Mahalo for ordering from our Windward Mall Location! Hours of operation Mon-Thur 10am-8pm Fri-Sat 10am-9pm (8pm-9pm dessert only) Sun 10am-6pm
Waiahole Poi Factory - Windward Mall
Plates
- Bowl
Rice and choice of one entree only$10.00
- Single Plate
Choice of rice or poi, choice of one entree, 4-oz. Lomi Salmon, and 2-oz. Haupia$13.75
- Two-Combo Plate
Choice of rice or poi, choice of two different entrees, 4-oz. Lomi Salmon, and 2-oz. Haupia$17.25
- Kanaka Nui
Kalua Pig, Laulau, 4-oz Chicken Long Rice served with a choice of rice or poi, choice of Beef or Squid Luau, 4-oz. Lomi Salmon, and 2-oz. Haupia$25.50
Sides
- Side Beef Luau
12-oz. serving of Beef Luau$10.00
- Side Chicken Long Rice
12-oz. serving of Chicken Long Rice$9.00
- Side Kalua Pig
12-oz. serving of Kalua Pig$10.00
- Side Lomi Salmon
8-oz. serving of Lomi Salmon (cubed tomato, salted-salmon, and onion with green onion)$5.00
- Side Poi
4-oz serving freshly milled poi$2.75
- Side Rice
10-oz Calrose rice$2.50
- Side Squid Luau
- Side Laulau
8-oz. Laulau (cubed pork with butterfish$7.50
- Side Haupia
4 (1-oz) squares of Haupia dessert$3.75
Drink
Utensils/Condiments
Waiahole Poi Factory Mall Location Locations and Hours
Windward Mall
(808) 292-5097
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
@ Waiahole Valley Rd
(808) 239-2222
Closed • Opens Thursday at 10AM