Food

Dining Type

Take out 外等

Phone in 电话

Dine in 堂吃

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

10 pieces

$9.95

Cheese Sticks

6 pieces

$6.95

Hush Puppies

10 pieces

$5.95

Cheese Crab Ragoons

6 pieces

$6.95

Crab Cake 1 pc

$5.95

Crab Cakes 2 pc

2 pieces

$11.95

Raw Oyster 6 pc

$14.95

Raw Oyster 12 pc

$24.95

Steamed Oyster 6 pc

Cook of oysters: medium or well done. Seasoning: Cajun, garlic butter (seasoning), lemon pepper, Waves Crab special (all three seasonings mixed), garlic butter only, or dry. Spice level: no spice, mild, medium, hot, or extra hot

$14.95

Steamed Oysters 12 pc

$24.96

6 Wings Chicken Wings

$10.95

12 Wings Chicken Wings

$16.95

Shrimp Cocktail

6 pieces

$11.95

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Served with chips

$9.95

Garlic Bread

Served with marinara and cheese

$7.95

Tortilla Chips

Served with salsa and cheese

$7.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Sauce on Side

Soup and Salads

House Salad

Full-sized salad with choice of dressing includes cucumber, cheese, croutons, tomato, onion

$12.99

Caesar Salad

Full sized salad includes croutons and parmesan cheese

$12.99

Clam Chowder

Bowl

$6.95

Soup of the Day

Bowl

$6.95

Waves Special Combos

Combo A

1/2 lb. snow crab, 1 lobster tail, 1/2 lb. headless shrimp

$43.95

Combo B

1 lb. blue crabs, 1/2 lb. headless shrimp, 1/2 lb. sausage

$35.95

Combo C

$47.95

Combo D

1/2 lb. black mussels, 1/2 lb. snow crab, 1/2 lb. headless shrimp

$38.95

Combo E

1/2 lb. Dungeness crabs, 1/2 lb. snow crabs, 1/2 lb. headless shrimp, 1/2 lb. sausage

$47.95

Combo F

1 lb. snow crab, 1 lb. headless shrimp, 1 lb. lobster tails, 1 lb. sausage

$93.95

********SAME BAG*********

Build Your Own Boil

1/2 LB Black Mussels

$9.95

1 LB Black Mussles

$15.95

1/2 LB Green Mussels

$9.95

1 LB Green Mussels

$16.95

1/2 LB Clams

$7.95

1 LB Clams

$14.95

1/2 LB Headless Shrimp

$12.95

1 LB Headless Shrimp

$22.95

1/2 LB Head-on Shrimp

$11.95

1 LB Head-on Shrimp

$20.95

1/2 LB Crawfish

$8.95

1 LB Crawfish

$17.95

1/2 LB Snow Crab

$18.95

1 LB Snow Crab

$35.95

1/2 LB Pork Sausage

$6.95

1 LB Pork Sausage

$11.95

1 LB Dungeness Crab

$38.95

1 LB Blue Crab

$19.95

1/2 LB Scallops

$16.95

1 LB Scallops

$29.95

1 LB King Crab

$67.95

1/2 LB Calamari

$7.95

1 LB Calamari

$14.95

1 LB Lobster

$45.95

********SAME BAG**********

Seafood Platter

Small Seafood Platter

Includes 4 potatoes & 4 corn 1/2 lb. clams, 1/2 lb. crawfish, 1/2 lb. scallops, 1/2 lb. green mussels, 2lb. Black mussels, 1 lb. headless shrimp, 1 lb. snow crab and 2 boiled eggs

$109.95

Large Seafood Platter

Includes 6 potatoes & 6 corn 1/2 lb. clams, 1/2 lb. scallops, 2 lb. green mussels, 1/2 lb. black mussels, 1 lb. pork sausage, 1 lb. crawfish, 1 lb. headless shrimp,1 lb. Dungeness crab, 1 lb. snow crab, and 4 boiled eggs

$165.95

Fried Baskets

Fried Scallops Basket

10 pieces

$19.95

Fried Oysters Basket

10 pieces

$16.95

Fried Catfish Basket

4 pieces

$15.95

Fried Tilapia Basket

4 pieces

$15.95

Fried Shrimp Basket

8 pieces

$15.95

Fried Calamari Basket

15 pieces

$14.95

Chicken Tender Basket

4 pieces

$13.95

Chicken Nugget Basket

$12.95

6 Wings Chicken Wings Basket

$14.95

12 Wings Chicken Wings Basket

$21.95

Fried Clam Basket

$14.95

Fried Combo (1 crab cake, 3 pc Catfish, 4 pc Fried Shrimp, 6 pc Calamari)

$22.95

Mix - N - Match Fried

Pick Three Options

Kid's Meals

6 pc Chicken Nuggets

5 pieces

$7.50

4 pc Fried Shrimp

4 pieces

$7.50

Mac N Cheese

$7.50

Pasta Bowl

With butter, marinara, or alfredo

$7.50

3 pc Chicken Tenders

$7.50

3 pc Chicken Wings

$7.50

Sandwiches

Cheese Burger

American or pepper jack cheese includes lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo

$14.95

Breaded Fish

Cod-breaded and fried to perfection, American or pepper jack cheese includes lettuce, tomato, onions, tarter

$15.95

Chicken Sandwich

American or pepper jack cheese includes lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo

$15.95

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

Fetticinni noodles, served with garlic bread, chicken grilled or crispy

$17.95

Shrimp Alfredo

Fetticinni noodles, served with garlic bread shrimp - grilled or fried

$18.95

Pasta with Sauce

Fetticinni noodles, served with garlic bread choice of alfredo or marinara

$12.95

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

A slice of key lime pie garnished with whip cream

$4.00

Cheesecake

A slice of cheesecake garnished with whip cream, choice of chocolate or strawberry syrup

$4.00

Rootbeer Float

A classic tall mug of rootbeer float

$7.50

Kids Float

$5.00

Milkshake

A choice of chocolate, vanilla, Strawberry, or mango, garnished with whip cream and cherry

$8.00

Brownie

A warm chocolate brownie, served with ice cream, whip cream, and your choice of strawberry or chocolate syrup, and a cherry on top

$8.00

Ice Cream 1 scoop

$2.50

Ice Cream 2 scoops

$4.00

Birthday Treat

Sides

Boiled Eggs

2 pieces

$2.50

Corn

3 pieces

$3.50

Potatoes

3 pieces

$2.75

Steamed Rice

$3.00

1 Lobster Tail

$15.00

Broccoli

$3.49

Ramen Noodles

$2.99

Butter Only

$2.50

Garlic Butter Only

$2.50

Lemons

$2.00

Limes

$2.00

8oz Extra Seasoning

Ask about our take home options

$2.50

16 oz Extra Seasoning

$6.00

32oz Extra Seasoning

$12.00

Side House Salad

$5.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Coleslaw

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Fries

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Cajun Fries

$5.75

Extra Dipping Sauces

$0.50

5 pc Fried Shrimp

5 pieces

$6.00

2 pc Fried Catfish

2 pieces

$8.00

2 pc Fried Tilapia

2 pieces

$8.00

5 pc Fried Scallops

5 pieces

$8.00

5 pc Fried Oysters

5 pieces

$7.00

3 pc Chicken Tenders

$7.00

********SAME BAG**********

Half Priced Apps

Cheese Sticks

$4.00

Crab Ragoons

$3.13

Calamari

$4.48

Hush Puppies

$2.48

Onion Rings

$2.98

Crab Cake

$2.98

Crab Cakes (2)

$5.48

Drinks

Beverages

Smoothies

$8.00

Bottled Drinks

$2.50

Fountain Drinks

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Roy Rogers (Cherry Pepsi)

$2.75

Flavored lemonades

$3.50

Milkshake

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$7.50

Iced Tea

$2.75

Juice

Water

Kids Fountain Drinks

Kids Float

$5.00

Kids Milk Shakes

$4.00

Kids Smoothies

$4.00

Kids Frozen Lemonade

$3.50

Bar Drinks

Specialty Drinks

Margarita

$8.00

Bliss on the Beach

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Beach Barbie

$11.00

Tsunami Long Island

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Sangrias

$15.00

Frozen Specialty Drinks

$10.50

Top Shelf

$3.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Daquiri

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Lava Flow

$10.50

Fuzzy Mango

$10.00

Old Fashion

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Long Island

$12.00

Waves Specials

$2 Special

$2.00

$3 Special

$3.00

$4 Special

$4.00

$5 special

$5.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Titos

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

360

$8.00

Double

$1.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Well Spiced Rum

$7.00

Coconut Rum

$8.00

Malibu (Coconut Rum)

$8.00

Bacardi Superior

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Tequila

Well Tequilla Single Shot

$7.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Casamigos Silver

$11.00

Casamigos Resposado

$11.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Double

$1.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Double

$1.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Kentucky Gentleman

$8.00

Screwball

$8.50

Tin Cup

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Apple Crown Royal

$9.00

Orange Jameson

$11.00

Misc. Liquor

Hennessy

$8.00

Double

$1.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$6.50

Stella

$5.25

Craft Beer

$7.00

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

N.A. Heineken

$5.00

Seltzer (check ava.)

$5.00

Wine

Moscato 6 oz

$6.00

Moscato 9 oz.

$8.00

Chardannay 6oz.

$6.00

Chardonnay 9oz.

$8.00

Pinot Grigio 6oz.

$6.00

Pinot Grigio 9 oz.

$8.00

Cabernet 6oz.

$6.00

Cabernet 9oz.

$8.00

Bar Options

Lime

Lemon

Frozen

Rocks

Tall

Short

Salt Rim

Sugar Rim

No Rim

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Sprite

Club Soda

Tonic

Pineapple Juice

Cranberry Juice

Orange Juice

Cold Glass

Orange Slice

Gingerale

Cotton Candy

$1.00

Make it to go

$1.00

Happy Hour

B1G1 Draft

B1G1 Well Shots

B1G1 Wine

Beer Buckets

H.H Margarita

$5.00

H.H Bliss on the Beach

$5.00

H.H TLI

$5.00

H.H LI

$5.00

H.H Bahama Mama

$5.00

H.H Mai Tai

$5.00

H.H Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

H.H Beach Barbie

$5.00

Shift Drink

Shift Drink