon and deglazed with good vibes IPA, oozing with Swiss cheese and jammed full of sliced pastrami, and our house made Russian Dressing
Po'boys
Signature Smashed Burgers
- Foodoo Burger$15.99
Bacon & Cheddar Cheese Smashburger with our House made Cajun Ranch.
- Bacon Blue Burger$15.99
Hickory smoked bacon and blue cheese crumbled Smashburger topped with our Signature good vibes BBQ.
- Turkey Burger$15.99
Fresh turkey burger topped with Cheddar and oh mama onions, drizzled with our avo aioli
- Portobello Mushroom$12.99
Thick and juicy Balsamic marinated Portobello mushroom seared to perfection, topped with our OH Mama onions, and Swiss cheese.
Salads and Wraps
- Bayou Salad$14.99
Blackened chicken or jumbo shrimp, mixed greens, bacon, granny smith apples, candied pecans, bleu cheese, pepper jelly vinaigrette
- Bayou Wrap$14.99
Blackened Chicken or Jumbo Shrimp, mixed greens, bacon, granny smith apples, candied pecans, bleu cheese, pepper jelly vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$10.99
Chopped Romaine, croutons, and Shredded Parm Cheese. Side of Caesar.
- Caesar Wrap$10.99
House made Caesar Dressing tossed with Romaine Lettuce and Parmesan Cheese
- House Salad$10.99
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion Topped with Mozzarella Served with Ranch Dressing.
- House Wrap$10.99
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, and red onions topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of dressing
- Side Caesar$3.99
Chopped Romaine, croutons, and Shredded Parm Cheese. Side of Caesar.
- Side House$3.99
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion Topped with Mozzarella Served with Ranch Dressing.
- Caprese Side Salad$4.99
Sping mix, halved grape tomatoes, mozzarella pearls tossed in balsamic vinigarette, sprinkled with parmesan cheese and balsamic vinegar drizzle
Sides
Micro Brewers
- Peppa Pie$8.00
Signature pizza sauce on a 7” Pita topped with our pizza cheese and pepperoni.
- Toastie$8.00
Fresh Sourdough bread, buttered and grilled with melted cheddar cheese.
- Kid's Mac & Cheese$8.00
Noodles tossed in our Cheese Sawce
- Mini Smash Burgers$8.00
2 Lil’ Smash Burger patties oozing with cheddar on 2 toasted slider buns.
- Fresh Chicky Nugz$8.00
Fresh and Crispy Dino sized nuggies.
- Fried Shrimp$8.00
Jumbo grilled or fried shrimp
Dessert
Beer
Draft Beer
- Cowbell$3.25+Out of stock
Big Body. Rich Flavors. Velvety Smooth. Cowbell, our double chocolate oatmeal Imperial Milk Stout delivers rich flavors of chocolate and roasty malt. with a big body and velvety chocolate goodness this beer will fulfill your prescription for “more cowbell!” Served on Nitro. 8.5% ABV.
- Empty Calories$2.00+
Light. Crisp. Clean. Crushable. Have you ever been stuck drinking a light beer, and thought ‘Wow, I wish [redacted] lite didn’t suck?’ Well we thought that too, and our brewer set out to create a light beer with legitimate flavor. The result is Empty Calories, which delivers great flavors with only 107 calories and 2.6 grams of carbs. If you think all craft beers are too heavy, this is the one for you to try. 4.7% ABV.
- good vibes$2.50+
Our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop good vibes five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. 7.3% ABV.
- I'm a Loner, Dottie. A Rebel.$3.25+
There are a lot of things you don’t know about me, Dottie. ‘I’m a Loner, Dottie. A Rebel’ is an Imperial IPA brewed with 7 C’s, Columbus, Citra and Simcoe Hops. Inspiration for this beer’s name and art is a mashup of Pee Wee’s Big Adventure and The Get up Kids. 8.9% ABV.
- Lacto-Kooler$3.75+
Made with Green. The deliciously green Lacto-Kooler might just end up being your favorite. We made this Berliner Weisse style sour ale with lots of “green” giving the beer its unique color and flavor. In addition to being one of the most popular choices in our Voodoo brewpubs, Lacto-Kooler Green is also the official beer of Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. It’s scary good! 5.5% ABV.
- Oh Mama$2.25+
Oh Mama is a Traditional Golden American Lager brewed for the Steel City, in collaboration with American Rock band Styx. The inspiration for the name and artwork comes from the Styx hit song “Renegade” which is commonly played at Heinz Field as an anthem for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 3rd quarter. 6% ABV.
- Ricky Spanish$3.00+
You got some nerve showing your face around here, Ricky Spanish. Ricky Spanish is a double New England India Pale Ale brewed with Cashmere and Azacca. 9.3% ABV.
- Thunder Lizard$3.25+
It Does Exist. Thunder Lizard, our 9.2% monster Imperial IPA is hopped with US Idaho 7 Cryo, Cashmere Cryo and our hand-selected Citra from Yakima Chief. 9.2% ABV.
- Voodoo Love Child$2.50+
Voodoo’s Take on an Old-World Classic. Voodoo Love Child bears our name and that’s for good reason. It’s a classic, old world Belgian tripel, updated in a truly unique style. Clocking in at 9.5% ABV and fermented using our proprietary yeast from Belgium, VLC is delicately aged with sour cherries, raspberries, and passion fruit to create a truly unique flavor that you simply can’t find elsewhere. 9.5% ABV.
- Where Our Secrets Go$3.25+
Bold. Smooth. Intergalactically Approved. Where Our Secrets Go is a rich and complex imperial stout. This smashing ale boasts numerous dark and roasted malts that are balanced by additions of caramel and crystal malts. Along with American hops to round it out at 9% ABV.
- White Magick of the Sun$3.00+
A Spice-Forward Take on a Time-Honored Classic. White Magick of the Sun is our Voodoo-ized version of a classic Belgian White Ale. This spiced wheat ale is fermented with our proprietary Belgian yeast, then conditioned on coriander, juniper berries, orange peel and a unique peppercorn blend. 7.3% ABV.
- Wynona's Big Brown Ale$2.50+
Robust and Smooth. Wynona’s Big Brown Ale is our big American Brown Ale. Generous amounts of Brown Malt coupled with our house ale yeast result in a robust and smooth ale with just enough bitterness to balance it out with a malty-rich backbone with notes of coffee, chocolate, and toffee. 7.5% ABV.
- Strawberry Lager - Harvest Lager$2.00+Out of stock
From our friend at Abita. 4.2% ABV.
- Tank 7 - American Saison Ale$3.25+
From our friends at Boulevard Brewing Co. 8.5% ABV.
- Trail Runner - Golden Ale$1.50+
From our friends at Red Horn Brewing Co. 5.0% ABV.
- Mardi Gras - Bock$1.75+
From our Friends at Abita. 6.5% ABV.
- Plutonium-239 - Coconut Porter$3.25+
From our friends at Manhattan Project Beer Co. 6.2% ABV.
- Leona - Pink Lemonade Sour Ale$3.25+
From our friends at Manhattan Beer Co. 5.2% ABV.
- Pineapple Cider$2.50+
From our friends at Eastciders. 5.0% ABV.
- Haze - Hazy IPA$3.25+
From our friends at McCau. 6.5% ABV.
- IPA (Batch 15) - New England IPA$3.00+
Flights
To Go Beer
- Empty Calories$10.00
Light. Crisp. Clean. Crushable. Have you ever been stuck drinking a light beer, and thought ‘Wow, I wish [redacted] lite didn’t suck?’ Well we thought that too, and our brewer set out to create a light beer with legitimate flavor. The result is Empty Calories, which delivers great flavors with only 107 calories and 2.6 grams of carbs. If you think all craft beers are too heavy, this is the one for you to try. 4.7% ABV.
- good vibes - 4/16oz$15.50
Our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop good vibes five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. 7.3% ABV.
- good vibes - 6/12oz$17.00
- I'm a Loner, Dottie. A Rebel.$16.00
There are a lot of things you don’t know about me, Dottie. ‘I’m a Loner, Dottie. A Rebel’ is an Imperial IPA brewed with 7 C’s, Columbus, Citra and Simcoe Hops. Inspiration for this beer’s name and art is a mashup of Pee Wee’s Big Adventure and The Get up Kids. 8.9% ABV.
- Lacto-Kooler$20.00
Made with Green. The deliciously green Lacto-Kooler might just end up being your favorite. We made this Berliner Weisse style sour ale with lots of “green” giving the beer its unique color and flavor. In addition to being one of the most popular choices in our Voodoo brewpubs, Lacto-Kooler Green is also the official beer of Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. It’s scary good! 5.5% ABV.
- Oh Mama$12.00
Oh Mama is a Traditional Golden American Lager brewed for the Steel City, in collaboration with American Rock band Styx. The inspiration for the name and artwork comes from the Styx hit song “Renegade” which is commonly played at Heinz Field as an anthem for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 3rd quarter. 6% ABV.
- Thunder Lizard$16.50
It Does Exist. Thunder Lizard, our 9.2% monster Imperial IPA is hopped with US Idaho 7 Cryo, Cashmere Cryo and our hand-selected Citra from Yakima Chief. 9.2% ABV.
- Voodoo Love Child$12.99
Voodoo’s Take on an Old-World Classic. Voodoo Love Child bears our name and that’s for good reason. It’s a classic, old world Belgian tripel, updated in a truly unique style. Clocking in at 9.5% ABV and fermented using our proprietary yeast from Belgium, VLC is delicately aged with sour cherries, raspberries, and passion fruit to create a truly unique flavor that you simply can’t find elsewhere. 9.5% ABV.
- Where Our Secrets Go$15.00
Bold. Smooth. Intergalactically Approved. Where Our Secrets Go is a rich and complex imperial stout. This smashing ale boasts numerous dark and roasted malts that are balanced by additions of caramel and crystal malts. Along with American hops to round it out at 9% ABV.
- Wild Berry Seltzer$12.00
- Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer$12.00
Seltzer, Cocktails, Mocktails & Wine
Project X88B88 Hard Seltzer
Cocktails
- Blue Sapphire$12.00
Vodka, strawberry, blackberry, lime, vitamin rich blue spirulina powder
- Mojito$12.00
White rum, fresh mint, lime, light simple Syrup, Liquid Death severed lime
- Mango Ginger Margarita$12.00
Tequila, mango, lime, ginger beer, vitamin rich turmeric
- Maple Manhattan$12.00
Rye whiskey aged with locally sourced pure maple syrup, sweet vermouth, Angostura bitters, Luxardo cherries
- Cucumber Gin Gimlet$12.00
Gin, fresh cut cucumber, lime, light simple syrup, ginger beer
- Voodoo Hurricane$12.00
Rum, passionfruit, lime, orange juice, antioxidant rich dragon fruit powder
- Honey Old Fashioned$12.00
Bourbon aged with pure honey, light brown sugar, and bitters. Garnished with a toasted orange peel.
- Passionfruit Paloma$12.00
Tequila, lime, passionfruit, grapefruit, Liquid Death Severed Lime
- Citrus Paradisi Mule$12.00
Vodka, grapefruit infusion, lime, ginger beer
- Watermelon Passion Slush$12.00
Vodka, watermelon, passionfruit, lime, antioxidant rich dragon fruit powder
- Blackberry Melon Burst Margarita Slush$12.00
White Rum, blackberry, peach, fresh mint, light simple syrup, Liquid Death severed lime
Death Mixers
Wine
Mocktails
- Strawberry Paloma Mocktail$7.50
Liquid Death severed lime, strawberry, grapefruit, lime, antioxidant rich dragon fruit powder
- Blackberry Peach Lemonade Mocktail$7.50
Light lemonade infused with blackberry, peach, and nutrient rich butterfly powder
- Passionfruit Mule Mocktail$7.50
Passionfruit, ginger beer, lime, vitamin rich turmeric
- Pear Mojito Mocktail$7.50
Liquid Death severed lime, pear, fresh mint, lime
