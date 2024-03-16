Voodoo Coffee
Hot Drinks
Espresso
Tea
Non Espresso
Hot Candy Bars
- Hot Bewitched$5.45
Turtle
- Hot Bondye$5.45
Caramel Mocha
- Hot Charm$5.45
Heath - Mocha toffee nut
- Hot Creole$5.45
Three musketeers - white mocha mocha hazelnut vanilla
- Hot Juju$5.45
White Mocha raspberry
- Hot Loa$5.45
Caramel sauce toffee nut
- Hot Yat$5.45
Almond joy - mocha almond coconut
- Hot Organ$5.45
Rolo - Mocha sauce Caramel sauce
- Hot Mystic$5.45
Vanilla Caramel
- Hot Orleans$5.45
Caramel Sauce Vanilla Hazelnut
- Hot Ritual$5.45
Mocha Caramel (syrup) Vanilla
- Hot Spooky$5.45
WM Caramel Hazelnut
- Hot Voodoo Doll$5.45
all 3 sauces
- Hot Voodoo King$5.45
Twix - mocha caramel (sauce) vanilla
- Hot Voodoo Queen$5.45
Kit Kat - mocha hazelnut vanilla
- Hot Witch Doctor$5.45
Mounds - mocha coconut
Iced Drinks
Flavored
Tea
Iced Candy Bars
- Iced Bewitched$5.45
Turtle
- Iced Bondye$5.45
Caramel Mocha
- Iced Charm$5.45
Heath - Mocha toffee nut
- Iced Creole$5.45
Three musketeers - white mocha mocha hazelnut vanilla
- Iced Juju$5.45
White Mocha raspberry
- Iced Loa$5.45
Caramel sauce toffee nut
- Iced Yat$5.45
Almond joy - mocha almond coconut
- Iced Organ$5.45
Rolo - Mocha sauce Caramel sauce
- Iced Mystic$5.45
Vanilla Caramel
- Iced Orleans$5.45
Caramel Sauce Vanilla Hazelnut
- Iced Ritual$5.45
Mocha Caramel (syrup) Vanilla
- Iced Spooky$5.45
WM Caramel Hazelnut
- Iced Voodoo Doll$5.45
all 3 sauces
- Iced Voodoo King$5.45
Twix - mocha caramel (sauce) vanilla
- Iced Voodoo Queen$5.45
Kit Kat - mocha hazelnut vanilla
- Iced Witch Doctor$5.45
Mounds - mocha coconut
Blended
Espresso
Non Espresso
Blended Candy Bars
- Blended Bewitched$5.45
Turtle
- Blended Bondye$5.45
Caramel Mocha
- Blended Charm$5.45
Heath - Mocha toffee nut
- Blended Creole$5.45
Three musketeers - white mocha mocha hazelnut vanilla
- Blended Juju$5.45
White Mocha raspberry
- Blended Loa$5.45
Caramel sauce toffee nut
- Blended Yat$5.45
Almond joy - mocha almond coconut
- Blended Organ$5.45
Rolo - Mocha sauce Caramel sauce
- Blended Mystic$5.45
Vanilla Caramel
- Blended Orleans$5.45
Caramel Sauce Vanilla Hazelnut
- Blended Ritual$5.45
Mocha Caramel (syrup) Vanilla
- Blended Spooky$5.45
WM Caramel Hazelnut
- Blended Voodoo Doll$5.45
all 3 sauces
- Blended Voodoo King$5.45
Twix - mocha caramel (sauce) vanilla
- Blended Voodoo Queen$5.45
Kit Kat - mocha hazelnut vanilla
- Blended Witch Doctor$5.45
Mounds - mocha coconut
- Blended Mambo$5.45
Pb cup - mocha peanut butter
- Blended Jinx$5.45
- Blended Hex$5.45
- Blended Omen$5.45
butterfinger - mocha white mocha toffee nut hazelnut peanut butter
- Blended Jambo$5.45
White Mocha PB Cup