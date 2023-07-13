Wade's Cafe 3504 N Academy Blvd
Main Menu
Specialties
# 1 Mountain French Toast
2 slices of thick French toast with 2 eggs and your choice of meat
#2 Meter Reader
Wade's biscuits and sausage gravy with 2 eggs and hash browns
#3 Ham Scramble
Eggs scrambled with diced ham and your choice of hash browns and toast or 3 dollar pancakes
#4 Pigs in a Blanket
2 link sausages tucked inside 2 buttermilk pancakes and served with 2 eggs
#5 Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
Your choice of meat, American cheese and 2 eggs served on a croissant with a side of hash browns
#6 Breakfast Hash
A pile of hash browns topped with your choice of meat, cheddar cheese, and 2 eggs with a side of toast
#7 Mini-Combo
2 eggs, your choice of meat, and your choice of toast or 3 dollar pancakes
#8 Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs on a tortilla smothered in our green chili then topped with cheddar cheese served with hash browns and 2 tortillas
#9 B and G and a Half
Wade's biscuits and sausage gravy with your choice of half a side of meat
#10 Corned Beef Hash
Homemade corned beef hash served with 2 eggs and a side of toast
#11 Belgian Waffle Combo
A thick waffle served with 2 eggs and your choice of meat
Wade's Faves
Ranchman's Breakfast
2 eggs, your choice of a large portion of meat and all the pancakes you can eat no sharing please
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs and ham on an English muffin topped hollandaise sauce and served with hash browns
Country Benedict
Two poached eggs and sausage patty on a biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with hash browns
Egg Mcwade
Toasted English muffin with a sausage patty, an egg, and American cheese served with hash browns
Chicken and Waffles
Our Belgium waffle topped with 2 chicken tenders
Breakfast Burrito
Sausage, hash browns and scrambled egg wrapped in a tortilla topped with melted cheddar cheese and smothered in your choice of green chili or country gravy served with toast or 3 dollar pancakes
Biscuits and Gravy
Wade's buttermilk biscuits covered in sausage gravy
Half Biscuit And Gravy
Combinations
8 Oz Sirloin Combo
Chicken Fried Steak Combo
Eggs Only Combo
Pork Chops Combo
Sausage Links Combo
Sausage Patties Combo
Bacon Combo
Ham Combo
Turkey Sausage Combo
Corned Beef Hash Combo
Liver And Onions Breakfast
Deluxe Patty And Eggs Combo
Jumbo Patty And Eggs Combo
Pancakes and Waffles
3 Cakes Buttermilk Pancakes
5 Cakes Buttermilk Pancakes
6 Cakes Dollar Pancakes
12 Cakes Dollar Pancakes
Belgian Waffle
2 Slices French Toast
3 Slices French Toast
1 Lg Cake
2 LG Cakes
1 Slice French Toast
1 Dollar Cake
2 Dollar Cakes
3 Dollar Pancakes
Omelets
Farmers Omelet
Bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, hash browns and tomato
Everything Omelet
Ham, cheddar cheese, onion, mushroom, tomato, celery, green pepper and sour cream
Country Omelet
Sausage, cheddar cheese and hash browns smothered in sausage gravy
Denver Omelet
Ham, cheddar cheese, green peppers, and onions
Chili and Cheese Omelet
Your choice of red or green chili and cheddar cheese
Meat and Cheese Omelet
Cheddar cheese and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage
Build Your Own Omelet
Your choice of toppings at 0.99 each
Rollups
Sides
Side Eggs
Side Ham
Side Bacon
Side Sausage
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Hash Browns
Side Fresh Fruit
Side Fruit Topping
3 Dollar Pancakes
Rollup
Side Toast
Half of a Grapefruit
Bagel with Cream Cheese
1/2 Side Bacon
1/2 Side Sausage
1/2 Side Ham
1/2 Side CBH
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Apple Sauce
Side Sour Cream
Side Guacamole
Side Country Gravy
Side Red Chili
Side Green Chili
Side Veg of Day
Side Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side Cheese
Side Avocado
Side Of Hollandaise
One Plate
1 Slice Bacon
1 Link
3 Slices Bacon
3 Links
Sandwiches
Wade's Reuben
Lean corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 island piled on rye
Club
Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and American cheese on your choice of bread
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
Tuna Melt
Cold tuna salad with melted American cheese on your choice of bread
1/2 Sandwich
Choose any sandwich above to pair with soup or side salad
Chili Cheese Dogs
Your choice of red or green chili
Turkey Croissant
Smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and mayo on a croissant
Philly Cheese Steak
Steak, American cheese and onion on a hoagie roll
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Burgers
Deluxe Burger
4 oz
Jumbo Burger
7 oz
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Veggie Burger
Double Deluxe Cheeseburger
Breakfast Burger
Chicken Breakfast Burger
BBQ, Bacon, and Cheddar Burger
Black and Blue Burger
Topped with bacon, blue cheese and black pepper
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Chili Cheeseburger
Smothered in your choice of red or green chili
Bacon Guacamole Burger
Burrito Burger
Wrapped in a tortilla, smothered in green chili and topped with cheddar cheese and sour cream
Patty Melt
Served on rye with American cheese and grilled onions
BBQ, Bacon, and Cheddar Chicken Burger
Black and Blue Chicken Burger
Topped with bacon, blue cheese and black pepper
Mushroom Swiss Chicken Burger
Chili Chicken Cheeseburger
Smothered in your choice of red or green chili
Bacon Guacamole Chicken Burger
Burrito Chicken Burger
Wrapped in a tortilla, smothered in green chili and topped with cheddar cheese and sour cream
Chicken Patty Melt
Served on rye with American cheese and grilled onions
Lighter Fare
Avocado Toast
2 eggs and multigrain toast topped with avocado, roasted cherry tomatoes, almond slivers and olive oil served with fresh fruit
Veggie Benny
Two poached eggs* layered with mushroom and tomato on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce served with fresh fruit
Turkey Sausage and Egg White Scramble
Eggs scrambled with turkey sausage served with toast and fresh fruit
Veggie Omelet
With onion, mushroom, tomato, celery, and green pepper served with toast and fresh fruit
Veggie Hash
Hash browns topped with mushroom, onion, tomato, green peppers, celery, cheddar cheese and 2 eggs served with toast
Veggie Scramble
Eggs scrambled with mushroom, onion, tomato, green peppers, and celery served with toast and fresh fruit
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Served with brown sugar, milk, and cinnamon
Salads
Chef Salad
Ham, cheddar cheese and hard boiled egg
Cobb Salad
Smoked turkey, bacon, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado, and scallions
House Salad
Carrots, red cabbage, tomato and scallions
Tuna Salad
Served over a bed of lettuce with tomatoes
Grilled Chicken Salad
Bacon, hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese, tomato and scallions
Soup and Salad
Small house salad with a bowl of soup
Entrées
Sirloin Steak Dinner
An 8 oz sirloin grilled to perfection
Pork Chops Dinner
24 ounce center cut pork chops
Country Fried Chicken Dinner
Smothered in sausage gravy
Chicken Tenders Dinner
3 crispy tenders, French fries and your choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
Smothered in sausage gravy
Liver and Onions Dinner
Just like mom's with lots of onions