Food

Starters

10 Fried Pickle Chips

$8.49

hand battered, ranch

10 Queso Dip

$9.29

jalapenos, tortilla chips

10 Sm Waffle Cheese Fries

$9.29

jack, cheddar, bacon, banana peppers, spicy ranch

10 Lg Waffle Cheese Fries

$13.99

jack, cheddar, bacon, banana peppers, spicy ranch

10 Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.49

tortilla chips

10 Boudin Balls

$10.99

fried spicy pork sausage and rice blend, dijon horseradish

10 Boom Boom Shrimp

$11.49

fried shrimp, boom boom sauce

10 Mozzarella Logs

$11.29

hand battered with panko bread crumbs, marinara

10 Boneless Wings

$13.49Out of stock

buffalo, sweet chili or spicy bbq, ranch

10 Cheeseburger Sliders

$11.49

american, ketchup, pickles, brioche bun add bacon for a small upcharge

10 Devils On Horseback

$14.49

fried jumbo shrimp, cream cheese, pickled jalapenos, wrapped in bacon, sweet chili glaze

10 Fried Alligator

$15.99

farm raised white tail meat, hand battered, dijon horseradish

10 Chicken & Sausage Gumbo - Cup

$6.99

dark roux louisiana classic over rice

10 Chicken & Sausage Gumbo - Bowl

$11.99

dark roux louisiana classic over rice

Tailgate To Geaux

$80.00

Salads

10 Chicken Berry Pecan Salad

$14.99

grilled chicken, mixed greens, strawberries, blueberries, granny smith apples, candied pecans, jack, raspberry vinaigrette

10 Cypress Cobb Salad

$14.99

fried chicken, mixed greens, bacon, avocado, egg, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch

10 Zydeco Salad

$15.99

sweet chili glazed fried shrimp, mixed greens, cabbage, candied pecans, jalapenos, tortilla strips, red onions, bell peppers, jack, pepper jelly vinaigrette

10 Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.99

seared ahi tuna, mixed greens, cabbage, tortilla strips, avocado, edamame, carrots, red onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, sweet chili glaze, asian sesame vinaigrette

10 Avery Island Salad

$16.99

blackened jumbo shrimp, mixed greens, bacon, granny smith apples, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, pepper jelly vinaigrette

Tacos & Wraps

10 Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

$14.49

fried shrimp, boom boom sauce, cabbage, jack, tomato, chips & queso

10 Redfish Tacos

$13.99

blackened redfish, slaw, mango salsa, spicy mayo, chips & queso

10 Buffalo Gator Tacos

$14.49

fried alligator, buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, jack, cheddar, tomato, jalapenos, ranch, chips and queso

10 Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.79

shaved grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar, buffalo sauce, ranch, waffle fries

10 Cali Chicken Wrap

$13.99Out of stock

shaved grilled chicken, bacon, swiss, lettuce, avocado, tomato, garlic aioli, waffle fries

Sandwiches

10 Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$12.69

american, swiss, smoked gouda, parmesan, bacon, marinara, toasted homestyle bread

10 Chicken Avocado Club

$15.69Out of stock

grilled chicken breasts, bacon, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, wheat bun

10 Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.19Out of stock

fried chicken breasts, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, ranch, brioche bun

10 Black Jack Chicken Sandwich

$15.19Out of stock

blackened chicken breasts, jack, bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo, brioche bun

10 Chicken Bomber Sandwich

$10.99

shaved grilled chicken, pepper jack, spicy mayo, tomato, toasted homestyle bread

Louisiana Classics

10 Crawfish Etouffee

$14.99

crawfish tails smothered in a buttery roux over rice

10 Blackened Catfish Atchafalaya

$19.99

blackened filet, crawfish etouffee, fried shrimp, rice

10 Fried Catfish Atchafalaya

$19.99

fried catfish fillet, crawfish etouffee, fried shrimp, rice

10 Voodoo Shrimp & Grits

$19.99

grilled jumbo shrimp, cream cheese, pickled jalapenos, wrapped in bacon, corn grits, sweet chili glaze

10 Bayou Pasta

$19.49

crawfish cream sauce, fried shrimp, linguine

10 Ragin Redfish

$18.99

blackened redfish, rice, broccoli topping: lemon butter, tuscan salsa, mango salsa, or crawfish cream sauce

10 Cajundillas

$15.99

chipotle tortilla quesadilla, grilled chicken, andouille sausage, boudin, caramelized onions, jack, red beans and rice *modifications are not allowed on this item

10 Red Beans & Rice

$13.99

new orleans style over rice, andouille sausage

10 Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$18.99

hand battered, waffle fries, hush puppies

10 Fried Catfish

$19.99

hand battered, waffle fries, hush puppies

10 Louisiana Platter

$24.99

fried jumbo shrimp, fried catfish, crawfish etouffee, waffle fries, hush puppies

Bistreaux Specialties

10 Lemon Butter Chicken

$14.79Out of stock

grilled chicken breasts, lemon butter, corn grits, broccoli

10 Tuscan Chicken

$14.79Out of stock

blackened chicken breasts, warm tomato salsa, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans

10 Uncle B's Chicken Tenders

$12.69Out of stock

hand battered tenderloins, waffle fries, honey mustard

10 Pasta Alfredo

$12.29

linguine, parmsean, alfredeaux sauce add blackened chicken or blackened jumbo shrimp for a small upcharge

10 Cajun Ribeye

$27.99

hand cut 12oz blackened ribeye, garlic butter, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans add crawfish cream for a small upcharge

10 Mango Tuna Bowl

$13.99

seared ahi tuna, rice, avocado, carrots, edamame, mango salsa, sweet chili, spicy mayo sub grilled shrimp for a small upcharge

10 Sweet Chili Salmon

$17.49

atlantic salmon, sweet chili glazed, green beans

Po'boys

10 Boom Boom Shrimp Po'boy

$14.19

hand battered fried shrimp, boom boom sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo

10 Boom Boom Shrimp Po'boy - Half

$11.69

hand battered fried shrimp, boom boom sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo

10 Cajun Press Po'boy

$13.99

blackened shrimp, caramelized onions, red onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, pepper jack, thousand island, hot & pressed

10 Cajun Press Po'boy - Half

$10.99

blackened shrimp, caramelized onions, red onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, pepper jack, thousand island, hot & pressed

10 Catfish Po'boy

$13.19

hand battered fried catfish, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo

10 Catfish Po'boy - Half

$10.49

hand battered fried catfish, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo

10 Ribeye Po'boy

$19.69

sliced blackened ribeye, swiss, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, dijon horseradish

10 Ribeye Po'boy - Half

$12.99

sliced blackened ribeye, swiss, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, dijon horseradish

10 Shrimp Po'boy

$13.19

hand battered fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo

10 Shrimp Po'boy - Half

$10.49

hand battered fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo

Hand Pattied Burgers

10 Scholarship Burger

$9.99

smaller version of our classic with american, dressed, brioche bun

10 Classic Burger

$12.69

dressed, brioche bun add cheese or bacon for a small upcharge

10 Hickory Burger

$14.99

bbq sauce, cheddar, bacon, onion rings, dressed (no red onion), brioche bun

10 Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

american, bacon, thousand island, brioche bun

10 Jalapeno Jack Burger

$14.99

fried jalapenos, pepper jack, spicy mayo, dressed (no pickles), brioche bun

10 Hangover Burger

$14.99

sunny-side up egg, american, bacon, waffle fry, dressed, brioche bun add queso for a small upcharge

10 Surf & Turf Melt

$12.99

blackened shrimp, patty, caramelized onions, pickled jalapenos, jack, thousand island, pickles, toasted homestyle bread

10 Smoked Gouda Turkey Burger

$12.69

smoked gouda, bacon, peppadew, spicy mayo, tomato, red onion, spring mix, wheat bun

Sides

10 Broccoli

$4.79
10 Chips & Queso

$4.69
10 Corn Grits

$4.79
10 Green Beans

$4.79
10 Hush Puppies

$4.79
10 Loaded Mash Potatoes

$4.79
10 Onion Rings

$4.79
10 Side Salad

$4.79
10 Sweet Potato Fries

$4.79
10 Waffle Fries

$4.79
10 Red Beans & Rice - Cup

$6.49
10 Crawfish Etouffee - Cup

$6.49

Extra Tortilla Chips

Kids

10 Kid Bite Size Shrimp

$7.49

served with waffle fries and a kid's beverage

10 Kid Cheeseburger

$6.99

served with waffle fries and a kid's beverage

10 Kid Crispy Catfish

$7.49

served with waffle fries and a kid's beverage

10 Kid Crispy Chicken Tenders

$6.99Out of stock

served with waffle fries and a kid's beverage

10 Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.49

served with waffle fries and a kid's beverage

10 Kid Pasta Alfredo

$5.99

served with garlic bread and a kid's beverage

10 Ice Cream Sundae

$3.49

Desserts

10 Doughnut Bread Pudding

$7.00

made with Krispy Kreme donuts

10 Warm Cookie Sundae

$6.00

choice of chocolate chip or macadamia nut cookie

10 Beignet Bites

$5.00

10 Ice Cream Scoop

$1.29

10 Birthday Sundae

Misc. Items

Extra Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Extra Crawfish Crème Sauce

$3.00

Extra Dressing $

Extra Tortilla Chips

Fry Queso

$2.00

Rice

$1.00

Side G Bread

$0.49

Side of Alfredeaux

$1.50

Side of Caramel Sauce

$1.00

Side of Crawfish Sauce

$2.99

Side of Lemon Butter

$1.50

Side of Tuscan Salsa

$1.50

Side of TX Toast

$1.25

N/A Beverages

Beverages

Coke

$2.99
Diet Coke

$2.99
Coke Zero

$2.99
Sprite

$2.99
Dr Pepper

$2.99
Powerade

$2.99

Water

Bottle Water

$0.99
Lemonade

$2.99
Unsweet Tea

$2.99
Sweet Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf

$2.99

Red Bull

Root Beer

$2.99

Raspberry Lemonade Mocktail

$4.99

Milk

$2.99

Virgin Mary

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Virgin Margarita

$2.99

Roy Rogers

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Topo Chico

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

Merch & Misc

Navy Classic Tee

$13.00

White RWB Tee

$18.00

Retro Basketball Tee

$18.00

Floral Patch Hat - Silver

$29.00

Baseball Script Hat

$25.00

24oz Tervis Tumbler

$25.00

Navy Baseball Tee

$22.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Game Day Hat - Black

$35.00

Game Day Hat - White

$35.00

Walk On's Hat - Teal

$25.00

Purple Location Shirt

$18.00

White/Blue Meet at Walk-On's Tee

$19.00

Walk On's Logo Tee - Black

$18.00

Underdog Tee

$22.00

Walk-On's Koozie

$3.99

Away Game

Queso Dip (5-8)

$45.00

Queso Dip (10-15)

$85.00