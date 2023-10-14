Monster Arepas

AREPA PARRILLA

$17.50

SAUTED STEAK. GRILLED CHEESE. AVOCADO AND PICO DE GALLO

WONDER AREPA

$17.00

BBQ PORK, CHICKEN SALAD, FRESH AVOCADO AND GRILLED CHEESE

CHICKEN LOVER

$15.50

CHICKEN, AVOCADO AND GRILLED CHEESE.

AREPA CRIOLLA

$16.96

BEANS. BEEF, PLANTAINS AND CHEESE

PINK PORK

$15.00

PORK. YELLOW CHESSE AND PINK SOUCE.

AREPA 4 QUESO

$15.00

YELLOW. WHITE GRILLED AND SOFT CHESSE

AREPA PELUA

$15.26

AREPA VEGANA

$12.16

BLACK BEANS, SWEET PLANTAIN AND FRESH AVOCADO

THE VEGETARIAN

$15.00
DOMINO

$9.99

Built Your Arepa

QUESO / Cheese

$6.00
PLATANO Y QUESO. / Plantain and Cheese

$8.99

White cheese and plantain

AGUACATE Y QUESO / Avocado and Cheese

$8.99
PERICO / Scramble Eggs Onion and Tomato

$9.99
POLLO / Chicken

$12.00
REINA PEPIADA / Chicken Salad, Avocado

$12.00
POLLO GRILL / Grill Chicken

$12.00

Grill Chicken with vegetables

PERNIL / Pork

$12.00
PERNIL BBQ / Bbq Pork

$12.00
CARNE SALTEADA / Sauted Steak

$12.26

Steak with onions and peppers

CARNE MECHADA / Shredded Beef

$12.00

Shredded Beef

CAMARON FRITO / Fried Shrimp

$12.56

Entradas

TEQUENO 5und

$9.00

Five (5) units of cheese sticks made of flour

AREPAS FRITAS CON NATA

$7.00

FRIED AREPA WITH NATA CREAM

TEQUENOS DE PLATANO

$12.00

SWEET PLANTAIN TEQUENO 5und

TAJADA CON QUESO / PLANTAIN WITH CHEESE

$8.00

Breakfast - Desayuno

Arepa, White Cheese, Avocado and fried eggs.
BREAKFAST 1

$12.00

AREPA, EGGS, CHESSE, AVOCADO

BREAKFAST 2

$14.00

BEANS, CHEESE, AREPA, SCRAMBLED EGGS, TOMATOES AND ONIONS.

Cachapa

CACHAPA DE QUESO / Cheese Corn Pancake

$13.50

Sweet corn pancake filled with soft cheese and topped with white cheese

CACHAPA PERNIL / Pork Corn Pancake

$18.00

PORK CACHAPA

CACHAPA DE POLLO / Chicken Corn Pancake

$18.00

CHICKEN CACHAPA

CACHAPA DE CARNE SALTEADA / Sauted Steak Corn Pancake

$18.00
CACHAPA DE CARNE MECHADA / Beef Corn Pancake

$18.00

Sweet corn pancake filled with beef, soft cheese and topped with salty white cheese

Lunch - Almuerzos

PARRILLA FOR ONE (1)

$19.96

STEAK,CHICKEN, FENCH FRIES, SOFT CHEESE, FRIES AREPITAS AND GREEN SAUCE.

2 X 1 (PROMO)

Pay one and get Two (2) Fried Arepas filled with Mozzarella cheese
2 X 1 QUESO MOZZARELLA / Mozzarella Cheese

$6.99

Two (2) Mozarrella Arepa for the price of one.

Drinks

MALTA

$3.99
PEPSI

$2.50
PEPSI DIET

$2.50
AGUA

$1.50
KOLITA

$3.99
SPRITE

$2.50

Tequenos de Fiesta

CAJA 100 TEQUENOS

$110.00

CAJA 50 TEQUENOS

$58.00

Extras

CILANTRO & GARLIC 1 OZ

$1.50

WHITE CREAM (NATA)

$3.00

CILANTRO & GARLIC 4 OZ

$4.00

VIUDA

$2.50

Only the Arepa

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00