Voodoo Brewing Co - VA Beach 300 Constitution Dr., Suite 109
Food Menu
Appies
- Pub Pretzel$13.00
10oz pretzel served with Good Vibes Beer Cheese & Secret Mustard.
- Beer Cheese Queso$9.00
Good Vibes Beer Cheese topped with cheddar and pepper jack and fresh green onion. Served with fresh corn tortilla chips. ADD chorizo (+5) or hatch chilis (+3)
- Hummus Platter$11.00
A creamy blend of chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice and sea salt. Served with a touch of olive oil and side of tomatoes, pickles, pita & veggies for dipping.
- Voodoo Nachos$10.00
Fresh fried corn tortilla chips topped with Good Vibes Beer Cheese, creole BBQ salsa, lime crema, jalapenos, and cilantro. -ADD chicken (+6), pulled pork (+8) or shaved steak (+7)
- Cape Henry Cauliflower$10.00
Flash fried citrus chili beer battered cauliflower finished with Gochujang Korean BBQ sauce, scallions, sesame and side of cusabi dip.
- Triple P Platter$12.00
house made pickles, pork rinds (SUB PUB CHIPS), and Pimiento cheese.
- Char-Voodoo-Rie Plate$18.00
A jumbo pretzel accompanied by a selection of savory meats, cheeses, fresh fruit, bacon peppered jam and beer mustard.
- Roasted Jumbo Wings (five)$8.00
Roasted jumbo wings with choice of sawse or dry rub served with carrots and celery with choice of dressing
- Smoked Jumbo Wings (ten)$15.00
Roasted jumbo wings with choice of sawse or dry rub served with carrots and celery with ranch or blue cheese
- Classic Crab Dip$16.00
Hot and creamy cheesy crab dip, served with grilled pita and truffle parm pub chips
Beer Cheese Macs
Beer Mussels
- Black Pepper and Garlic Mussels (1 lb)$16.00
P.E.I mussels steeped in Voodoo citrus lager and fresh cracked pepper and grilled pita points
- Chorizo and Lime Mussels (1 lb)$16.00
P.E.I mussels steeped in Voodoo citrus lager and topped with fresh lime and spicy chorizo served with grilled pita
- Blue Cheese and Bacon Mussels (1 lb)$16.00
P.E.I mussels topped with blue cheese crumbles and applewood smoked bacon served with grilled pita points
Signature Pizzas
- Voo-Dill Pickle Pizza$14.00
House-made roasted garlic pesto, shredded mozzarella, craft pickles, and Voodoo's Top-Secret Voo-dill seasoning
- Cape Henry Caprese Pizza$15.00
House-made roasted garlic pesto, fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced tomato, topped with fresh basil, arcadian greens lightly dressed in balsamic vinaigrette and dusted with parm
- Three Little Pigs Pizza$16.00
House-made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, savory julienne pepperoni, spicy chorizo & smokey applewood bacon
- Voodoo-It-Yourself Pizza$11.00
House-made roasted garlic pesto or red sauce topped with pizza cheese blend and your choice of toppings.
Coastal Vibes
- Chic's Beach Chowder$9.00
Creamy corn chowder topped with lump blue crabmeat, crispy onion straws, and a house-made Peruvian sauce
- Killapilz Flounder Sando$15.00
Half pound of beer battered East Coast flounder, craft pickles, jalapeno slaw, and local Brown ale remoulade on a buttered brioche
- First Landing Fish Tacos
Beer battered East Coast flounder, jalapeno slaw, good vibes salsa, cotija cheese, served with crem fresh and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Handies
- BBQ Pulled Porker$16.00
Roasted in house pulled pork topped with Good Vibes BBQ, jalapeno slaw & crispy tang bang onions on a craft beer pub bun
- Chicky Chicky Bang Bang$15.00
Tikka masala marinated chicken breast, golden fried, with Voo-dill craft pickles, jalapeno slaw and our bang bang drizzle on a craft beer bun
- Bayside Beer Cheese Steak$15.00
Freshly sliced ribeye sauteed with our Oh Mama caramelized onions and red peppers smothered in our signature beer cheese on an artisan hoagie
- Turkey BLTA$14.00
Oven-roasted turkey, fresh-sliced tomato, field greens, applewood smoked bacon, and avocado aioli on toasted thick-cut sourdough
- Rudee Inlet Reuben$14.00
Thinly sliced corned beef with swiss cheese and topped with sauerkraut sauteed in applewood bacon and deglazed with good vibes IPA and our house-made Russian dressing on toasted marbled rye
Signature Burgers
- Foodoo$14.00
7oz house blend smash burger topped with sharp cheddar cheese and our house-made cajun ranch
- Tortilla Heat$17.00
7 oz house blend smash burger topped with spicy pepper jack and sharp cheddar cheese with crispy tortilla strips, pickled jalapenos, and Good Vibes creole salsa
- Triple B$17.00
7 oz house blend smash burger topped with applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumble, and our Signature Good Vibes BBQ
- Smokehouse$18.00
7 oz house blend smash burger topped with smoked pulled pork, sharp cheddar cheese, crispy tang bang onions, and our Signature Good Vibes BBQ sauce
- Mushroom and Swiss$17.00
7 oz house blend smash burger, topped with our Oh Mama caramelized onions, swiss cheese, and mushrooms
- Burger by the Bay$18.00
7 oz house blend smash burger topped with spicy pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, house-made blue crab dip, and our house-made cajun aioli
- Ocean Size Wide Mouth Smash$17.00
House blended XL smash burger topped with vampire cheddar, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, signature sando sauce
Soup, Salads & Wraps
- Witchduck White Chicken Chili$8.00
Chicken, jalapenos, and white beans in a cheesy base topped with scallions, crispy onion straws, and peruvian sauce
- House Salad$8.00
Spring Mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, applewood bacon & red onion topped with mozzarella and served with choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Creamy caesar dressing tossed with romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese and house-made croutons
- Mediterranean Salad$10.00
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, feta cheese, hummus, and pita with traditional Greek dressing
- Waterside Wedge$9.00
Grilled romaine, heirloom tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, pickled red onions, blue cheese crumble, house-made ranch, and seasoned panko
Micro Brewers (Kids)
Desserts
Sides
Buy the Kitchen a Round
Beer
Draft Beer
- good vibes - West Coast IPA$3.00+
Our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop good vibes five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. 7.3% ABV.
- Oh Mama - Golden Lager$3.00+
Oh Mama is a Traditional Golden American Lager brewed for the Steel City, in collaboration with American Rock band Styx. The inspiration for the name and artwork comes from the Styx hit song “Renegade” which is commonly played at Heinz Field as an anthem for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 3rd quarter. 6% ABV.
- Empty Calories - Light Lager$2.00+
Light. Crisp. Clean. Crushable. Have you ever been stuck drinking a light beer, and thought ‘Wow, I wish [redacted] lite didn’t suck?’ Well we thought that too, and our brewer set out to create a light beer with legitimate flavor. The result is Empty Calories, which delivers great flavors with only 107 calories and 2.6 grams of carbs. If you think all craft beers are too heavy, this is the one for you to try. 4.7% ABV.
- Lacto-Kooler - Sour Berliner Weisse$4.00+
Made with Green. The deliciously green Lacto-Kooler might just end up being your favorite. We made this Berliner Weisse style sour ale with lots of “green” giving the beer its unique color and flavor. In addition to being one of the most popular choices in our Voodoo brewpubs, Lacto-Kooler Green is also the official beer of Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. It’s scary good! 5.5% ABV.
- Voodoo Love Child - Belgian Tripel$3.00+
Voodoo’s Take on an Old-World Classic. Voodoo Love Child bears our name and that’s for good reason. It’s a classic, old world Belgian tripel, updated in a truly unique style. Clocking in at 9.5% ABV and fermented using our proprietary yeast from Belgium, VLC is delicately aged with sour cherries, raspberries, and passion fruit to create a truly unique flavor that you simply can’t find elsewhere. 9.5% ABV.
- Where Our Secrets Go - Imperial Stout$3.00+
Bold. Smooth. Intergalactically Approved. Where Our Secrets Go is a rich and complex imperial stout. This smashing ale boasts numerous dark and roasted malts that are balanced by additions of caramel and crystal malts. Along with American hops to round it out at 9% ABV.
- White Magick of the Sun - Belgian Wheat$3.00+
A Spice-Forward Take on a Time-Honored Classic. White Magick of the Sun is our Voodoo-ized version of a classic Belgian White Ale. This spiced wheat ale is fermented with our proprietary Belgian yeast, then conditioned on coriander, juniper berries, orange peel and a unique peppercorn blend. 7.3% ABV.
- Silly Hats Only - NEIPA$3.00+
Serious hats can get gone. This New England IPA is dry hopped at over 5lb/bbl, exclusively with our hand selected Citra hops.
- Wynona's Big Brown Ale - Brown Ale$3.00+
Robust and Smooth. Wynona’s Big Brown Ale is our big American Brown Ale. Generous amounts of Brown Malt coupled with our house ale yeast result in a robust and smooth ale with just enough bitterness to balance it out with a malty-rich backbone with notes of coffee, chocolate, and toffee. 7.5% ABV.
- Thunder Lizard - Imperial IPA$3.00+
It Does Exist. Thunder Lizard, our 9.2% monster Imperial IPA is hopped with US Idaho 7 Cryo, Cashmere Cryo and our hand-selected Citra from Yakima Chief. 9.2% ABV.
- Cowbell - Double Chocolate Milk Stout$3.00+
Big Body. Rich Flavors. Velvety Smooth. Cowbell, our double chocolate oatmeal Imperial Milk Stout delivers rich flavors of chocolate and roasty malt. with a big body and velvety chocolate goodness this beer will fulfill your prescription for “more cowbell!” Served on Nitro. 8.5% ABV.
- BEEnutbutter - Brown Ale$3.00+
From our friends at Nansemond
- Twenty Two - Vanilla Porter$3.00+
From our friends at Big Ugly
- Proven Theory - IPA$3.00+
From our friends at Benchtop
- A Wee Bit Heavy - Scotch Ale$3.00+
From our friends at Vibrant Shores
- Bim's Magic Bus - Sour Berliner Weisse$3.00+
From our friends at Big Ugly
- Rubæus - Nitro Raspberry Ale$3.00+
From our friends at Founders
- Breakfast Stout - Double Chocolate Coffee Oatmeal Stout$3.00+
From our friends at Founders
- Das Yummy - Smoothie Sour$3.00+
From our friends at Oozlefinch
Flights
Beer To Go
- good vibes to go$13.00+
- Empty Calories to go$10.00
6 Pack / 12oz
- Oh Mama to go$15.00
4 Pack / 19.2oz
- Lacto-Kooler to go$21.00
4 Pack / 16oz
- Where Our Secrets Go to go$14.00+
- Schnitzengiggle to go$12.00
4 Pack / 16oz
- Poznań Piwo to go$12.00
4 Pack / 16oz
- Thunder Lizard to go$17.00
4 Pack / 19.2oz
- Voodoo Love Child to go$13.00+
- Variety Pack$27.00
Including Empty Calories, Where Our Secrets Go, good vibes & Voodoo Love Child
NA Beverages
NA Beers
Juices and Sodas
- Prime - Cherry Freeze$3.00Out of stock
- Prime - Glowberry$3.00
- Prime - Lemon Lime$3.00
- Prime - Tropical Punch$3.00
- Prime - Blue Rasberry$3.00
- Prime - Ice Pop$3.00
- Calypso - Island Wave$3.00
- Calypso - Triple Mel$3.00
- Calypso - Kiwi Lemonade$3.00
- Boyland's Root Beer$3.00
- Boyland's Cream Soda$3.00
- Boyland's Black Cherry$3.00
- Boyland's Orange$3.00
- Boyland's Cola$3.00