Wander at Longwoods
Food
Arriving
Setting Out
Deviled Eggs
Pimento cheese, pickled red onions, and crispy bits
Regular Beef Tartare
Local beef, farm fresh egg, and grilled bread. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Lobster Bites
Pate choux, Maine lobster, yuzu aioli, and beet microgreens. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Bang's Island Mussels
Tomato, shallot, garlic, lemon, white wine, butter, and bread. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Farmer's Board
2 meats, 2 cheeses, honeycomb, farmhouse bread, and pickles
Moving Forward
Confit Roasted Chicken
Potato Cheddar gratin, pan sauce, and herb salad. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Smash Burger
Shaved onion, smoked jalapeño relish, Cheddar, sauce, and fries
Seared Maine Halibut
Fume, blistered tomato, pole beans, and salsa verde. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Farmhouse Risotto
Carnaroli rice, seasonal vegetables, and lemon-herb focaccia crumb
Steak Frites
Charred tomatoes, fries, and chimichurri. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Kid Burger
Kid Pizza
Kid Grilled Cheese
Pizza
Tomato Pizza
Organic tomatoes, pecorino, sliced garlic, basil, oregano, and chili flake
Grandma Pizza
Organic tomatoes, house three cheese blend, garlic, basil, and parsley
Terrace Pizza
Organic tomatoes, mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, and shallots
Farmhouse Pizza
Roasted garlic cream, mozzarella, pecorino, seasonal vegetables, and herbs
St. Fergus Pizza
Bone marrow butter, mozzarella, breadcrumb, parsley, shallots, capers, gray and sea salt
With Pizza
The Finale
Donuts
Gluten-free donuts, bourbon caramel, and lime whipped cream
Our Chocolate Something
A rotating chocolate
Gooey Butter Cake
What it sounds like, with a berry purée
Fresh Cookies & Milk
Two cookies and a glass of cold milk
Sorbet
Ice Cream
Birthday Scoop
Seasonal Crisp
Features
Beverages
Cocktails
Summer Fields Spritzer
Ginger beer, raspberry, tarragon, honey, orange, and honey bitters
This is a St-robbery
Seltzer, lemon, strawberry, mint, brown, and orange bitters
Multi Melonaire
Melon, cucumber, soda water, lime, basil simple, and yuzu bitters
Pop's Margarita
Casamigos Blanco, poblano, agave, ancho Reyes, and lime juice
Flippin' Bee's Knees
Barr hill gin, egg white, lemon, beet honey simple, and fennel pollen
Liquid Lumberjack
Bulleit bourbon, stave smoked, maple, orange, and Angostura bitters
Dirty Mike and the Boys
Bully boy vodka, olive pearls, vermouth wash, and marinated olive
The Green Lady
Wiggly bridge gin, olive oil, strega, ancho verde, angostura bitters, and yuzu
Espresso Martini
Italian Coffee
Coffee by Design
Draft Beer
Packaged Beer/Wine/Cider
Orono BTL
Allagash BTL
Bunker BTL
Kit Non-Alcoholic BTL
Bissell BTL
Rotating Sour
Bluet
Maine blueberry sparkling wine
Aperitivo and Tonic
Delinquente Wine Co
Grüner Vetliner
Paul Direder
Lambrusco
Frico by Scarpetta
Red Blend
Broc Cellars love series
Eden Specialty Cider
Deep-cut harvest
Eden Specialty Cider*
Brut rosé
Rocky Ground Cider
Liminal sparkling
Wine
Gl Burgenland
Gl Saperavi
Gl Pinot Noir
Gl Cabernet
Gl Red Blend
Gl Montepulciano
Gl Chianti
Gl Valpolicella
BTL Burgenland
Meinklang, 2021
BTL Saperavi
Guardians, 2021
BTL Pinot Noir
GC wines
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon
Kumusha wines, 2021
BTL Red Blend
Stolpman Vineyards, 2021
BTL Montepulciano D'abruzzo
Italo Pietrantonj, 2020
BTL Chianti Classico
La querce seconda, 2017
BTL Valpolicella Classico
Massimago, 2020
Bottle Rosswag
Weingut Roterfaden, 2019
Bottle Côtes Du Rhône
Lunar Apoge, 2020
Bottle Cabernet Franc
Ravines wine cellars, 2020
Bottle Barolo
Reva, 2017
GL Albariño
Tomada de Castro, 2021
GL Sauvignon Blanc
Domaine de L'Aumonier, 2020
GL Txacoli
Señorío de Astobiza, 2021
GL Picpoul
Gilhelm Durand, 2022
GL Chenin Blanc
Adama Her, 2021
GL Pinot Blanc
Union Sacré, 2021
GL Rkatsiteli
Dilao, 2021
GL Chardonnay
Benguela, 2021
BTL Albariño
Tomada de Castro, 2021
BTL Domaine Sauv Blanc
Domaine de L'Aumonier, 2020
BTL Txacoli
Señorío de Astobiza, 2021
BTL Picpoul
Gilhelm Durand, 2022
BTL Chenin Blanc
Adama Her, 2021
BTL Pinot Blanc
Union Sacré, 2021
BTL Rkatsiteli
Dilao, 2021
BTL Chardonnay
Benguela, 2021
Bottle Sauvignon Blanc
Weingut Tscherne, 2020
Bottle Grüner Veltliner
Anton Bauer, 2020
Bottle Arcadia Moschofilero
Troupis winery, 2021
GL Flat Rosé
Isle Saint-Pierre, 2022
GL Prosecco
Redentore, 2021
Secco Rosé
Leo Hillinger
BTL Flat Rosé
BTL Prosecco
Bottle Broc Cellars
Rosé, 2022
Bottle Eighteen Twenty
Rhubarb wine
Bottle Champagne Grand Cru Brut
Champagne E. Barnaut (NV)