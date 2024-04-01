Wabi Sabi
Main Menu
Small Plates
Grilled Skewers | Kushiyaki
- Chicken Breast | Mune$3.70
Chicken Breast
- Chicken Thigh | Momo$3.70
Chicken Thigh
- Chicken Thigh with Scallion | Negima$3.70
Chicken Thigh with Leak
- Chicken Gizzards | Sanagimo$3.70
Chicken Gizzards
- Chicken Thigh Bacon Wrapped | Bacon Momo$5.00
Chicken Thigh wrapped in Bacon
- Pork Belly | Tonbara$3.70
Pork Belly
- Top Round Beef | Gyu$5.50
Beef Flank Steak
- Shrimp | Ebi$6.50
Whole Shrimp
- Eel | Unagi$6.50
Eel
- Octopus | Tako$6.50
Octopus
- King Osyter Mushroom | Eringi$3.00
King Osyter Mushroom
- Shītake$3.50
Shiitake Mushroom
- Shishitō$3.50Out of stock
- Cherry Tomato$3.50
- Cheese ｜Chīzu$3.50
- Garlic | Nin'niku$3.00
Hand Rolls | Temaki
Rice Bowl | Donburi
Noodles || Rice || Soup
Dessert
One for $ 7.50 Two for $ 12.00
Alcohol Free (ARUKÖRU NASHI)
Mocktails
Hard Seltzer
Wabi Sabi Location and Ordering Hours
(203) 900-4571
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM