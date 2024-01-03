Walkin Takos 1818 S Arcadia Street Boise, ID 83705
Food
- Walkin Tako$12.00
Start with your chip flavor, then add your protein and finish with your favorite toppings.
- Baked Potato$10.00
Load one of delicious Idaho Snowcapped Baked Potatoes with your of protein and toppings.
- Sidewinders$12.00
Thick spiral cut Idaho potatoes loaded with your choice of protein and toppings. Think curly by bigger and better.
- Tater Tots$12.00
Idaho Gem Tater Tots. You know them, you love them. Now you can load them up any way you want. Just choose your protein and toppings.
Dessert
- Churros Bites$10.00
Fresh warm Churro Bites rolled in cinnamon and sugar then loaded with your favorite dessert toppings.
- Sweet Street Deserts$5.00
Individually wrapped delectable desserts from Sweet Street. Perfect for those on the run.
- Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichangas$10.00
Fresh fried chimichangas filled with decadent raspberry cheesecake.
Kids Menu
- Nachos$6.00
Choose any chips you want and we load them with gooey nachos cheese.
- Kids Tater Tots$6.00
Kids size portion of our Idaho Gem Tater Tots with or without our gooey nacho cheese.
- Kids Baker$6.00
Our Idaho Baked Potato simply dressed with butter, sour cream and cheese.
- Kids Sidewinders$6.00
Kids size portion of our Idaho Sidewinders