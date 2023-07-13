Main Menu

Specialties

# 1 Mountain French Toast

$10.49

2 slices of thick French toast with 2 eggs and your choice of meat

#2 Meter Reader

$10.49

Wade's biscuits and sausage gravy with 2 eggs and hash browns

#3 Ham Scramble

$10.49

Eggs scrambled with diced ham and your choice of hash browns and toast or 3 dollar pancakes

#4 Pigs in a Blanket

$10.49

2 link sausages tucked inside 2 buttermilk pancakes and served with 2 eggs

#5 Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

$10.49

Your choice of meat, American cheese and 2 eggs served on a croissant with a side of hash browns

#6 Breakfast Hash

$10.49

A pile of hash browns topped with your choice of meat, cheddar cheese, and 2 eggs with a side of toast

#7 Mini-Combo

$10.49

2 eggs, your choice of meat, and your choice of toast or 3 dollar pancakes

#8 Huevos Rancheros

$10.49

2 eggs on a tortilla smothered in our green chili then topped with cheddar cheese served with hash browns and 2 tortillas

#9 B and G and a Half

$10.49

Wade's biscuits and sausage gravy with your choice of half a side of meat

#10 Corned Beef Hash

$10.49

Homemade corned beef hash served with 2 eggs and a side of toast

#11 Belgian Waffle Combo

$10.49

A thick waffle served with 2 eggs and your choice of meat

Wade's Faves

Ranchman's Breakfast

$12.99

2 eggs, your choice of a large portion of meat and all the pancakes you can eat no sharing please

Eggs Benedict

$10.49

Two poached eggs and ham on an English muffin topped hollandaise sauce and served with hash browns

Country Benedict

$10.49

Two poached eggs and sausage patty on a biscuit topped with sausage gravy and served with hash browns

Egg Mcwade

$7.49

Toasted English muffin with a sausage patty, an egg, and American cheese served with hash browns

Chicken and Waffles

$11.99

Our Belgium waffle topped with 2 chicken tenders

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Sausage, hash browns and scrambled egg wrapped in a tortilla topped with melted cheddar cheese and smothered in your choice of green chili or country gravy served with toast or 3 dollar pancakes

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.99

Wade's buttermilk biscuits covered in sausage gravy

Half Biscuit And Gravy

$4.99

Combinations

8 Oz Sirloin Combo

$16.99

Chicken Fried Steak Combo

$13.99

Eggs Only Combo

$9.99

Pork Chops Combo

$12.99

Sausage Links Combo

$11.49

Sausage Patties Combo

$11.49

Bacon Combo

$11.49

Ham Combo

$11.49

Turkey Sausage Combo

$11.49

Corned Beef Hash Combo

$11.49

Liver And Onions Breakfast

$11.49

Deluxe Patty And Eggs Combo

$10.99

Jumbo Patty And Eggs Combo

$13.99

Pancakes and Waffles

3 Cakes Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.99

5 Cakes Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.99

6 Cakes Dollar Pancakes

$7.99

12 Cakes Dollar Pancakes

$9.49

Belgian Waffle

$8.99

2 Slices French Toast

$7.99

3 Slices French Toast

$9.49

1 Lg Cake

$3.29

2 LG Cakes

$5.29

1 Slice French Toast

$4.49

1 Dollar Cake

$1.79

2 Dollar Cakes

$2.79

3 Dollar Pancakes

$4.49

Omelets

Farmers Omelet

$11.99

Bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, hash browns and tomato

Everything Omelet

$11.99

Ham, cheddar cheese, onion, mushroom, tomato, celery, green pepper and sour cream

Country Omelet

$11.99

Sausage, cheddar cheese and hash browns smothered in sausage gravy

Denver Omelet

$11.99

Ham, cheddar cheese, green peppers, and onions

Chili and Cheese Omelet

$11.99

Your choice of red or green chili and cheddar cheese

Meat and Cheese Omelet

$11.99

Cheddar cheese and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage

Build Your Own Omelet

$10.49

Your choice of toppings at 0.99 each

Rollups

1 Rollup

$6.48

2 Rollups Rollups

$7.49

Thin buttery sweet rolled pancakes topped with your choice of fruit toppings

3 Rollups Rollups

$8.99

Thin buttery sweet rolled pancakes topped with your choice of fruit toppings

Sides

Side Eggs

$3.99

Side Ham

$5.79

Side Bacon

$5.79

Side Sausage

$5.79

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.79

Side Hash Browns

$4.49

Side Fresh Fruit

$4.49

Side Fruit Topping

3 Dollar Pancakes

$4.49

Rollup

$4.49

Side Toast

$3.99

Half of a Grapefruit

$4.99

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.99

1/2 Side Bacon

$3.29

1/2 Side Sausage

$3.29

1/2 Side Ham

$3.29

1/2 Side CBH

$3.29

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Side Apple Sauce

$1.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Guacamole

$1.49

Side Country Gravy

$1.99

Side Red Chili

$1.99

Side Green Chili

$1.99

Side Veg of Day

$1.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Onion Rings

$4.99

Side Cheese

$0.99

Side Avocado

$1.49

Side Of Hollandaise

$1.99

One Plate

1 Slice Bacon

$1.99

1 Link

$1.99

3 Slices Bacon

$4.99

3 Links

$4.99

Sandwiches

Wade's Reuben

$11.99

Lean corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 island piled on rye

Club

$12.99

Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and American cheese on your choice of bread

BLT

$9.49

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread

Tuna Melt

$9.49

Cold tuna salad with melted American cheese on your choice of bread

1/2 Sandwich

$7.99

Choose any sandwich above to pair with soup or side salad

Chili Cheese Dogs

$9.49

Your choice of red or green chili

Turkey Croissant

$12.99

Smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and mayo on a croissant

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.49

Steak, American cheese and onion on a hoagie roll

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Burgers

Deluxe Burger

$10.99

4 oz

Jumbo Burger

$13.49

7 oz

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Veggie Burger

$12.99

Double Deluxe Cheeseburger

$13.99

Breakfast Burger

$12.49+

Chicken Breakfast Burger

$14.49

BBQ, Bacon, and Cheddar Burger

$12.49+

Black and Blue Burger

$12.49+

Topped with bacon, blue cheese and black pepper

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.49+

Chili Cheeseburger

$12.49+

Smothered in your choice of red or green chili

Bacon Guacamole Burger

$12.49+

Burrito Burger

$12.49+

Wrapped in a tortilla, smothered in green chili and topped with cheddar cheese and sour cream

Patty Melt

$12.49+

Served on rye with American cheese and grilled onions

BBQ, Bacon, and Cheddar Chicken Burger

$14.49

Black and Blue Chicken Burger

$14.49

Topped with bacon, blue cheese and black pepper

Mushroom Swiss Chicken Burger

$14.49

Chili Chicken Cheeseburger

$14.49

Smothered in your choice of red or green chili

Bacon Guacamole Chicken Burger

$14.49

Burrito Chicken Burger

$14.49

Wrapped in a tortilla, smothered in green chili and topped with cheddar cheese and sour cream

Chicken Patty Melt

$14.49

Served on rye with American cheese and grilled onions

Lighter Fare

Avocado Toast

$11.49

2 eggs and multigrain toast topped with avocado, roasted cherry tomatoes, almond slivers and olive oil served with fresh fruit

Veggie Benny

$10.49

Two poached eggs* layered with mushroom and tomato on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce served with fresh fruit

Turkey Sausage and Egg White Scramble

$9.49

Eggs scrambled with turkey sausage served with toast and fresh fruit

Veggie Omelet

$11.99

With onion, mushroom, tomato, celery, and green pepper served with toast and fresh fruit

Veggie Hash

$10.49

Hash browns topped with mushroom, onion, tomato, green peppers, celery, cheddar cheese and 2 eggs served with toast

Veggie Scramble

$10.49

Eggs scrambled with mushroom, onion, tomato, green peppers, and celery served with toast and fresh fruit

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$7.49

Served with brown sugar, milk, and cinnamon

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.49

Ham, cheddar cheese and hard boiled egg

Cobb Salad

$10.49

Smoked turkey, bacon, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado, and scallions

House Salad

$4.49

Carrots, red cabbage, tomato and scallions

Tuna Salad

$9.49

Served over a bed of lettuce with tomatoes

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

Bacon, hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese, tomato and scallions

Soup and Salad

$7.99

Small house salad with a bowl of soup

Entrées

Sirloin Steak Dinner

$16.99

An 8 oz sirloin grilled to perfection

Pork Chops Dinner

$12.99

24 ounce center cut pork chops

Country Fried Chicken Dinner

$11.99

Smothered in sausage gravy

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$12.49

3 crispy tenders, French fries and your choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$13.99

Smothered in sausage gravy

Liver and Onions Dinner

$10.99

Just like mom's with lots of onions

Chili and Soup

Red Chili

$4.49+

Green Chili

$4.49+

Soup of the Day

$4.29+

Ask your server about today's soup

Desserts

Pie

$5.49

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99

Cinnamon Roll

$4.49

Daily Specials

Chicken Cor Don Bleu Sandwich

$11.99

Turkey Melt

$11.99

Taco Salad

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Half Breakfast Specialties

Half #1 Mountain French Toast

$6.99

Half #3 Ham Scramble

$6.99

Half #4 Pig in a Blanket

$6.99

Half #6 Breakfast Hash

$6.99

Half #7 Mini Combo

$6.99

Half #8 Half Huevos Rancheros

$6.99

Half #10 Corned Beef Hash

$6.99

A La Carte Entrees

(1) Liver & Onions A La Cart

$3.99

(2) Liver & Onions A La carte

$6.99

(1) Pork Chop A La Carte

$4.99

(2) Pork Chop A La Carte

$7.99

Chicken Breast A La Carte

$6.99

Chicken Fried Steak A La Carte

$8.99

Steak A La Carte

$9.99

Burger Steak A La Carte

$7.99

Deluxe Patty A La Carte

$4.99

(1) Chicken Tender A La Carte

$3.99

(2) Chicken Tender A La Carte

$6.99

For the Kids

Breakfast

3 Dollar Pancakes (1 Side)

$6.99

3 Dollar Pancakes (2 Sides)

$7.99

3 Dollar Pancakes (3 Sides)

$8.99

1 Rollup with Toppings (1 Side)

$6.99

1 Rollup with Toppings (2 Sides)

$7.99

1 Rollup with Toppings (3 Sides)

$8.99

Smiley Face Waffle ( 1 Side)

$6.99

Smiley Face Waffle (2 Side)

$7.99

Smiley Face Waffle (3 Side)

$8.99

Mountain French Toast (1 Side)

$6.99

Mountain French Toast (2 Sides)

$7.99

Mountain French Toast (3 Sides)

$8.99

2 Regular French Toast (1 Side)

$6.99

2 Regular French Toast (2 Sides)

$7.99

2 Regular French Toast (3 Sides)

$8.99

Biscuit and Gravy (1 Side)

$6.99

Biscuit and Gravy (2 Sides)

$7.99

Biscuit and Gravy (3 Sides)

$8.99

Oatmeal (1 Side)

$6.99

Oatmeal (2 Sides)

$7.99

Oatmeal (3 Sides)

$8.99

An Egg (1 Side)

$6.99

An Egg (2 Sides)

$7.99

An Egg (3 Sides)

$8.99

2 Eggs (1 Side)

$6.99

2 Eggs (2 Sides)

$7.99

2 Eggs (3 Sides)

$8.99

Lunch

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.49

Kids Hot Dog

$6.49

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Beverage

Drinks

Fresh Ground Hot Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Espresso

$2.49

Latte

$3.99

Cappuccino

$3.49

Americano

$2.49

Red Eye

$3.99

Macchiato

$2.49

Soft Drinks

$2.99

Small Juices

$2.39

Medium Juices

$3.69

Large Juices

$4.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Small Milk

$2.39

Medium Milk

$2.99

Lare Milk

$3.99

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.79

Medium Chocolate Milk

$3.79

Lare Chocolate Milk

$5.29

Retail

Wade's Swag

Wade's Shirt

$19.99

Wade's Ball Cap

$24.99

Wade's Hoodie

$39.99

Wade's Beanie

$24.99