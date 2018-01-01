Warsugai 727 Southeast Washington Street
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Chicken and Oregon Black Truffle Wontons$15.00
Chicken and Oregon Black Truffle Wontons - preserved tomato-chili sauce
- Noble House Pork Potstickers$17.00
Noble House Pork Potstickers - ginger, garlic, vineager chili sauce
- Crispy Ota Tofu$14.00
Crispy Ota Tofu - miso caramel, pickled mustard greens
- Dungeness Crab 'Long Rangoons'$17.00
Dungeness Crab 'Long Rangoons' - Oregon Dungeness crab, creme fraiche, sweet & sour fresno chili sauce
Snacks
Mains
- Warsugai 'Almond Fried Chicken'$26.00
Warsugai 'Almond Fried Chicken' - crispy Mary's chicken breast, roasted almonds, iceberg lettuce, almond gravy
- Sizzling Black Pepper Beef$25.00
Sizzling Black Pepper Beef - beef short rib, Kampot black pepper, scallions
- Family Style Bean Curd$23.00
braised Ota tofu, snow peas, heirloom carrots, water chestnut
- Kampong Shrimp$27.00
Kampong Shrimp - crispy wild shrimp, honey, garlic
Vegetables
- Taishan Cauliflower$11.00
Taishan Cauliflower - soy, garlic
- Hand Pulled Cabbage$10.00
Hand Pulled Cabbage - Takanotsume chili pepper, sichuan bacon
- Yu Choy$10.00
Yu Choy - ginger, sesame
- Spicy Cucumber$9.00
Spicy Cucumber - chili paste, black pepper, scallions
- Jasmine Rice$2.00
Jasmine Rice
- Warsugai Pupu Dinner$65.00
Warsugai Pupu Dinner - $65/per person
Wine
White
Red
- Poema Penedes Sommelier Reserve Brut - Cava$9.00+
- Chemistry Willamette Valley Select - Pinot Noir$10.00+
- Aviana Portugal Red Blend$11.00+
- Pfaffl Vom Haus Niederösterreich - Zweigelt$12.00+
- La Posta Mendoza Angel Paulucci Vineyard - Malbec$12.00+
- Louis Jadot Beaujolais Village Sommelier Réserve - Gamay$14.00+
Cocktails & Liquor
Cocktails
- War Su Gai Mai-Tai$14.00
(aged Rum, Rhum Agricole, Lime, Curacao, Orgeat) - $14 *contains almonds
- Lychee Dragon$13.00
(Vodka, Lychee, Jalapeno) - $13
- Passion-Yuzu Creamsicle$15.00
(Mezcal, Passion Fruit, Yuzu, Lechera) - $15 *contains milk/dairy
- Pimm’s Old Fashioned$14.00
(Whiskey, Pimm’s Ginger, bitters)
- Shiso-Colada Julep$15.00
(Cognac, Sherry, Coconut, Pineapple, Shiso) -
- Saké-Tini$14.00
Gin, Sake, Vermouth, Eau de Vie) -
- Banana Republic Daiquiri$13.00
- Shanghai Mule$11.00
(Baiju, Vodka, Mint, Lime, Ginger Beer) -
- Burnside Spritz$10.00
(Riesling, Aperol, Lemon-Madarin Oleo, 5 Spice) - $10 *carbonated
- JAL 006 Nitro$11.00
(saké, Kiwi, Cocchi Americano, Saline) -
NA Beverage
Tea
Soda
- Perrier Bottle Water - $8$8.00
- Fountain Sodas (Cola, Lemon-Lime, Orange, Ginger Ale) -$5.00
- House Iced Tea (Steven Smith) - unsweetened$5.00
- House Fresh- Lemonade$6.00
- Arnold Palmer (half/ half)$6.00
- Mexican Coca-Cola Glass Bottle - 500ml$5.00
- Reed’s Craft Ginger Beer - 355ml$5.00
- NA Asahi Super-Dry 0.0% - 355ml$6.00
- Red Bull (Reg, Sugar-Free, Watermelon) - 248ml$5.00