Wallabys Smokehouse American Fork
Smokehouse Platters
- 1 Meat Platter$13.99
1 Meat Platter- served with 2 sides of your choice and a fresh roll with Cinnamon Butter
- 2 Meat Platter$15.99
2 Meat Platter- served with 2 sides of your choice and a fresh roll with Cinnamon Butter
- 3 Meat Platter$17.99
3 Meat Platter- served with 2 sides of your choice and a fresh roll
Shareables
- The Sampler$35.99
Can't decide what to try? Don't! Feeds 2-3 adults. Includes: 3 smokehouse meats (4 oz meat modifier), half rack of ribs (original or sweet chipotle sauce), 4 sides, and fresh rolls. Upgrade 1 of your meats to a full rack of ribs
- Family Feast$51.99
Get food for everyone to share. Includes 2 smokehouse meats, 2 side quarts, and 6 rolls
Sangers/Sandwich
Specialty Salads
Off the Barbie
- 1/3 Rack Ribs$13.99
- 1/2 Rack Ribs$17.49
- Full Rack Ribs$29.99
- Shrimp on the Barbie$16.99
8 grilled shrimp brushed with our savory butter sauce
- Beef N' Reef$17.99
4 oz tri tip meat modifier and 4 shrimp modifier. 4 grilled shrimp brushed with our savory butter sauce and a 1/4 pound of our tri-tip steak medallions