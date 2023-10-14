Wonder Arepa - Doral 2005 Northwest 97th Avenue
Monster Arepas
AREPA PARRILLA
$17.50
SAUTED STEAK. GRILLED CHEESE. AVOCADO AND PICO DE GALLO
WONDER AREPA
$17.00
BBQ PORK, CHICKEN SALAD, FRESH AVOCADO AND GRILLED CHEESE
CHICKEN LOVER
$15.50
CHICKEN, AVOCADO AND GRILLED CHEESE.
AREPA CRIOLLA
$16.96
BEANS. BEEF, PLANTAINS AND CHEESE
PINK PORK
$15.00
PORK. YELLOW CHESSE AND PINK SOUCE.
AREPA 4 QUESO
$15.00
YELLOW. WHITE GRILLED AND SOFT CHESSE
AREPA PELUA
$15.26
AREPA VEGANA
$12.16
BLACK BEANS, SWEET PLANTAIN AND FRESH AVOCADO
THE VEGETARIAN
$15.00
DOMINO
$9.99
Built Your Arepa
QUESO / Cheese
$6.00
PLATANO Y QUESO. / Plantain and Cheese
$8.99
White cheese and plantain
AGUACATE Y QUESO / Avocado and Cheese
$8.99
PERICO / Scramble Eggs Onion and Tomato
$9.99
POLLO / Chicken
$12.00
REINA PEPIADA / Chicken Salad, Avocado
$12.00
POLLO GRILL / Grill Chicken
$12.00
Grill Chicken with vegetables
PERNIL / Pork
$12.00
PERNIL BBQ / Bbq Pork
$12.00
CARNE SALTEADA / Sauted Steak
$12.26
Steak with onions and peppers
CARNE MECHADA / Shredded Beef
$12.00
Shredded Beef
CAMARON FRITO / Fried Shrimp
$12.56
Entradas
Breakfast - Desayuno
Arepa, White Cheese, Avocado and fried eggs.
Cachapa
CACHAPA DE QUESO / Cheese Corn Pancake
$13.50
Sweet corn pancake filled with soft cheese and topped with white cheese
CACHAPA PERNIL / Pork Corn Pancake
$18.00
PORK CACHAPA
CACHAPA DE POLLO / Chicken Corn Pancake
$18.00
CHICKEN CACHAPA
CACHAPA DE CARNE SALTEADA / Sauted Steak Corn Pancake
$18.00
CACHAPA DE CARNE MECHADA / Beef Corn Pancake
$18.00
Sweet corn pancake filled with beef, soft cheese and topped with salty white cheese
Lunch - Almuerzos
2 X 1 (PROMO)
Pay one and get Two (2) Fried Arepas filled with Mozzarella cheese
Tequenos de Fiesta
Wonder Arepa - Doral 2005 Northwest 97th Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(786) 296-7002
Open now • Closes at 11PM