Ballast 97 Willard Street
Dinner
Appetizers
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Comes w/. Soy, Kewpie, siracha
- Sheet Pan Nachos$13.50
Tortilla Chips, guacamole, pico de gallo, house-made queso, Jalapeños, pickled onions, black bean corn salsa, shredded monterey jack cheese,
- Blistered Shishito Peppers$8.50
w/. Coarse salt, lime, Tajin
- Chicken Wings$11.00
- Grilled Octopus$13.00
- Charcuterie Board$16.00
- Local Oysters$18.00
- Short Rib Tacos$11.00
- Chicken Tacos$9.00
Salads/Bowls
Entrees
Late Night
Dessert
Beer
Bottle/Cans
- Bud Light$6.50
- Coors Light$7.00
- Michelob Ultra$7.00
- Miller Lite$6.50
- Modelo$7.00
- Corona$7.00
- Corona Light$7.00
- Guiness$7.50
- Stella$7.50
- Sam Adams$7.50
- Urban Artifact Gadget Mix-berry$8.00
- Mast Landing Beer Named Duck$8.00
- Heineken Zero$7.00
- Viva Huckleberry$7.00
- Viva Elderberry$7.00
- High Noon Pineapple$8.00
- High Noon Watermelon$8.00
- Athletic Run Wild$7.00
- Carlson Ordchard$8.00
Wine
Red Wine Glass
White Wine Glass
Prosecco Glass
All Bottles
Specialty Cocktails
Brunch Cocktails
(617) 773-9532
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 12PM