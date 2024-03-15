Warsugai 727 Southeast Washington Street
Lunch (11 am - 2pm)
Lunch Plates served over rice with seasonal wok seared vegetables
Appetizer
Dinner Service Only
- Chicken and Oregon Black Truffle Wontons$16.50
Chicken and Oregon Black Truffle Wontons - preserved tomato-chili sauce
- Noble House Pork Potstickers$18.50
Noble House Pork Potstickers - ginger, garlic, vineager chili sauce
- Crispy Ota Tofu (V)$15.00
Crispy Ota Tofu - miso caramel, pickled mustard greens
- Dungeness Crab 'Long Rangoons'$18.50
Dungeness Crab 'Long Rangoons' - Oregon Dungeness crab, creme fraiche, sweet & sour fresno chili sauce
Snacks
Dinner Service Only
Mains
Dinner Service Only
- Almond Fried Chicken$28.00
Warsugai 'Almond Fried Chicken' - crispy Mary's chicken breast, roasted almonds, iceberg lettuce, almond gravy
- Sizzling Ribeye Bulgogi$30.00
- Sizzling Black Pepper Beef Short Rib$29.50Out of stock
Sizzling Black Pepper Beef - beef short rib, Kampot black pepper, scallions
- Mapo Tofu (V)$25.00
- Kampong Shrimp$29.00
Kampong Shrimp - crispy wild shrimp, honey, garlic
Vegetables
Dinner Service Only
- Taishan Cauliflower$12.00
Taishan Cauliflower - soy, garlic
- Hand Pulled Cabbage$11.00
Hand Pulled Cabbage - Takanotsume chili pepper, sichuan bacon
- Yu Choy (V)$10.00Out of stock
Yu Choy - ginger, sesame
- Spicy Cucumber (V)$10.00
Spicy Cucumber - chili paste, black pepper, scallions
- Jasmine Rice (V)$3.00
Jasmine Rice
Cocktails & Liquor
Cocktails
- Mai-Tai$14.00
(aged Rum, Rhum Agricole, Lime, Curacao, Orgeat) - $14 *contains almonds
- Lychee Dragon$13.00Out of stock
(Vodka, Lychee, Jalapeno) - $13
- Passion-Yuzu Creamsicle$15.00Out of stock
(Mezcal, Passion Fruit, Yuzu, Lechera) - $15 *contains milk/dairy
- Pimm’s Old Fashioned$14.00Out of stock
(Whiskey, Pimm’s Ginger, bitters)
- Shiso-Colada Julep$15.00Out of stock
(Cognac, Sherry, Coconut, Pineapple, Shiso) -
- Saké-Tini$14.00
Gin, Sake, Vermouth, Eau de Vie) -
- Banana Republic Daiquiri$13.00
- Shanghai Mule$11.00
(Baiju, Vodka, Mint, Lime, Ginger Beer) -
- Burnside Spritz$10.00
(Riesling, Aperol, Lemon-Madarin Oleo, 5 Spice) - $10 *carbonated
- JAL 006 Nitro$11.00Out of stock
(saké, Kiwi, Cocchi Americano, Saline) -
Liquor
- New Amsterdam$9.00
- Bombay$10.00
- Tanqueray$10.00
- Empress$12.00
- Roku$12.00
- Plantation$9.00
- Bacardi$9.00
- Lunazul$9.00
- Espolon$10.00
- El Jimador$10.00
- Rogue Bayfront$9.00
- Tito's$10.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Evan Williams$9.00
- Jim Bean Rye$10.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Bulliet$10.00
- George Dickle$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Elijah Craig$12.00
- Maker's Mark$12.00
- Basil Hayven$14.00
- Crown Royale$10.00
- Sensei$12.00
- Toki$15.00
- Hibiki$28.00
- Mars 45 Green Label$14.00
- Net$10.00
Sake
Dry & Earthy Selections
- Silver” Momokawa Silver”$6.00+
- “Dry Mountain” Eiko Fuji Honkara – Yamagata$7.00+
- “The Outside” Soto Junmai – Niigata$7.00+
- “The Smooth One” Ippongi Karasawakei Junmai Ginjo – Fukui$9.00+
- “Wandering Poet” Rihaku Junmai Ginjo – Shimane$12.00+
- “Seven Samurai” Shichi Hon Yari Junmai – Shiga$10.00+
- “The Original” Gozenshu Bodaimoto Omachi Junmai – Okayama$15.00+
Light & Refreshing
- Superior” Hakutsuru Junmai Ginjo – Hyogo$6.00+
- “Sword of the Sun” Takatenjin Tokubetsu Honjozo - Shizuoka$8.00+Out of stock
- “Deep Faith” Hakuto Tokubetsu Junmai - Ishikawa$12.00+
- “Crane of Paradise” Kawatsuru Junmai – Kagawa$10.00+
- “Apple Yeast” Joto Daiginjo - Hiroshima$12.00+
- “Eternal Spring Nama” Kameizumi Nama Junmai Ginjo – Kochi$15.00+
Smooth & Elegant
- “Organic Heaven” Momokawa Organic Junmai Ginjo – Oregon$6.00+
- “Good Fortune” Fukuju Junmai Ginjo – Hyogo$15.00+
- “The 55” Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo – Ibaraki$13.00+
- “Otter Festival” Dassai 39 Junmai Daiginjo – Yamaguchi$80.00
- Floral Bouquet” Hanaabi Junmai Daiginjo – Saitama$85.00
- “Divine Droplets” Toko Junmai Daiginjo – Yamagata$12.00
Cloudy & Specialty
Wine
White
Red
- Poema Penedes Sommelier Reserve Brut - Cava$9.00+
- Chemistry Willamette Valley Select - Pinot Noir$10.00+
- Aviana Portugal Red Blend$11.00+
- Pfaffl Vom Haus Niederösterreich - Zweigelt$12.00+
- La Posta Mendoza Angel Paulucci Vineyard - Malbec$12.00+
- Louis Jadot Beaujolais Village Sommelier Réserve - Gamay$14.00+
NA Beverage
Tea
Bottles
- House Iced Tea (Steven Smith) - unsweetened$5.00
- Arnold Palmer (half/ half)$6.00
- Mexican Coca-Cola Glass Bottle - 355ml$5.00
- Reed’s Craft Ginger Beer - 355ml$5.00
- NA Asahi Super-Dry 0.0% - 355ml$6.00Out of stock
- Red Bull (Reg, Sugar-Free, Watermelon) - 248ml$5.00
- Liquid death - Mountain Water$5.00
- Liquid death - Sparkling Water$5.00
- NA BDB - Kolsh style$7.00
- NA BDB -IPA$7.00
- S.Pellegrino Bottle Water$8.00
- TopoChico$7.00