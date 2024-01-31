Wasabi Sushi
Kitchen
Appetizers
- Agedashi Tofu$6.00
Tofu slices dusted in starch and lightly fried; garnished with bonito flakes & green onions & served with tempura sauce
- Chicken Karaage$9.00
Japanese fried chicken marinated in house-made Asian marinade; served with lemon slice & spicy mayo
- Edamame$4.00
Steamed soybean pods lightly salted
- Gyoza$6.00
Pork & vegetable potstickers (5pcs) pan-fried & steamed; garnished with green onions & served with gyoza sauce
- J-Bomb$8.00
Jalapeno stuffed with spicy tuna, cream cheese & kanikama; tempura-battered & lightly fried; sauced with spicy mayo & eel sauce
- Ocean Volcano$10.00
Baked green mussels (5pcs) topped with masago, green onion, sriracha, ponzu & spicy mayo
- Shrimp Tempura$5.00
Tempura-battered shrimp (3pcs)
- Side of Rice$2.00
- Side of Sushi Rice$2.50
- Soft Shell Crab$10.00
Lightly fried soft shell crab; garnished with green onions & spritz of ponzu sauce
- Stuffed Mushroom$7.50
Mushroom cap filled with spicy tuna & kanikama; tempura-battered and lightly fried; sauced with spicy mayo & eel sauce
- Vegetable Tempura$6.50
Assortment of tempura-battered vegetables (yam, Japanese squash, asparagus, lotus root, broccoli, onion)
Soups
Salads
- Cucumber Sunomono$4.00
Cucumber slices marinated in rice vinegar; garnished with sesame seeds & seaweed
- Hawaiian Poke$16.00
Fresh tuna & mango pieces mixed with daikon radish, sriracha & chili oil; topped with sesame seeds & green onion
- House Salad$4.00
Blend of iceberg lettuce, carrots & red cabbage served with cucumber slices & homemade Asian vinaigrette
- Salmon Skin Salad$8.50
Crispy salmon skin served on a bed of spring mix & topped with gobo, green onion, bonito flakes & house vinaigrette dressing
- Seaweed Salad$6.00
Classic seaweed salad marinated in sesame oil; served with toasted sesame seeds & cucumber slices
Donburi
- Katsudon$17.00
Panko-crusted pork cutlet simmered with eggs & onion slices in our donburi sauce & topped with green onions & pickled daikon radish
- Oyakodon$15.00
Marinated chicken simmered with eggs & onion slices in our donburi sauce & topped with green onions & pickled daikon radish
- Tofudon$14.00
Tofu slices simmered with eggs & onion slices in our donburi sauce & topped with green onions & pickled daikon radish
Nihonshoku
- Hamachi Kama$16.00
Grilled yellowtail collar served with pickled daikon radish & ponzu sauce & a side of steamed rice & miso soup
- Katsu Curry$18.00
Panko-crusted pork cutlet with our rich & aromatic Japanese curry sauce; served with side of steamed rice & miso soup
- Tempura Tempura$15.00
Assorted vegetables (yam, kabocha, broccoli, onion, asparagus) & shrimp (5 pcs.) dipped in tempura batter & lightly fried; served with savory tempura sauce, miso soup & a side of steamed rice (vegetables may vary depending on availability and seasonality)
- Tonkatsu$15.00
Panko-crusted pork cutlet with pickled daikon radish & sweet & tangy katsu sauce; served with a side of steamed rice & miso soup
Noodles
- Beef Yakisoba$16.00
Thin yakisoba noodles stir-fried in sweet & savory yakisoba sauce with marinated beef & assorted vegetables
- Beef Yakiudon$17.00
Thick udon noodles stir-fried in our homemade tangy yakiudon sauce with marinated beef & assorted vegetables
- Chicken Yakisoba$14.00
Thin yakisoba noodles stir-fried in sweet & savory yakisoba sauce with marinated chicken & assorted vegetables
- Chicken Yakiudon$15.00
Thick udon noodles stir-fried in our homemade tangy yakiudon sauce with marinated chicken & assorted vegetables
- Ramen$13.50
Thin & chewy ramen noodles served in rich pork-bone broth; topped with green onions, wakame, marinated egg & chashu pork slices
- Nabeyaki Udon$14.50
Our udon soup cooked with chicken, poached egg & assorted vegetables; topped with green onion
- Niku Udon$13.50
Our udon soup cooked with beef & poached egg; topped with green onion
- Udon$11.00
Thick & chewy udon noodles served in our savory udon broth & garnished with green onions
Teriyaki
- Beef Teriyaki$18.00
Teriyaki-marinated beef glazed with our homemade teriyaki sauce & served atop sautéed vegetables with a side of white rice & miso soup; garnished with green onions & sesame seeds
- Chicken Teriyaki$16.00
Teriyaki-marinated chicken glazed with our homemade teriyaki sauce & served atop sautéed vegetables with a side of white rice & miso soup; garnished with green onions & sesame seeds
- Salmon Teriyaki$18.00
Grilled salmon glazed with our homemade teriyaki sauce & served atop sautéed vegetables with a side of white rice & miso soup; garnished with green onions & sesame seeds
- Tofu Teriyaki$16.00
Teriyaki-marinated fried tofu pieces glazed with our homemade teriyaki sauce & served atop sautéed vegetables with a side of white rice & miso soup; garnished with green onions & sesame seeds
Specials
Dessert
Sushi
Hand Rolls
- California Hand Roll$5.00
Cone-shaped 'roll' filled with sushi rice, kanikama, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds
- Negihama Hand Roll$8.00
Cone-shaped 'roll' filled with sushi rice, chopped yellowtail, green onion
- Salmon Hand Roll$6.00
Cone-shaped 'roll' filled with sushi rice, salmon, avocado
- Salmon Skin Hand Roll$5.00
Cone-shaped 'roll' filled with sushi rice, crispy salmon skin, cucumber, green onion, gobo, bonito flakes
- Spicy Salmon Hand Roll$6.00
Cone-shaped 'roll' filled with sushi rice, salmon mix (chopped salmon, spicy mayo, sriracha), avocado
- Spicy Scallop Hand Roll$8.00
Cone-shaped 'roll' filled with sushi rice, chopped scallop, spicy mayo, sriracha, masago, green onion
- Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$6.00
Cone-shaped 'roll' filled with sushi rice, spicy tuna mix, cucumber, sesame seeds
- Tempura Shrimp Hand Roll$5.00
Cone-shaped 'roll' filled with sushi rice, shrimp tempura, kanikama, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce
- Tuna Hand Roll$6.00
Cone-shaped 'roll' filled with sushi rice, tuna, cucumber
- Unagi Hand Roll$6.00
Cone-shaped 'roll' filled with sushi rice, unagi, kanikama, cucumber, green onion, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Maki
- Avo Maki$6.00
In: avocado
- Bogus$15.50
In: panko shrimp, tuna, avocado | Top: baked spicy scallop, eel sauce, tobiko
- Botanist$9.00
In: spring mix, cucumber, avocado, gobo, bell pepper (served with a side of ponzu sauce)
- California$7.00
In: kanikama, avocado, cucumber
- California Sunburn$8.50
In: spicy kanikama, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno | Top: tempura flakes
- Caterpillar$14.00
In: kanikama, eel, cucumber | Top: avocado, eel sauce, masago
- Cherry Blossom$14.00
In: salmon, avocado, spicy mayo | Top: tuna, tobiko
- Crunch Salmon$13.00
In: shrimp tempura, avocado | Top: spicy salmon, eel sauce, tempura flakes
- Crunch Tempura$8.00
In: shrimp tempura, kanikama, avocado, cucumber | Top: tempura flakes, eel sauce
- Dragon$13.00
In: kanikama, avocado, cucumber | Top: eel, avocado, eel sauce, green onion
- El Fuego$14.00
In: spicy tuna, cucumber | Top: spicy kanikama, tuna, fire sauce, sriracha, jalapeno
- Fire Bird$15.50
(Served on fire) In: shrimp tempura, kanikama, cream cheese | Top: smoked salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha, ebi seasoning
- Fire Dragon$13.50
In: shrimp tempura, spicy kanikama, spicy tuna | Top: white tuna, lime, jalapeno, spicy eel sauce
- Futo Maki$8.00
In: tamago, kanikama, kanpyo, pickled radish, masago, cucumber
- Garden Crunch$10.00
In: tempura yam, asparagus, gobo, cucumber | Top: fried onion, tempura flakes (served with a side of ponzu sauce)
- Heart Attack$14.00
In: shrimp tempura, cucumber | Top: spicy kanikama, tuna, avocado, sriracha, lime, habanero, eel sauce
- Kappa Maki$4.50
In: cucumber
- Kill Bill$14.00
In: shrimp tempura, jalapeno, avocado, cilantro | Top: tuna, sriracha, lime, eel sauce, green onion, tobiko
- Mammoth$14.00
In: spicy yellowtail, steamed asparagus, cucumber | Top: tuna, avocado, eel sauce, ginger, tobiko
- Negihama Maki$8.50
In: chopped hamachi, green onion
- Ninja$13.00
In: hamachi, tuna, avocado | Top: masago, tobiko
- Orange Crush$14.00
In: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese | Top: salmon, spicy eel sauce, ponzu, lemon zest, green onion
- Philly$9.50
In: smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese
- Pink Lady (soy paper)$9.00
In: shrimp tempura, kanikama, asparagus, avocado | Top: eel sauce
- Playgirl$15.00
In: shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado | Top: tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tobiko
- Pokemon Go$14.00
In: shrimp tempura, avocado | Top: tuna poke, chili oil, sriracha, green onion, sesame seeds, eel sauce
- Rainbow$13.00
In: kanikama, cucumber, avocado | Top: assorted sashimi, avocado
- River Run$13.50
In: kanikama, avocado, cream cheese Top: scallop, spicy kanikama, green onion, masago sriracha, lime, jalapeno, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Romeo & Juliet$13.50
In: shrimp tempura, kanikama, cream cheese | Top: shrimp, avocado, eel sauce, mango sauce, coconut flakes
- Salmon Lover$14.00
In: spicy salmon, gobo, avcocado, cucumber | Top: seared salmon, garlic aioli, onion, green onion
- Salmon Maki$9.00
In: salmon
- Salmon Skin$6.00
In: crispy salmon skin, cucumber, green onion, gobo, bonito flakes
- Samurai$13.00
In: spicy tuna, smoked salmon, yam tempura, cream cheese, avocado Top: spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Spicy Tuna$8.50
In: spicy tuna, cucumber
- Spicy Yellowtail$9.50
In: spicy yellowtail, cucumber, green onion
- Spider$13.00
In: soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, masago | Top: eel sauce
- Stardust$15.00
In: albacore, spicy kanikama, green onion, masago, gobo, avocado | Top: seared yellowtail, lemon, garlic, ponzu
- Tekka Maki$9.00
In: tuna
- Tempura California$8.00
In: kanikama, avocado Top: spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Tempura Philly$10.50
In: smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese Top: spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Tempura Spicy Tuna$9.50
In: spicy tuna, avocado Top: spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Unagi$9.00
In: eel, kanikama, cucumber | Top: eel sauce, green onion
- Veggie Maki$8.00
In: seaweed salad, asparagus, gobo, avocado, cucumber, pickled radish
- West Coast$13.00
In: spicy kanikama, avocado, cucumber | Top: salmon, avocado, lemon, spicy mayo
Nigiri
- Albacore Nigiri$5.50
Raw slices of albacore tuna atop balls of sushi rice
- Chutoro Nigiri$12.00
- Egg Omelet (Tamago) Nigiri$4.00
Slices of sweet Japanese egg omelet served atop balls of sushi rice
- Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Nigiri$5.50
Raw flying fish roe served atop sushi rice & wrapped with nori
- Freshwater Eel (Unagi) Nigiri$6.00
Slices of barbaqued eel atop balls of sushi rice
- Mackerel (Saba) Nigiri$4.50
Raw slices of mackerel atop balls of sushi rice
- Octopus (Tako) Nigiri$6.00
Slices of octopus atop balls of sushi rice
- Otoro Nigiri$14.00Out of stock
- Red Snapper (Tai) Nigiri$4.50
Raw slices of red snapper atop balls of sushi rice
- Salmon (Sake) Nigiri$5.50
Raw slices of salmon atop balls of sushi rice
- Salmon Roe (Ikura) Nigiri$8.00
Raw salmon roe served atop sushi rice & wrapped with nori
- Scallop (Hotate) Nigiri$7.00
Raw slices of scallop atop balls of sushi rice
- Seared Salmon Nigiri$6.00
Slices of seared salmon atop balls of sushi rice
- Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri$4.50
Slices of cooked shrimp atop balls of sushi rice
- Smelt Roe (Masago) Nigiri$4.00
Raw smelt roe served atop sushi rice & wrapped with nori
- Smoked Salmon Nigiri$6.00
Slices of smoked salmon atop balls of sushi rice
- Squid (Ika) Nigiri$4.50
Raw slices of cuttlefish/squid atop balls of sushi rice
- Sweet Shrimp (Amaebi) Nigiri$13.00
Raw slices of shrimp atop balls of sushi rice; served with shrimp heads deep-fried on the side
- Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri$6.00
Raw slices of tuna atop balls of sushi rice
- White Tuna (Escolar) Nigiri$5.00
Raw slices of escolar atop balls of sushi rice
- Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri$6.00
Raw slices of yellow atop balls of sushi rice
Sashimi
- Albacore Sashimi$8.50
Raw slices of albacore tuna garnished with green onion, garlic & ponzu sauce
- Chutoro Sashimi$15.00
- Mackerel (Saba) Sashimi$7.00
Raw slices of mackerel garnished with green onion
- Octopus (Tako) Sashimi$8.50
Slices of octopus
- Otoro Sashimi$17.00Out of stock
- Red Snapper (Tai) Sashimi$6.50
Raw slices of red snapper
- Salmon (Sake) Sashimi$8.50
Raw slices of salmon
- Smoked Salmon Sashimi$9.00
Slices of smoked salmon
- Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi$9.00
Raw slices of tuna
- White Tuna (Escolar) Sashimi$8.00
Raw slices of escolar garnished with nikiri sauce
- Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi$9.00
Raw slices of yellowtail
Sushi Bowl
- Chirashi$22.00
Assorted 14-piece sashimi set (chef's choice) with tamago, kanikama & tobiko served on a bed of sushi rice & topped with pickled daikon & green onion; comes with miso soup
- Spicy Sashimi Bowl$20.00
A spicy blend of fresh assorted sashimi (chef's choice) served on a bed of spring mix with a drizzle of sesame oil & our homemade 'spicy sashimi' sauce; served with a side of steamed white rice & miso soup
- Unagi Don$20.00
Barbecued freshwater eel glazed in eel sauce & served over a bed of steamed white rice; topped with dried seaweed pieces & sesame seeds; served with miso soup
Sushi Platter
- Maki & Nigiri Platter$26.00
Your choice of maki roll (upcharges on certain rolls) & 6-piece nigiri set consisting of fresh salmon, tuna, yellowtail, albacore, white tuna & red snapper (1 ea.); served with miso soup
- Sampler Platter$29.00
Delicious platter made up of 1 crunch tempura maki + a 6-piece sashimi set consisting of tuna, salmon & yellowtail (2 ea.) & a 6-piece nigiri set consisting of salmon, tuna, yellowtail, albacore, white tuna & red snapper (1 ea.); served with miso soup