Voraz Katy
COFFEE & TEA
- Espresso$2.50
- Espresso con Panna$3.50
two shots of espresso topped off with whipped cream.
- Macchiato$3.50
- Guayoyo | Americano$3.50
espresso shots topped with hot water
- Cortado$4.00
double espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of steamed milk.
- Cappuccino$4.50
espresso with thick, frothy milk on top.
- Latte$4.50
espresso with steamed, frothed milk.
- Caramel Machiatto$4.50
latte style beverage with vanilla and caramel syrup.
- Cafe Mocha$4.80
- Cafe con Leche$4.00
- Iced Coffee$4.50
Espresso with a dash of milk and ice
- Nutella Bombon$5.00
layered nutella, espresso shot and frothy milk on top.
- Marshmallow Frappuccino$5.50
Iced coffee blended with ice, milk, vanilla caramel syrup, topped with whipped cream and marshmallow.
- Affogato Latte$6.00
Iced latte with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, whole milk, and dark chocolate on top
- Frappuccino$6.00
Iced coffee blended with ice, milk, and topped with whipped cream
- Chocolate Toddy Frappe$6.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
sweetened hot cocoa powder with steamed milk.
- Hot Tea$3.00
