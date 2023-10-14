The Walnut Room Kitchen @ First Draft 1309 26th Street
Pizza Menu - weekend
12" Pizza
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
House-made BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onions, and goat cheese
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
House-made buffalo ranch sauce, chicken bites, onions, and blue cheese crumbles with a blue cheese dressing drizzle
12" Cameo Chicken Ranch Pizza
House-made ranch dressing, grilled chicken, mozzarella, fresh tomato, bacon and onions. Drizzled with ranch dressing or chipotle ranch dressing
12" Half Stack
Green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and black olives
12" Iron Maiden
Pepperoni, sausage, and smoked ham
12" Margheritaville
Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, and fresh basil
12" Marshall Stack
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions
12" Walnut Room Special
Tomato-pesto sauce, walnuts, roma tomatoes, green olives, onions, and fresh garlic
14" Pizza
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
House-made BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onions, and goat cheese
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
House-made buffalo ranch sauce, chicken bites, onions, and blue cheese crumbles
14" Cameo Chicken Ranch Pizza
House-made ranch dressing, grilled chicken, mozzarella, fresh tomato, bacon and onions. Drizzled with ranch dressing or chipotle ranch dressing
14" Half Stack
Green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and black olives
14" Iron Maiden
Pepperoni, sausage, and smoked ham
14" Margheritaville
Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, and fresh basil
14" Marshall Stack
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions
14" Walnut Room Special
Tomato-pesto sauce, walnuts, roma tomatoes, green olives, onions, and fresh garlic
CYO Pizza
Single Slice
Food Menu - weekend
Appetizers
12 Chicken Wings
Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ, honey-jalapeño sriracha, Carolina gold BBQ, or Ryan's garlic Parmesan
6 Chicken Wings
Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ, honey-jalapeño sriracha, sweet Thai chili, Carolina gold BBQ, teriyaki. Nashville hot chicken or Ryan's garlic Parmesan
Cauliflower Wings
Battered and oven baked cauliflower florets tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ, honey-jalapeño sriracha, sweet Thai chili, Carolina gold BBQ, teriyaki. Nashville hot chicken or Ryan's garlic Parmesan
Cheese Bread
House-made French baguette, garlic butter, Parmesan, mozzarella, and marinara
Chicken Bites
Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ, honey-jalapeño sriracha, sweet Thai chili, Carolina gold BBQ, teriyaki. Nashville hot chicken or Ryan's garlic Parmesan
Garlic Bread
House-made French baguette, garlic butter, and marinara
Pizza Rolls
Rolled pizza dough filled with marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, and bacon. Served with a side of marinara and ranch
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Walnut room exclusive blend, served with fresh-baked focaccia bread, celery, and carrots
Chips and Dips
Three to choose from: Guacamole, Salsa, or Beer Cheese .......... Or make it a Trio.
Jalapeno Cheddar Pretzel Bites
Local made pretzel bitesbwith jalapeño and cheddar and served with beer cheese dip.
Deviled Egg (each)
Topped with candied bacon and fresh jalapeño
Specialty Sandwiches
Smash Burger
Two all beef patties, grilled onions, white american cheese with special sauce
Philly CheeseSteak
Philly cheesesteak with grilled green peppers, onions, cherry peppers and white american cheese served on an amorosa roll.
Gyro
Gyro meat, lettuce, onion, tomato, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce served on fresh-baked focaccia bread
Southwestern Slope
Turkey, candied bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh jalapeño, chipotle ranch
Western Slope
Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, and ranch dressing
Specialty Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Oven-baked chicken bites tossed in our house-made hot sauce with lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing, and blue cheese crumbles. You may substitute grilled chicken
Western Slope Wrap
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, fresh avocado, and house-made ranch dressing