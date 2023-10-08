Food

Oysters

38 North (MD)

$1.80+

Blackberry (VA)

$1.80+

Blue Point (CT)

$2.10+

Sake

$2.50

GAZ

$2.10

Plates

Green Goddess Mussels

$20.00

Oysters Roc

$20.00

Chorizo Broiled Oysters

$20.00

Crispy Grits & Shrimp

$19.00Out of stock

Smoked Trout Dip

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp Ceviche

$19.00

Farro Risotto

$22.00

Water Fall Salad

$15.00

Water Nicoise

$26.00

Sandwiches

Fried Shrimp

$19.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

Oyster Mushroom

$18.00Out of stock

Sides

Pickled Vegetables

$6.00

Parmesan Broccolini

$6.00

House Potato Chips

$3.00

House Salad

$5.00

Comp Chips

Drinks

House Cocktails

Off to the Races

$15.00Out of stock

Classic Martini

$15.00

House Dirty

$15.00

Thai Time

$15.00Out of stock

I said Savory

$15.00

La Playa

$15.00

Waterworks

$15.00

Old Fountain

$15.00

Caught in the Middle

$15.00Out of stock

Who you callin basic?

$15.00

Nightfall

$15.00

Cucumber Martini

$15.00

Classic Cocktails

Manhattan

$17.00

Bees Knees

$15.00

Vesper

$17.00

Chet Baker

$17.00

Liquor

Gordon

$7.00

Edinburgh Seaside Gin

$10.00

Gin Mare

$10.00

O'Live

$10.00

Sipsmith

$10.00

Sipsmith Strawberry

$10.00Out of stock

Gray Whale

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Beffeater

$10.00

St. George Terroir

$10.00

Virago Gin

$10.00

Haymen's Old Tam

$10.00

Plymouth

$10.00

Watershed

$13.00

Vitae Gin

$10.00

Sobieski

$7.00

Kastra Elion Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Flor De Cana White

$7.00

Equiano Orignial

$10.00

Goslings

$10.00

Plantation Pineapple

$10.00

Probitas

$10.00

Appleton Estate Signature

$10.00

El Dorado 12 year

$13.00

Ron Abuelo 7 year

$13.00

Campo Bravo

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00Out of stock

El Tesoro Blanco

$10.00

Alto Reposado

$10.00Out of stock

Gram Centenario Anejo

$10.00

Siempre Plata

$10.00

El Major Anejo

$10.00

Partida Anejoo

$10.00

Maestro Dobel Anejo

$10.00

Ghost Tequila

$10.00

Madre Mezcal Espadin

$14.00

Los Amantes Joven

$12.00

Xicaru Mezcal

$12.00

El Humidor

$7.00

Jameson

$10.00Out of stock

Mar Iwai Japanese

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Dickle Rye

$7.00

Russel's Reserve Rye

$10.00

High West Rye

$10.00

Old Elk Rye

$10.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$10.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Lot 40 Rye

$10.00

Old Forester 87

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Four Roses Yellow Label

$10.00

Uncle Nearest

$10.00

Knob Creek 100 proof

$13.00

John j Bowman Single Barrel

$10.00

Old grand Dad Bonded

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Heavens Door Cask strength

$13.00

Weller Green

$10.00

Weller Red

$13.00

Weller Black

$20.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$18.00

Hudson Baby

$10.00

1792

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$20.00

Dewars White Label

$10.00

Ardeg

$10.00

Belvenie 12 year

$10.00

Glenmorangie Lasata

$10.00

Glenfiddich 14year

$13.00

Macchu Pisco

$10.00

Copper and Kings

$10.00

Laird's Apple Brandy

$10.00

Amaro Nonino

$10.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$10.00

Hennessy

$13.00

St George Bruto Americano

$3.00

Luxardo Bitters

$3.00

Meletti

$3.00

Fernet

$3.00

Pasubio

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda Water

Topo Chico

$3.00

Wine - Glass

Reisling Darting Pfalz Durkeimer

$12.00Out of stock

Sparkling Poema Cava Brut

$10.00

Rose' J Mourat Fiefs Vendeems

$12.00

Mucscadet Betes Curieuses

$12.00

Cab Domain De La Bergerie Anjou Rouge

$12.00

Pinot Noir Angeline

$12.00

Pinot Grigio Villa Sandi

$12.00

Wine - Bottle

Domain De La Bergerie Anjou Rouge

$36.00

Cellars Can Blau Monstant

$38.00

Terres Doree/J-P Brun Morgon

$50.00

Sauv Blanc - Sancerre Pouilly Fume

$52.00Out of stock

Raeburn Chardoonay

$38.00

Dom Piaugier Cotes Du Rhone

$38.00

Angeline Pinot Nori

$36.00

Mucscadet Betes Curieuses

$36.00

Draft Beer

Specialty - Narragansett Lager

$5.00Out of stock

Specialty - Stone Hazy IPA

$7.00

Eagle - Devil's Backbone Juicy IPA

$7.00

Eagle - Golden Road Wit

$7.00

Premium - 2 Silos Cream Ale

$7.00

Premium - Notch'd Brewing Apple Crumb Amber

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Modelo Mini

$3.00

Pilsner Urquell

$7.00

New Realm - Oktoberfest

$7.00

Specialty - Left Hand Milt Stout

$7.00

Specialty

Ginger Beer Mod

$2.00

Ginger Beer Retail

$5.00