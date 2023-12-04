Waffles and Whip 517 SE Dapple Dr
Waffles
- Say Cheese$7.00
Cream Cheese Frosting & Strawberries
- Sugar Daddy$7.00
Vanilla Frosting & Sugar Cookie Crumble + Sprinkles
- Good Vibrations$7.00
Cheesecake Bites & Salted Carmel
- Churro$7.00
Cinnamon & Sugar w/ Nutella
- The 515$7.00
Powdered Sugar
- Wake Up with a Waffle$7.00
Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chips
- Cosmic Ride$7.00
Chocolate Fudge & Sprinkles
- Hot Cocoa$5.75
12 oz of gourmet hot cocoa with toppings! *Fireside Coffee Roaster based in Swartz Creek Michigan.
Waffle Packs
Waffles and Whip 517 SE Dapple Dr Location and Ordering Hours
(515) 570-1660
Closed