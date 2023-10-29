Waffle That! 2115 N. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
Food
Lunch
Waffles topped with 3 chicken strips, & Waffle That sauce
Waffle topped with cookie butter spread, 3 chicken strips, your choice of fruit, & whipped cream
3 full sized wings served with a waffle & topped with powdered sugar.
3 full size wings served with fries & your choice of dipping sauce
Bite sized pieces of chicken, dipped in waffle batter and deep fried, then topped with powdered sugar
Chicken tenders served with fries & your choice of dipping sauce
Waffle fries topped with chicken, buffalo sauce, & Waffle That sauce
Fish, fried or grilled, and a waffle topped with powdered sugar.
Two pork chops, fried or grilled, with your choice of two sides
Four lamb chops with your choice of two sides
Loaded Mac & Cheese
Hot Chicken sandwich topped with pickles, lettuce, and a spicy ranch sauce served with fries.
Chicken sandwich with our special sauce, pickles, and lettuce
Three chicken tenders or wings, hot or regular, with your choice of two sides.
Salad with your choice of fried or grilled chicken.
Dessert Waffles
Waffle topped with your choice of two fruits & whipped cream
Strawberry flavoured waffle, topped with strawberries, whipped cream, & powdered sugar
Waffle with Reese's, topped with whipped cream, & drizzled with cookie butter and nutella