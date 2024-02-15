Wave Sushi
Food Menu
Starters
- Edamame$4.00
Japanese sea salt
- White Miso Soup$4.00
scallon, tofu, white misu, shitake mushroom
- Seaweed Salad$5.00
cucumber slices on bottom, red tobiko on top
- House Salad$6.00
fried medium tofu cubes, yuzu sweet chili sauce, peanut, cabbage on the bottom with spicy miso
- Crispy Tofu$7.00
12 piece fried tofu, peanut, soy sauce
Shareables
- Battered Gyoza$8.00
fried gyoza with cabbage and black truffle ponzu
- Shrimp Tempura$10.00
fried with shrimp, tempura with yuzu sweet chili sauce, lemon wedge
- Truffle Tuna$16.00
avocado mousse, black truffle ponzu, serrano pepper, balsamic pearl, house chips
- Calamari$11.00
yuzu sweet chili sauce, lemon zest, aonori
- Chicken Karage$10.00
lemon sishi aioli, lemon slice
Donburi
- Unagi don$19.00
cucumber and pickled radish, ginger, on top, ikura
- Sake don$17.00
cucumber, crunch, radish strings, seaweed
- Chirashi don$22.00
cucumber, lemon, radish strings, shrimp, salmon, hamachi, ikura, shisho
- Karage don$14.00
scallions, red pickled radish, white truffle mayo, cucumber, scallions, lemon slice
Classic Rolls
- Crunchy Salmon$7.00
salmon avocado inside, crunchy on top
- Rainbow$15.00
kani kama, avocado, cucumber inside, super white, salmon, and tuna outside hamachi madai
- Dragon$13.00
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber inside, unagi and avocado on top with sesame seeds
- California Surfing$10.00
- Vegetarian Goddess$6.00
oshinko (pickled radish) spring mix, cilantro, avocado cucumber
- Negi Hamachi$8.00
hamachi with scallion seaweed on outside
- Spicy Tuna$6.00
spicy tuna, cucumber inside, toasted sesame seeds outside
Specialty Rolls
- Truffle Sake$18.00
salmon avocado, cucumber, sesame chili, truffle honey
- Kani Delight$17.00
Blue crab and avocado inside, white escolar and unagi sauce outside
- Spicy Bluefin$18.00
Bluefin tuna, mango, balsamic, togarashi, aioli sauce
- Shitake Escolar$17.00
shiitake mushroom, avocado, chive sauce
- Madai Chili$21.00
madai, spicy tuna, avocado, pepper, cucumber, cilantro, onion
Drink Menu
Liquor
- Haku$11.00
- Gray goose$13.00
- Tito's$11.00
- Hendrick's$11.00
- Botanist$11.00
- Bombay Sapphire$10.00
- Roku$10.00
- Kasama$10.00
- Bacardi$9.00
- Captain Morgan$9.00
- Bacardi Gold$10.00
- Casamigos$8.00
- Don Julio (Blanco)$7.00
- Don Julio (Repasedo)$8.00
- Toki$7.00
- HIbiki$13.00
- Bulliet Rye$6.00
- Angel's Envy$10.00
- Bulleit$6.00
- Maker's Mark$6.00
- Woodford Reserve$7.00
- Knob Creek$6.00
- Jameson Irish$6.00
- Johnnie Walker Black Label$8.00
- Hartley Brandy$5.00
- Pierre Ferrand 1840$9.00
Beers
- Asahi 22 oz$12.00
- Asahi 12 oz$7.00
- Sapporo 22 oz$12.00
- Sapporo 12 oz$7.00
- Miller Lite 12 oz$6.00
- Blue Moon$7.00
- Kirin Light Lager 12 oz$7.00
- Daisy Cutter Oale Ale 16 0z$9.00
- Sapporo can 12 oz$7.00
Wine
- GLS Pinot Noir$10.00
- GLS Cabernet Sauvignon$10.00
- GLS Melbec$10.00
- GLS Merlot$10.00
- BTL Pinot Noir$38.00
- BTL Carbernet Sauvignon$38.00
- GLS Sauvignon Blanc$10.00
- GLS Pinot Grigio$10.00
- GLS Chardonnay$10.00
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc$38.00
- BTL Pinot Grigio$38.00
- BTL Chardonnay$38.00
- GLS Rose$10.00
- BTL Rose$38.00
- GLS Prosecco$10.00
- BTL Prosecco$40.00