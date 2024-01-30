Waves Bar & Kitchen Columbus 828 East Long Street
Waves Menu
Salads
Handhelds
- Impossible Burger$16.00
Plant based patty, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, lettuce
- Build A Burger$12.00
Patty, cheese, veggies, premium toppings
- Cheesesteak$13.00
Steak, provolone cheese, sauteed onions, pepper, mayo
- Salmon Philly$16.00
Grilled salmon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions, peppers, remoulade sauce
- Shrimp Po' Boy$14.00
Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, remoulade sauce
- Fried Fish Sandwich$13.00
Fried fish, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Sides
House Specials
Pizza
Dessert
Beverage Menu
Non Alcoholic
Beer
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Budweiser$5.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Coors Lite$5.00
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Yuengling$5.00
- Stella Artois$7.00
- Modelo$7.00
- Corona$7.00
- Great Lakes Lager$4.00
- Great Lakes Porter$4.00
- Great Lakes Amber Lager$4.00
- Domestic Bucket$15.00
- Import Bucket$18.00
- Bodhi$6.00
- Truth$6.00
- High Noon -Watermelon$7.00
- High Noon - Passion Fruit$7.00
- High Noon - Grapefruit$7.00
- High Noon - Peach$7.00
- High Noon - Black Cherry$7.00
- HIgh Noon - Mango$7.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Sugar Free Red Bull$5.00
Wine
- Glass Sauvignon Blanc$10.00
- Glass Chardonnay$9.00
- Glass Moscato$9.00
- Glass Moscato Sparkling$10.00
- Bottle Sauvignon Blanc$50.00
- Bottle Chardonnay$45.00
- Bottle Moscato$35.00
- Bottle Moscato Sparkling$40.00
- Glass Red Blend$11.00
- Glass Cabernet Sauvignon$9.00
- Glass Reggage Red$9.00
- Glass Sweet Red$9.00
- Bottle Red Blend$40.00
- Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon$35.00
- Bottle Reggage Red$30.00
- Bottle Sweet Red$30.00
Cocktails
- Pina Colada$9.00
- Sidecar$8.00
- Tequila Sunrise$9.00
- Tom Collins$9.00
- Rum & Coke$8.00
- Whiskey Sour$8.00
- White Russian$8.00
- Tidal Waves Rum Bucket$18.00
- Swampthing$22.00
- Sunny Margarita$24.00
- Margarita Sampler$25.00
- Tequila Flight$16.00
- Berry Bluegill$11.00
- Pineapple Sunset$12.00
- The Bronzeville$10.00
- Mama Tab$12.00
- White Sangria$10.00
- Electric Lemonade$9.00
- Red Sangria$10.00
- Sex on the Beach$8.00
- Vegas Bomb$8.00
- Vodka Cranberry$8.00
- Rum Punch$9.00
- Southern Belle$9.00
- Spicy Margarita$9.00
- Spiced Apple Margarita$10.00
- Spiced Autumn Punch$10.00
- French 75$10.00
- Aperol Spritz$8.00
- Mimosa Bucket$30.00
- Mermaid Mimosa$10.00
- Old Fashion$10.00
- Long Island$8.00
- Top Shelf Long Island$11.00
- Moscow Mule$8.00
- Lime Margarita$9.00
- Mango Margarita$9.00
- Passion Fruit Margarita$9.00
- Peach Margarita$9.00
- Strawberry Margarita$9.00
Vodka
- Well Vodka$6.00
- Grey Goose$7.00
- Absolut$7.00
- Ciroc$7.00
- Ciroc - Red Berry$7.00
- Ketel One$7.00
- Tito's$7.00
- Smirnoff Blue Ras$6.00
- New Amsterdam - Lemon$7.00
- Double Well Vodka$10.00
- Double Grey Goose$11.00
- Double Absolut$11.00
- Double Ciroc$11.00
- Double Ciroc - Red Berry$11.00
- Double Ketel One$11.00
- Double Tito's$11.00
- Double Smirnoff Blue Ras$10.00
- Double New Amsterdam - Lemon$11.00
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Grand Cormino$10.00
- Herradura Anejo$12.00
- Patron Anejo$14.00
- Tequila Flights$16.00
- Well Tequila$6.00
- Casamigos Repo$11.00
- Don Julio Anejo$14.00
- Don Julio Repo$12.00
- Espolon Repo$9.00
- Espolon Blanco$8.00
- Hornitos Blanco$8.00
- Jose Cuervo$7.00
- Patron Blanco$9.00
- Teremano Blanco$8.00
- Teremano Repo$10.00
- 818 Anejo$20.00
- 818 Repo$11.00
- 1800 Blanco$8.00
- Well Tequila$6.00
- Casamigos - Reposado$11.00
- Don Julio Anejo$14.00
- Don Julio Repasado$12.00
- Espolon Reposado$9.00
- Espolon Blanco$8.00
- Hornitos Blanco$8.00
- Jose Cuervo$7.00
- Patron Anejo$14.00
- Patron Silver$9.00
- Teremana Blanco$8.00
- Teremana Reposado$10.00
- 818 Anejo$20.00
- 818 Reposado$11.00
- 1800 Silver$8.00
- Double Well Tequila$10.00
- Double Casamigos - Reposado$15.00
- Double Don Julio Anejo$20.00
- Double Don Julio Repasado$16.00
- Double Espolon Reposado$13.00
- Double Espolon Blanco$12.00
- Double Hornitos Blanco$12.00
- Double Jose Cuervo$11.00
- Double Patron Anejo$18.00
- Double Patron Silver$13.00
- Double Teremana Blanco$12.00
- Double Teremana Reposado$14.00
- Double 818 Anejo$25.00
- Double 818 Reposado$15.00
- Double 1800 Silver$12.00
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$6.00
- Angels Envy$11.00
- Basil Hayden$10.00
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Bulliet$8.00
- Bulliet Rye$9.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Crown Royal Apple$8.00
- Elijah Craig SM Batch$8.00
- Elijah Craig Rye$8.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Knob Creek Smoked Maple$10.00
- Maker's Mark$8.00
- Weller$11.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
- Uncle Nearest 1856$12.00
- Uncle Nearest 1884$12.00
- Uncle Nearest Rye$12.00
- Double Well Whiskey$10.00
- Double Angels Envy$15.00
- Double Basil Hayden$14.00
- Double Buffalo Trace$16.00
- Double Bulliet$12.00
- Double Bulliet Rye$13.00
- Double Crown Royal$12.00
- Double Crown Royal Apple$12.00
- Double Elijah Craig SM Batch$12.00
- Double Elijah Craig Rye$12.00
- Double Fireball$10.00
- Double Jack Daniels$12.00
- Double Jameson$12.00
- Double Knob Creek Smoked Maple$14.00
- Double Maker's Mark$12.00
- Double Weller$15.00
- Double Woodford Reserve$13.00
- Double Uncle Nearest 1856$16.00
- Double Uncle Nearest 1884$16.00
- Double Uncle Nearest Rye$16.00
Scotch/Bourbon
- Well Scotch$6.00
- Dewars 12 Years$10.00
- Johnny Walker Black$9.00
- Macallan 12$17.00
- Courvoisier VSOP$8.00
- D'usse Cognac$11.00
- Hennessy$8.00
- Paul Masson VSOP$7.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$13.00
- Double Well Scotch$10.00
- Double Dewars 12 Years$14.00
- Double Johnny Walker Black$13.00
- Double Macallan 12$34.00
- Double Courvoisier VSOP$12.00
- Double D'usse Cognac$15.00
- Double Hennessy$12.00
- Double Paul Masson VSOP$11.00
- Double Remy Martin VSOP$17.00
Liqueurs
Juice Mixer
Soda Mixer
Smoked Cocktail
Happy Hour Menu
Wine
Cocktails
- Pina Colada$7.00
- Sidecar$6.00
- Tequila Sunrise$7.00
- Tom Collins$7.00
- Rum & Coke$6.00
- Whiskey Sour$6.00
- White Russian$6.00
- Tidal Waves Rum Bucket$16.00
- Swampthing$20.00
- Sunny Margarita$22.00
- Margarita Sampler$23.00
- Tequila Flight$14.00
- Berry Bluegill$9.00
- Pineapple Sunset$10.00
- The Bronzeville$8.00
- Mama Tab$10.00
- White Sangria$8.00
- Electric Lemonade$7.00
- Red Sangria$8.00
- Sex on the Beach$6.00
- Vegas Bomb$6.00
- Vodka Cranberry$6.00
- Rum Punch$7.00
- Southern Belle$7.00
- Spicy Margarita$7.00
- Spiced Apple Margarita$8.00
- Spiced Autumn Punch$8.00
- French 75$8.00
- Aperol Spritz$6.00
- Mimosa Bucket$18.00
- Mermaid Mimosa$8.00
- Old Fashion$8.00
- Long Island$6.00
- Top Shelf Long Island$9.00
- Lime Margarita$5.00
- Mango Margarita$5.00
- Passion Fruit Margarita$5.00
- Strawberry Margarita$5.00
- Peach Margarita$5.00
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$4.00
- Angels Envy$9.00
- Basil Hayden$8.00
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- Bulliet$6.00
- Bulliet Rye$7.00
- Crown Royal$6.00
- Crown Royal Apple$6.00
- Elijah Craig SM Batch$6.00
- Elijah Craig Rye$6.00
- Fireball$4.00
- Jack Daniels$6.00
- Jameson$6.00
- Knob Creek Smoked Maple$8.00
- Maker's Mark$6.00
- Weller$9.00
- Woodford Reserve$7.00
- Uncle Nearest 1856$10.00
- Uncle Nearest 1884$10.00
- Uncle Nearest Rye$10.00
Scotch
Liqueurs
Taco Tuesday
Chicken Taco
Steak Taco
Waves Bar & Kitchen Columbus 828 East Long Street Location and Ordering Hours
(614) 335-4111
Open now • Closes at 10PM