Vyral Restaurant & Bar 1179 Airport Road
Food Day Shift
Appetizers/Pa' Empezar
- Latin Fusion Shrimp$13.00
Sautéed Shrimp with Choice of Sauce
- Ceviche Don Justo$14.00
Chef's Selection of Seafood Cured with fresh citrus juice ( ask Server)
- Boca Chica Calamari$12.00
Serve with Creole Spicy Aioli or Marinara sauce
- Slider aPlatanao$11.00
smashed Fried plantain slider with a Mini burger patty,sautéed cabbage slaw, tomato, and onion
- Trio Empanadas$9.00
Trio Empanadas with side of chimichurri sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
- Alas Bravas$12.00
Alas Bravas/ chicken wings 7 pieces
- House Guacamole$10.00
Serve with Platanito chips
- V-ral Trio Mogonguito$12.00
Mashed plantain with Chicharron and mojo Sauce
- Chicken Tenders with Fries$12.00
Shareable
- Seafood Party Mix with Lobster$90.00
Seafood Party Mix With two lobster tails, Sautéed Shrimps, Sautéed Fish, Sautéed Mussels, fried calamari,Fried Totones Fried Mofongito Balls
- Party Mix with Whole Fish$65.00
Party Mix with Whole Fish Fried Tostones , Mofonquito balls, pork, beef Sausage
- Picadera Taina$40.00
Party Mix regular Fried Tostones, Mofonquito balls, pork, beef Sausage
Soup & Salad / Sopas Y Ensaladas
Entree / Plato Fuertes
- Breaded Fried Boneless Thighs$17.00
Dominican Breaded Fried Boneless Thighs, perfectly crispy and flavorful. Served with your choice of side
- Fried Bonelss finger Thigh$15.00
- Grilled Chicken Breast with Shrimp$24.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with Shrimp, Served with your choice of side
- Crispy Chicken Milanese w/Zesty Veggie$19.00
Crispy Chicken Milanese paired with zesty veggies as a side dish
- Penne Alfredo$15.00
- Kicken Garlic Shrimp Fettuccine$23.00
spicy Kicken Garlic Shrimp Fettuccine with your choice of side a combines tender shrimp, garlic-infused spice fettuccine pasta
- Pasta Alla Carbonara$16.00
Creamy sauce made with eggs, cheese, pancetta or bacon, and black pepper, tossed with Spaghettis
- The New Yorker prime$30.00
12oz prime cut New york Strip Steak. Choice se of one side
- Vyral Churrasco$32.00
12 oz Grilled Skit Steak with sofrito chimichurri sauce/choices of one side
- BBQ Pork Ricks with Taro Smash$19.00
BBQ Pork Ricks with Taro Smash/ Malanga
Burgers / Sandwiches
- D'Cali Dream$16.00
Beef Top With Guac, Onion Ring, Lettuce & Tomato / Side of French Fries
- Vyrals Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
Beef Top Cheese Onion Bacon Lettuce & Tomato / Side of French Fries
- La 42 Dominican Smash Burger$17.00
Dominican Style Chimi Burger, Cheese,Pickled Onion, Cabbage, and Tomato/ with French Fries
- Nashville hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Spicy Fried Chicken, Pickle , ColeSlaw Spicy Aioli Sauce
Tres Tacos
- Vyral Surf & Turf Taco$16.00
Yaniqueque ( Johnnycake) Tortilla Shell, Top with Churrasco & Shrimp Chimichurri Sauce
- Corn Tortilla Tacos
3 Corn Tortilla Tacos with choice of protein
- El Tina Taco$15.00
Topped With Pickle Onion, / White Sauce
- California Baja Taco$15.00
three fish Taco Sea bass, Cabbage slaw, pico de Gallo, Vyral Aioli sauce
- Cheesy Quesadilla
Entree Seafood
- Bocachica Platter$25.00
Whole fried red Snapper with fried plantains
- Samana Platter with Fried Plantain$28.00
Whole fried red Snapper / Caribbean Coconut Sauce with fried plantains
- Zesty Garlic Red Snapper Fillet$24.00
Covered With Savory Garlic, Tomato and and basil sauce and accompanied with zesty zucchini
- Lemon Grilled Salmon$25.00
Lemon Grilled Salmon with mashed potato
- Shrimp & Lobster in Coconut Sauce$45.00
Shrimp & Lobster in Coconut Sauce with mashed malanga
- Vyral Stuffed Snapper
Whole Snapper Stuffed with plain mofongo , choices of Lobster & shrimp or Seafood
- Octopus Alla Parilla$35.00
Octopus Alla Parilla with sautéed potatoes
Mofongos
- Monfongo Plain$6.00
made with fried green plantains mashed with garlic, olive oil
- Mofongo Classic$12.00
made with fried green plantains mashed with garlic, olive oil, and pork cracklings (chicharrones)
- Monfongo Fried Belly Pork$17.00
Mofongo topped with succulent fried belly pork
- Monfongo Fried Beef$19.00
fried beef served atop a bed of flavorful mofongo
- Monfongo Shrimp$23.00
shrimp served on a bed of mashed green plantains
- Monfongo Seafood$30.00
- Monfongo Lobster Tail & Shrimp$45.00
sautéed to perfection Lobster Tails & Shrimp placed on top of the mound of mofongo,
Rice Lovers / Arroces
Kids Menu / Pa'Lo'Menore'
Sides
Late Night Menu
