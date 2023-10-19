Lunch

Appetizers

Game Wings
$12.00
Potato Taquitos
$11.00
Butternut Squash Ravioli
$13.00
Loaded Nachos
$13.00
Tropical Ceviche Maya
$18.00
Chips & Dip
$5.00
side of fries
$6.00

Salads

Caesar Salad
$6.00+
Caprese Salad
$14.00
Apple and Pear Salad
$9.00
Salmon Salad
$14.00
Club Salad
$4.00+
Soup of the Day
$6.00+

Sandwiches & Burgers

Tuna Melt
$12.00
Turkey Sandwich
$12.00
Meatball Panini
$12.00
Vegetarian Sandwich
$10.00
BLTA
$10.00
Kali Smashed Cheeseburger
$17.00
Avocado Toast
$11.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$16.00

Club Favorites

Racket Cheese Quesadilla
$9.00
Spaghetti Meatball
$17.00
Pollo Parmigiana
$21.00
Club Carnitas
$19.00

Specials

Sea bass
surf&turf
$65.00
tagliorini shrimp pasta
$38.00
ahi special
$45.00
shrimp scampi
$29.00
lobster tail
$45.00
ribeye saltimbocca
$35.00
ribeye
$30.00

Dinner

Appetizers

Butternut Squash Ravioli
$13.00
Calamari
$12.00
Charred Asparagus
$12.00
Game Wings
$12.00
Guacamole
$10.00
Potato Taquitos
$11.00
Shrimp Taquitos
$16.00
Tropical Ceviche Maya
$18.00

Salads & Burgers

Caesar Salad
$12.00
Apple and Pear Salad
$12.00
Grilled Romaine Salad
$14.00
Chef Salad
$13.00
Beef Carpaccio
$16.00
Omaha Wagyu Burger
$20.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
Kali Smashed Cheeseburger
$18.00

Entrees

Lasagna Bolognese
$21.00
Nellie Gail Ranch Filet
$38.00
Pan Seared Salmon
$22.00
Pollo Parmigiana
$23.00
Racket Cheese Quesadilla
$9.00
Short Rib Tortelloni
$24.00
Sole
$24.00
Spaghetti Meatball
$18.00
Carnitas plate
$19.00

Bar

Beer

House Blonde
$7.00
Peroni
$7.00
Modelo Especial
$7.00
Corona
$7.00
Lagunitas IPA
$7.00
Michelob Ultra
$7.00
Mango Cart
$7.00
Stella Artois
$7.00
Pacifico
$7.00
805
$7.00
coorslight
$7.00
whiteclaw
$7.00

Board/Committee Drinks

Chocolate Cake Shot - Loree Blough
$10.00
Margarita - Joyce Taylor
$10.00
Old Cuban - John Park
$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz
$15.00

Fill a wine glass with ice 3 Oz Sparkling Wine 2 Oz Aperol Top with soda water Garnish with an orange

Bees Knees
$13.00
Bloody Mary
$12.00

Vodka, Bloody Mary Mix, Garnish with Olive & Pickle

Cadillac Margarita
$15.00
Clover Club
$16.00
Cosmopolitan
$13.00

1.5 Oz Svedka Vodka 1/2 Oz of Triple Sec 1/4 Oz Fresh Lime Juice 1 Oz Cranberry Juice Shaken and strained into martini glass

Empress Lavender Martini
$15.00

1.5 Ounces of Empress 1908 Gin 1/2 Oz of St Germain 1/4 Oz Lavender simple syrup 1/2 Oz Lemon Juice

Espresso Martini
$15.00

1.5 Oz Ketel One Vodka 1/2 Oz Kahlua 1/2 Oz Fresh Coffee 1/2 Oz Espresso Garnish with coffee beans

Gimlet
$12.00
Hot Toddy
$12.00
Irish Coffee
$14.00
Last Word
$15.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$13.00

1.5 Oz Lemon Vodka 1/2 Oz Triple Sec 3/4 Oz Fresh lemon juice 1/4 Oz Simple Syrup or 1/2 Tsp Ground Sugar Sugar on the rim**

Long Island
$14.00
Mai Tai
$13.00

Layered in hurricane glass (substitute with pint if we dont have hurricane) 1 Ounce Silver Rum 3/4 Oz Pineapple Juice 3/4 Oz Orange Juice Grenadine Float top with Myers Rum (if no Myers substitute with dark sweet rum)

Manhattan
$12.00
Margarita
$13.00

1.5 Oz Jose Cuervo Tequila 1/2 Oz Triple Sec Lime Juice Agave

Martini
$12.00
Mimosa
$8.00
Mint Julep
$12.00
Mojito
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$12.00
Negroni
$14.00
New York Sour
$15.00
Old Fashioned
$12.00
Paloma
$12.00
Pimm’s Cup
$12.00
Tequila Sunrise
$12.00
White Russian
$12.00

Vodka kahlua and milk

House Cocktails

House Margarita
$9.00
Paloma Hermosa
$13.00
Frozen Coco
$14.00
Violet
$14.00
Pepino
$13.00
Strawberry Kiwi Smash
$16.00
Bourbon Pineapple Smash
$16.00
Lady in Blue
$15.00

Cognac

Remy Martin VSOP Fine Champagne
$14.00
Hennessy Very Special
$10.00

Gin

Aviation
$10.00
Barr Hill
$13.00
Bombay Sapphire
$12.00
Empress 1908
$12.00
Hendricks
$12.00
Nolets
$12.00
Tanqueray
$12.00
Gordons
$10.00

Liqueur

Amaretto
$10.00
Baileys
$10.00
Chambord
$10.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Kahlua
$10.00
Limoncello
$10.00

Non Alcoholic

Coke
$3.00
Coke Zero
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
sm still water
$4.50
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Root Beer
$3.00
Shirley Temple
$4.00
Soda Water
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Pellegrino sm
$4.50
Pellegrino lg
$7.00
Panna sm
$4.50
Panna lg
$7.00
Ice tea
$3.00
Cranberry juice
$4.00
Orange juice
$4.00
Redbull
$6.00

Rum

Bacardi Quatro
$12.00
Bacardi Superior
$10.00
Captain Morgan
$10.00
Malibu
$10.00
Myers Rum
$10.00
Plantation
$10.00
Plantation Overproof
$14.00
Mahina Dark Rum
$10.00
Sailor Jerry
$11.00

Scotch

Glenlivet 12 Year
$14.00
Lagavulin
$16.00
Johnny Walker BLUE label
$35.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo
$14.00
Casamigos Blanco
$12.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$14.00
Casamigos Reposado
$12.00
Clase Azul Blanco
$18.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$29.00
Clase Plata Wholesale
$99.99
Don Julio Blanco
$12.00
El Jimador
$12.00

Anejo

Fortaleza reposado
$10.00
Hornitos Reposado
$10.00
Komos Cristalino
$25.00
Komos Rosa Reposado
$23.00
Patron Silver
$12.00
Fortaleza Blanco
$10.00
Madre Mezcal Espadin
$14.00
Clase' Azul Reposado BOTTLE
$175.00
El Tequileno Reposado
$10.00
El Tequileno Blanco
$10.00
El Tesoro Reposado
$12.00
El Tesoro Blanco
$12.00
El Tesoro Extra Anejo
$18.00
Tequila Flght
$25.00
Arette Blanco
$10.00
Arette Reposado
$10.00
Blanco Tequila Flight
$20.00
Mezcal Flight
$30.00
Reposado Flight
$20.00
Premium Tequila Flight
$35.00
Banhez Cuishe
$18.00
Banhez Tepeztate
$18.00
Banhez Pechuga
$18.00
Clase Plata
$18.00
Fortaleza Anejo
$16.00
Madre Mezcal Ensamble
$15.00
Komos Anejo Reserva
$27.00
Don Fulano Blanco
$12.00
Don Fulano Reposado
$12.00
Don Fulano Anejo
$14.00

Vodka

Absolut Citron
$10.00
Bartons
$8.00
Belvedere
$12.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Ketel One
$10.00
Ketel One Botanicals
$12.00
Ketel Orange
$12.00
Stoli Blueberi
$10.00
Stoli Vanilla
$10.00
Svedka
$8.00
Tito's
$10.00
Well Vodka
$8.00
Black Cow Vodka
$13.00
Crystal Head Vodka
$14.00

Well (Conceire)

Gin
$8.00
Vodka
$8.00
Tequila
$8.00
Whiskey
$8.00

Whiskey

Angel's Envy
$14.00
Argonaut Brandy
$12.00
Basil Hayden
$15.00
Bird Dog Jalapeño Whiskey
$12.00
Bird Dog Maple Whiskey
$12.00
Bulleit Rye
$12.00
Case of Yukon Jack
$232.92
Crown Royal
$12.00
Dough Ball
$8.00
Evan Williams
$10.00
Fireball
$8.00
Four Roses
$14.00
Horse Soldier
$14.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Jameson
$10.00
Jim Beam
$10.00
Lagavulin
$16.00
Macallan 12
$14.00
Makers
$10.00
Makers 46
$12.00
Skrewball
$10.00

Contains Peanuts**

Tullamore Dew
$10.00
Westward Single Malt
$16.00
Whistle Pig - 12 year
$24.00
Whistle Pig - Piggyback
$12.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Yukon Jack
$8.00
Templeton Rye
$12.00
Lip service rye
$12.00
Burning chair bourbon
$15.00
Michters sour mash
$14.00
Dalmore 12 Year
$14.00
Johnny Walker Black
$12.00
Westward Small Batch Stout Cask
$18.00
Drambuie
$12.00
Larceny Barrel Proof
$14.00
Second Glance American Whiskey
$16.00
Digits Bourbon
$16.00
Blue Run Bourbon
$18.00
Old Forrester 1897
$14.00
Horse Soldier Small Batch
$15.00
Lil Guero 7 Yr Bourbon
$20.00
Nikka Coffey Grain Whiskey
$18.00
BUY OUT COCKTAIL
$11.00

Wine

sparkling wine split
$14.00
sparkling bottle
$48.00
veuve 375ml
$75.00
la marca split
$12.00
sparkling rose bttl
$48.00
GLS Poema
$9.00
GLS The Beach
$9.00
GLS Angeline Chardonnay
$8.00
GLS Sonoma-Cutrer
$12.00
GLS Gigi
$10.00
GLS Matua
$12.00
GLS Santa Margherita
$16.00
GLS Dierberg
$14.00
GLS Meiomi
$12.00
GLS Angeline Cabernet
$9.00
GLS prisoner
$22.00
GLS El Caporal
$14.00
BTL Poema
$32.00
BTL The Beach
$32.00
BTL Angeline Chardonnay
$30.00
BTL Sonoma-Cutrer
$44.00
BTL Gigi
$36.00
BTL Matua
$44.00
BTL Santa Margherita
$58.00
BTL Dierberg
$52.00
BTL Meiomi
$44.00
BTL Angeline Cabernet
$32.00
BTL Austin Hope
$84.00
BTL El Caporal
$52.00
Ilpogione riserva
$185.00
Prisoner Blend BTL
$85.00
Machete Blend BTL
$120.00
Batisiolo barolo
$100.00
Bello Glos BTL
$85.00
Robert Mondavi Cab Oakville BTL
$78.00
caymus cab BTL
$140.00
Mondavi Cab Franc BTL
$98.00
spring valley cab franc BTL
$68.00
le machiole
$74.00
rombauer cab
$130.00
rombauer zinfandel
$80.00

Exoctic beers

Whole Sale
Sunday Brunch W/ Bottomless Mimosas
$37.95
guiness
$7.00
elysian
$7.00
sculpin
$7.00
karl strauss IPA
goose island
$7.00
corkage
$20.00

Desserts

Special Event

Specials
$40.00
Tiramisu
$9.00
chocolate soufle
$10.00
creme brulee
$10.00
ice cream scoop
$2.50
fresh berries
$9.00
Afogato
$12.00

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday

Carnitas TT
$3.00
Asada TT
$3.00
Pastor TT
$3.00
Hongos TT
$3.00
Birria TT
$3.00
Qesabirria TT
$4.00
Chicken TT
$3.00
crispy T taco carnitas
$3.50
crispy T potato
$3.50

Taco Tuesday drinks

Corona TT
$5.00
Modelo Especial TT
$5.00
Blonde TT
$5.00
Pacifico TT
$5.00
Margarita TT
$6.00

Chips & Dip

chips & dip
$3.00