Waves Cajun Crab House 14345 S US Hwy 301
Food
Dining Type
Appetizers
Fried Calamari
10 pieces
Cheese Sticks
6 pieces
Hush Puppies
10 pieces
Cheese Crab Ragoons
6 pieces
Crab Cake 1 pc
Crab Cakes 2 pc
2 pieces
Raw Oyster 6 pc
Raw Oyster 12 pc
Steamed Oyster 6 pc
Cook of oysters: medium or well done. Seasoning: Cajun, garlic butter (seasoning), lemon pepper, Waves Crab special (all three seasonings mixed), garlic butter only, or dry. Spice level: no spice, mild, medium, hot, or extra hot
Steamed Oysters 12 pc
6 Wings Chicken Wings
12 Wings Chicken Wings
Shrimp Cocktail
6 pieces
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Served with chips
Garlic Bread
Served with marinara and cheese
Tortilla Chips
Served with salsa and cheese
Onion Rings
Sauce on Side
Soup and Salads
Waves Special Combos
Combo A
1/2 lb. snow crab, 1 lobster tail, 1/2 lb. headless shrimp
Combo B
1 lb. blue crabs, 1/2 lb. headless shrimp, 1/2 lb. sausage
Combo C
Combo D
1/2 lb. black mussels, 1/2 lb. snow crab, 1/2 lb. headless shrimp
Combo E
1/2 lb. Dungeness crabs, 1/2 lb. snow crabs, 1/2 lb. headless shrimp, 1/2 lb. sausage
Combo F
1 lb. snow crab, 1 lb. headless shrimp, 1 lb. lobster tails, 1 lb. sausage
SAME BAG
Build Your Own Boil
1/2 LB Black Mussels
1 LB Black Mussles
1/2 LB Green Mussels
1 LB Green Mussels
1/2 LB Clams
1 LB Clams
1/2 LB Headless Shrimp
1 LB Headless Shrimp
1/2 LB Head-on Shrimp
1 LB Head-on Shrimp
1/2 LB Crawfish
1 LB Crawfish
1/2 LB Snow Crab
1 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Pork Sausage
1 LB Pork Sausage
1 LB Dungeness Crab
1 LB Blue Crab
1/2 LB Scallops
1 LB Scallops
1 LB King Crab
1/2 LB Calamari
1 LB Calamari
1 LB Lobster
SAME BAG
Seafood Platter
Small Seafood Platter
Includes 4 potatoes & 4 corn 1/2 lb. clams, 1/2 lb. crawfish, 1/2 lb. scallops, 1/2 lb. green mussels, 2lb. Black mussels, 1 lb. headless shrimp, 1 lb. snow crab and 2 boiled eggs
Large Seafood Platter
Includes 6 potatoes & 6 corn 1/2 lb. clams, 1/2 lb. scallops, 2 lb. green mussels, 1/2 lb. black mussels, 1 lb. pork sausage, 1 lb. crawfish, 1 lb. headless shrimp,1 lb. Dungeness crab, 1 lb. snow crab, and 4 boiled eggs
Fried Baskets
Fried Scallops Basket
10 pieces
Fried Oysters Basket
10 pieces
Fried Catfish Basket
4 pieces
Fried Tilapia Basket
4 pieces
Fried Shrimp Basket
8 pieces
Fried Calamari Basket
15 pieces
Chicken Tender Basket
4 pieces
Chicken Nugget Basket
6 Wings Chicken Wings Basket
12 Wings Chicken Wings Basket
Fried Clam Basket
Fried Combo (1 crab cake, 3 pc Catfish, 4 pc Fried Shrimp, 6 pc Calamari)
Mix - N - Match Fried
Kid's Meals
Sandwiches
Cheese Burger
American or pepper jack cheese includes lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo
Breaded Fish
Cod-breaded and fried to perfection, American or pepper jack cheese includes lettuce, tomato, onions, tarter
Chicken Sandwich
American or pepper jack cheese includes lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo
Pasta
Chicken Alfredo
Fetticinni noodles, served with garlic bread, chicken grilled or crispy
Shrimp Alfredo
Fetticinni noodles, served with garlic bread shrimp - grilled or fried
Pasta with Sauce
Fetticinni noodles, served with garlic bread choice of alfredo or marinara
Desserts
Key Lime Pie
A slice of key lime pie garnished with whip cream
Cheesecake
A slice of cheesecake garnished with whip cream, choice of chocolate or strawberry syrup
Rootbeer Float
A classic tall mug of rootbeer float
Kids Float
Milkshake
A choice of chocolate, vanilla, Strawberry, or mango, garnished with whip cream and cherry
Brownie
A warm chocolate brownie, served with ice cream, whip cream, and your choice of strawberry or chocolate syrup, and a cherry on top
Ice Cream 1 scoop
Ice Cream 2 scoops
Birthday Treat
Sides
Boiled Eggs
2 pieces
Corn
3 pieces
Potatoes
3 pieces
Steamed Rice
1 Lobster Tail
Broccoli
Ramen Noodles
Butter Only
Garlic Butter Only
Lemons
Limes
8oz Extra Seasoning
Ask about our take home options
16 oz Extra Seasoning
32oz Extra Seasoning
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Coleslaw
Sweet Potato Fries
Fries
Onion Rings
Cajun Fries
Extra Dipping Sauces
5 pc Fried Shrimp
5 pieces
2 pc Fried Catfish
2 pieces
2 pc Fried Tilapia
2 pieces
5 pc Fried Scallops
5 pieces
5 pc Fried Oysters
5 pieces