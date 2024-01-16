Wave Juice 59 344 East 59th Street
Brunch Menu
Brunch Menu - Menu
- Avocado Toast$13.00
Add eggs any style for $2
- Rasta Pasta$25.00
- Vegan Burger$22.00
Classic brioché bun, beyond meatless patties lettuce, tomato, pickles, red caramelized onions, and jalapeños. Served with fries
- Jerk Chicken Sandwich$22.00
Served with sweet plantains
- Lobster Mac and Four Cheeses$28.00
- Steak and Eggs$25.00
Served with potatoes
- The 59Th Burger$26.00
Served with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, shrimp
- Vegan Linguini Pasta$23.00
Served with asparagus and mushrooms
- French Toast$17.00
The breakfast favorite served with genuine maple syrup
- Chicken and Waffles Sandwich$20.00
Brunch Menu - Salads
Brunch Menu - Sides
Dinner Menu
Dinner Menu - Starters
Dinner Menu - Main
- Mango Glazed Salmon$25.00
Served with white rice
- Roasted Half Chicken$32.00
Served with garlic butter seared vegetables
- Cowboy Ribeye$42.00
16 oz. Served with asparagus
- Shrimp Linguine$26.00
Served with a small side salad
- Oxtail Styled Turkey Necks$22.00
Served with coconut rice and peas
- New Zealand Lamb Chops$37.00
Served with garlic mash
- Curry Scallops$28.00
Served with pan-seared, cauliflower puree, sautéed string beans
- Dinner Rasta Pasta$30.00
Dinner Menu - Vegan
- Fried King Oyster Mushrooms$23.00
Served with vegan mac and cheese
- Fried Oyster Mushroom Po'boy$18.00
Served with a small side salad
- Vegan Pot Pie$13.00
- Vegan Linguini Pasta$23.00
Served with asparagus and mushrooms
- Mix Vegetables$15.00
Served with curry coconut rice
- Avocado Toast$13.00
Served with bean bacon and tomatoes
- Vegan Rasta Pasta$23.00
Served with asparagus, and mushrooms in a coconut sauce
- Vegan Eggs Frittata$14.00
Served with vegan sausage and spinach
- King Trumpet Mushroom Scallops Pasta$23.00
Served with broccoli
Dinner Menu - Salads
Dinner Menu - Sides
Alcoholic Beverage Menu
Drinks - Beers - Drafts
Drinks - Beers - Bottle Beers
Drinks - Classic Cocktails
Drinks - Wine - Red
Drinks - Wine - White
Drinks - The Modern Cocktails
- The Marilyn$19.00
Gin, dry vermouth, and house made brine
- The Iman$19.00
Rum, strawberry purée, and citrus
- The Grace$19.00
Cognac, orange liqueur, cider, and citrus
- The Nicole$19.00
Bourbon, blueberry purée, citrus
- The Silvia$19.00
Tequila, cassis, jalapeño, and citrus
- The Desyre$19.00
Gin, seasonal fruit and herb infusion
- The Twiggy$19.00
Vodka, ginger liqueur, elderflower, vermouth, and grapefruit juice
- The Sophia$19.00
Gin, egg white, sage, and citrus
- Sutton Place$19.00
Mezcal, melon liqueur, coconut cream, mint, and citrus
- Narcisse Spritz$19.00
Light beer, chamomile tea, cherry, citrus. N/a version available
- Amber After Dark$19.00
Dark rum, walnut liqueur, cream, over coffee ice cube