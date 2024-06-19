Warehouse Barbecue Co. 2818 North Court Street
Food
Starters
- Piggy Poppers
Our award winning pulled pork combined with our mac n cheese are hand breaded, fried golden brown and drizzled with real OG sauce!$14.00
- 1/2 Piggy Poppers$9.00
- Kluckernuts
Smoked buffalo chicken, cream cheese, and smoked jalapenos blended in to balls & deep fried - drizzled w/ ranch!$14.00
- 1/2 Kluckernuts$9.00
- Fried Cheese
Delicous, fried cheese balls, served with ranch!$9.50
- Candied Bacon Deviled Eggs
Topped w/ sweet, candied bacon!$8.50
- Boneless Wings
Get them sauced or naked! 9 per order.$11.00
- Warehouse Wings
Get them sauced or naked! 9 per order.$15.00
- Big Pit Nachos
Queso, beans, your choice of meat & jalapenos!$14.00
- 1/2 Big Pit Nachos$9.00
- House Chips
Fried, seasoned chips! Served w/ chipotle ranch dip!$9.50
- Chips, Salsa & Queso
Choice of chips served with queso & salsa$10.50
- Onion Rings
Served w/ chipotle ranch dip$9.50
- CBR Nachos$14.00
Salads & Wraps
- What the Cluck Wrap
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, queso, buffalo & ranch$9.50
- Mothercluckin' Salad
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, queso, buffalo & ranch with fried flour chips around the edge!$13.00
- Chopped Salad
Lettuce, tomato, egg, cucmber, onion, cheese & toast$9.50
- Chopped Salad w/ Meat
Lettuce, tomato, egg, cucmber, onion, cheese & toast. Add your choice of meat!$12.50
- Crunchy Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomato, egg, cucmber, onion, cheese & toast topped with crunchy chicken!$13.00
- Warehouse Wrap$10.00
- Blazin Chicken Mac Wrap$11.00
Sandwiches
- Brisket Sandwich$11.00
- Burnt Ends$11.50
- Pulled Pork$8.50
- Pulled Chicken$8.50
- Sliced Turkey$9.00
- Sliced Ham$8.00
- Sausage Sandwich$8.00
- Cuebacca
Chopped brisket, queso & jalapenos. Drizzled w/ huck's heat!$11.00
- Barbecueban
Ham, pork, swiss cheese, pickles & mustard on Texas toast!$11.00
- Cheezy Sanchez
Pulled pork topped w/ mac & drizzled with Real OG!$11.00
- Warehouse Melt
Swiss & American cheese, chipotle glaze & your choice of meat on Texas toast!$10.00
- Not Yo Mama's Skinny Dip
Sliced brisket, provolone cheese & au jus to dip!$11.00
- Smoked Rueban Wrap
Chopped brisket, shredded cheese, coleslaw & bbq infused 1000 island!$9.50
- Kick'n Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo chicken & melted pepper jack cheese, drizzled w/ ranch!$11.00
Kid's Cue
- Lil Pit Nachos
Kids queso, shredded cheese, choice of meat, side & drink!$8.00
- Kids Boneless
4 boneless wings, choice of side & drink!$8.00
- Jr Pit Sandwich
Choice of meat, side & drink!$8.00
- Grilled Cheese
Swiss & American cheese, choice of side & drink!$8.00
- Mac Bowl
Mac topped w/ choice of meat. Choice of side & drink!$8.00
Meat Market
Sides
Sweet Tooth Desserts
Platters
- 2 Meat Platter
Choose 2 meats & 2 sides! Served w/ toast$20.00
- 3 Meat Platter
Choose 3 meats & 2 sides! Served w/ toast$22.00
- 4 Meat Platter
Choose 4 meats & 2 sides! Served w/ toasr$24.00
- Boneyard
1/2 Rack of ribs & 5 bone-in wings! Choice of 2 sides & served with toast$25.00
- Half Rack Rib Platter
Choice of 2 sides, served with toast!$21.00
- Full Rack Rib Platter
Choice of 2 sides, served with toast!$29.00
- Diet Starts Monday
ALL THE MEATS! Choice of 2 sides & served with toast!$49.00
Meat by the Pound
Extras
Merch
- Warehouse Trucker Hat$20.00
- Bleu Balls Tee$20.00
- Bar Glasses
- Meat SweatsTowel
Long day in the heat tending to the smoker, too hot of wings, maybe just carrying a few extra pounds and need a quick wipe down; the meat sweats shop towel will be there for ...$5.00
- Keychain$2.00
- Croc Charm$2.00
- Apple Habanero Bottle$8.00
- Real OG Bottle$8.00
- Huck's Heat Bottle$8.00
- Scout's Revenge Bottle$8.00
- Sweet Heat Rub$11.50
- Crazy Cow Rub$11.50
- Smoke Meat Clap Cheeks Tee
We’re SMOKIN MEATS & CLAPPIN CHEEKS on the daily at Warehouse Barbecue! Fly the Warehouse Flag w/ this Gildan SoftStyle Tee$15.00