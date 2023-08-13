Walk-On's Oxford Oxford, MS
Food
Starters
10 Fried Pickle Chips
hand battered, ranch
10 Queso Dip
jalapenos, tortilla chips
10 Sm Waffle Cheese Fries
jack, cheddar, bacon, banana peppers, spicy ranch
10 Lg Waffle Cheese Fries
jack, cheddar, bacon, banana peppers, spicy ranch
10 Spinach & Artichoke Dip
tortilla chips
10 Boudin Balls
fried spicy pork sausage and rice blend, dijon horseradish
10 Boom Boom Shrimp
fried shrimp, boom boom sauce
10 Mozzarella Logs
hand battered with panko bread crumbs, marinara
10 Boneless Wings
buffalo, sweet chili or spicy bbq, ranch
10 Cheeseburger Sliders
american, ketchup, pickles, brioche bun add bacon for a small upcharge
10 Devils On Horseback
fried jumbo shrimp, cream cheese, pickled jalapenos, wrapped in bacon, sweet chili glaze
10 Fried Alligator
farm raised white tail meat, hand battered, dijon horseradish
10 Chicken & Sausage Gumbo - Cup
dark roux louisiana classic over rice
10 Chicken & Sausage Gumbo - Bowl
dark roux louisiana classic over rice
Tailgate To Geaux
Salads
10 Chicken Berry Pecan Salad
grilled chicken, mixed greens, strawberries, blueberries, granny smith apples, candied pecans, jack, raspberry vinaigrette
10 Cypress Cobb Salad
fried chicken, mixed greens, bacon, avocado, egg, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch
10 Zydeco Salad
sweet chili glazed fried shrimp, mixed greens, cabbage, candied pecans, jalapenos, tortilla strips, red onions, bell peppers, jack, pepper jelly vinaigrette
10 Ahi Tuna Salad
seared ahi tuna, mixed greens, cabbage, tortilla strips, avocado, edamame, carrots, red onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, sweet chili glaze, asian sesame vinaigrette
10 Avery Island Salad
blackened jumbo shrimp, mixed greens, bacon, granny smith apples, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, pepper jelly vinaigrette
Tacos & Wraps
10 Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos
fried shrimp, boom boom sauce, cabbage, jack, tomato, chips & queso
10 Redfish Tacos
blackened redfish, slaw, mango salsa, spicy mayo, chips & queso
10 Buffalo Gator Tacos
fried alligator, buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, jack, cheddar, tomato, jalapenos, ranch, chips and queso
10 Buffalo Chicken Wrap
shaved grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar, buffalo sauce, ranch, waffle fries
10 Cali Chicken Wrap
shaved grilled chicken, bacon, swiss, lettuce, avocado, tomato, garlic aioli, waffle fries
Sandwiches
10 Grown-Up Grilled Cheese
american, swiss, smoked gouda, parmesan, bacon, marinara, toasted homestyle bread
10 Chicken Avocado Club
grilled chicken breasts, bacon, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, wheat bun
10 Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken breasts, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, ranch, brioche bun
10 Black Jack Chicken Sandwich
blackened chicken breasts, jack, bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo, brioche bun
10 Chicken Bomber Sandwich
shaved grilled chicken, pepper jack, spicy mayo, tomato, toasted homestyle bread
Louisiana Classics
10 Crawfish Etouffee
crawfish tails smothered in a buttery roux over rice
10 Blackened Catfish Atchafalaya
blackened filet, crawfish etouffee, fried shrimp, rice
10 Fried Catfish Atchafalaya
fried catfish fillet, crawfish etouffee, fried shrimp, rice
10 Voodoo Shrimp & Grits
grilled jumbo shrimp, cream cheese, pickled jalapenos, wrapped in bacon, corn grits, sweet chili glaze
10 Bayou Pasta
crawfish cream sauce, fried shrimp, linguine
10 Ragin Redfish
blackened redfish, rice, broccoli topping: lemon butter, tuscan salsa, mango salsa, or crawfish cream sauce
10 Cajundillas
chipotle tortilla quesadilla, grilled chicken, andouille sausage, boudin, caramelized onions, jack, red beans and rice *modifications are not allowed on this item
10 Red Beans & Rice
new orleans style over rice, andouille sausage
10 Fried Jumbo Shrimp
hand battered, waffle fries, hush puppies
10 Fried Catfish
hand battered, waffle fries, hush puppies
10 Louisiana Platter
fried jumbo shrimp, fried catfish, crawfish etouffee, waffle fries, hush puppies
Bistreaux Specialties
10 Lemon Butter Chicken
grilled chicken breasts, lemon butter, corn grits, broccoli
10 Tuscan Chicken
blackened chicken breasts, warm tomato salsa, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans
10 Uncle B's Chicken Tenders
hand battered tenderloins, waffle fries, honey mustard
10 Pasta Alfredo
linguine, parmsean, alfredeaux sauce add blackened chicken or blackened jumbo shrimp for a small upcharge
10 Cajun Ribeye
hand cut 12oz blackened ribeye, garlic butter, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans add crawfish cream for a small upcharge
10 Mango Tuna Bowl
seared ahi tuna, rice, avocado, carrots, edamame, mango salsa, sweet chili, spicy mayo sub grilled shrimp for a small upcharge
10 Sweet Chili Salmon
atlantic salmon, sweet chili glazed, green beans
Po'boys
10 Boom Boom Shrimp Po'boy
hand battered fried shrimp, boom boom sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo
10 Boom Boom Shrimp Po'boy - Half
hand battered fried shrimp, boom boom sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo
10 Cajun Press Po'boy
blackened shrimp, caramelized onions, red onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, pepper jack, thousand island, hot & pressed
10 Cajun Press Po'boy - Half
blackened shrimp, caramelized onions, red onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, pepper jack, thousand island, hot & pressed
10 Catfish Po'boy
hand battered fried catfish, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo
10 Catfish Po'boy - Half
hand battered fried catfish, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo
10 Ribeye Po'boy
sliced blackened ribeye, swiss, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, dijon horseradish
10 Ribeye Po'boy - Half
sliced blackened ribeye, swiss, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, dijon horseradish
10 Shrimp Po'boy
hand battered fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo
10 Shrimp Po'boy - Half
hand battered fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo
Hand Pattied Burgers
10 Scholarship Burger
smaller version of our classic with american, dressed, brioche bun
10 Classic Burger
dressed, brioche bun add cheese or bacon for a small upcharge
10 Hickory Burger
bbq sauce, cheddar, bacon, onion rings, dressed (no red onion), brioche bun
10 Double Bacon Cheeseburger
american, bacon, thousand island, brioche bun
10 Jalapeno Jack Burger
fried jalapenos, pepper jack, spicy mayo, dressed (no pickles), brioche bun
10 Hangover Burger
sunny-side up egg, american, bacon, waffle fry, dressed, brioche bun add queso for a small upcharge
10 Surf & Turf Melt
blackened shrimp, patty, caramelized onions, pickled jalapenos, jack, thousand island, pickles, toasted homestyle bread
10 Smoked Gouda Turkey Burger
smoked gouda, bacon, peppadew, spicy mayo, tomato, red onion, spring mix, wheat bun
Sides
Kids
10 Kid Bite Size Shrimp
served with waffle fries and a kid's beverage
10 Kid Cheeseburger
served with waffle fries and a kid's beverage
10 Kid Crispy Catfish
served with waffle fries and a kid's beverage
10 Kid Crispy Chicken Tenders
served with waffle fries and a kid's beverage
10 Kid Grilled Cheese
served with waffle fries and a kid's beverage
10 Kid Pasta Alfredo
served with garlic bread and a kid's beverage