Wadding River Location
Pizza
- LG GIUSEPPE PIZZA$19.00
Secret recipe crust topped with house made red sauce and cheese
- PERSONAL GIUSEPPE PIZZA$12.00
Secret recipe crust topped with house made red sauce and cheese
- LG L.I. GRANDMA PIZZA$20.00
Long Island style thin, rectangular crust topped with red sauce and cheese
- LG SICILIAN'S SICILIAN PIZZA$20.00
Thick airy, rectangular crust with red sauce
- LG ALLA VODKA PIZZA$28.00
- PERSONAL Alla Vodka Pizza$17.00
- LG MARGHERITA PIZZA$23.00
House crust, tomato sauce, fresh moizzarella, fresh basil, Pecorino-Romano
- PERSONAL Margherita Pizza$14.00
- LG DIAVOLA PIZZA$28.00
- PERSONAL Diavola Pizza$17.00
- LG HAMPTONS WHITE PIZZA$28.00
House crust, extra virgin olive oil & roasted garlic, ricotta cheese, spinach, crushed red pepper, Pecorino-Romano
- PERSONAL Hamptons White Pizza$17.00
- LG SPICY BUFFALO PIZZA$28.00
House crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle
- PERSONAL Spicy Buffalo Pizza$17.00
- LG SWEET BBQ PIZZA$28.00
House crust, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, pulled chicken, red onion, cilantro
- PERSONAL Sweet BBQ Pizza$17.00
- LG HB HAWAIIAN PIZZA$28.00
House crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple chunks
- PERSONAL HB Hawaiin Pizza$17.00
- LG CARNE SUDA PIZZA$30.00
- PERSONAL La Carne Suda Pizza$18.00
- LG PARMIGANA PIZZA$28.00
- PERSONAL Parmigiana Pizza$17.00
- LG HOT HONEY PROSCIUTTO$28.00
- PERSONAL Hot Honey Prosciutto Pizza$17.00
- Chicken Rolls$9.50
- Cheese Calzone$9.00
- 1 Garlic Knot$1.00
- 3 Garlic Knots$4.00
- 5 Garlic Knots$5.00
- 6 Garlic Knot$8.00
- 12 Garlic Parmesan Knots$12.00
The Parms (Platter/Heros)
- Chicken Parmigiana (Hero)$14.00
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana chese
- Veal Parmigiana (Hero)$17.00
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana chese
- Eggplant Parmigiana (Hero)$14.00
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana chese
- Meatball Pamigiana (Hero)$14.00
Housemade meat balls with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana chese
- Sausage and Peppers (Hero)$14.00
Italian sausage with sauteed onions and peppers
- Shrimp Parmigiana (Hero)$17.00
- Chicken Parm (Platter)$19.00
- Veal Parm (Platter)$26.00
- Eggplant Parm (Platter)$18.00
- Meatball Parm (Platter)$18.00
- Sausage & Pepps (Platter)$18.00
- Shrimp Parm (Platter)$26.00
Antipasti
Soup & Insalata
- Chicken & Orzo Soup$9.00
House made broth with chicken and orzo pasta
- Della Casa$8.00
Mixed lettuces, cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, house vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, Pecorino Romano cheese, classic Caesar dressing
- Greek Salad$12.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, Greek dressing
Pasta & Specialità
- Alla Vodka With Ham & Onions$20.00
cream, vodka, marinara, ham & onions
- Meatballs & Red Sauce$17.00
Beef, veal & pork meatballs in our house pommodoro
- Sausage, Meatball & Red Sauce$17.00
Italian Sausage and our house pommodoro
- Bolognese$17.00
Uncle Joe's Recipe with Italian tomatoes, garlic and onions
- Shrimp Scampi$21.00
Sauteed Broccoli with garlic and extra virgin olive oil
- Alfredo$20.00
butter, cream, and parmesean
- Italian Lasagna$19.00
seasonal vegetables with extra virgin olive oil and garlic
Kids Menu
Desserts
- Tiramisu$9.00
Layers of ladyfingers, espresso, mascarpone cheese, marsala & rum with a dusting of cocoa powder
- 1 Cannolis$5.00
Light and crunchy pastry filled with sweetened ricotta topped with chocolate chips or pistachios
- 5 Cannolis$20.00
- Ny cheesecake$8.00
NY Classic with sweetened cream and cherries
- 1 Doughknots$2.00
- Chocolate Gelato$4.00
- Vanilla Gelato$4.00
- Pistachio Gelato$4.00
- Àmarena Cherry Gelato$4.00
- 3 Doughknots$5.00
- 6 Doughknots$9.00
- 12 Doughknots$16.00
Extras
- Pint of House Vinaigrette$9.00
Italian herbs, red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil
- Quart of Vodka Sauce$22.00
Our in house recipe of cream, vodka and red sauce
- Quart of Chicken and Orzo Soup$20.00
House made broth, chicken and orzo
- Sm Saratoga$3.50
- Loaf of Garlic Bread$4.00
- Loaf garlic bread w cheese$6.00
- Steamed Broccoli$9.00
- Steamed Spinach$9.00
- Side Pasta$6.00
Your choice of pasta and red sauce, marinara, or garlic & olive oil.
- Small Fries$5.00
- Large Fries$8.00
- Side Meatball$8.00
One meatball made of beef, pork, and veal
- Side Sausage$8.00
- Small Caesar Salad$4.00
- Side of sauce$1.50
- Small Della Casa Salad$4.00
- Raw pizza dough to go$5.00
Our house recipe to take home.
- Side of Ranch$1.00
- Side of Blue Cheese Dressing$1.00
- Side of 1000 Island$1.00
- Side of House Vinagrette$1.00
- Hot Honey$3.00
- Roasted Garlic Butter$3.00
- Parmesan Ranch$3.00
- Calabrian Chilli & Honey$3.00
- Gls Cabernet Sauvignon$13.00