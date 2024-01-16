Skip to Main content
132 Weaverland Valley Rd, East Earl, PA 17519
Food
Drinks
Sides
Food
Hot Waffle
Sausage Gravy
$8.25
Chicken Gravy
$8.25
Dessert Waffle
Ice Cream Waffle
$8.25
Fruit Waffle
$8.75
Breakfast Waffle
Waffle with Syrup
$6.50
Drinks
Smoothies
Pinja Colada
$5.25
Mango
$5.25
Strawberry
$5.25
Iced Coffees
Iced Caramel Coffee
$4.50
Iced Coffee
$4.50
Irish Cream Latte
$4.50
Cans and Bottles
Water
$1.50
Mtn Dew
$1.50
Root Beer
$1.50
Coke
$1.50
Orange crush
$1.50
Pepsi
$1.50
Sides
Chips
snack bag
$1.00
(814) 505-9627
132 Weaverland Valley Rd, East Earl, PA 17519
Closed
All hours
