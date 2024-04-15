Wavez Kitchens 8433 S Hosmer St, Tacoma WA, 98444
Choose any item, get FRIES free
Choose any item, get FRIES free
Food
Burgers
Chicken
- Crispy Chicken$7.99
Crispy chicken patty, star top bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese
- Chicken , bacon and Swiss$8.49
Crispy chicken patty, star bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, bacon
- SOURDOUGH grilled BACON MELT$8.89
Sourdough bread , grilled chicken, mayo, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, bacon
Appetizer
Wraps
Meat
Vegan
Dessert
Drinks
Drinks
- Orange juice$3.69Out of stock
Natural juice
- Mango juice$3.69Out of stock
Natural juice
- Strawberry juice$3.69Out of stock
Natural juice
- Coca-Cola$1.89
Soda can of coca cola
- Diet Coca-Cola$1.89
Diet soda can of coca cola
- Dr Pepper$1.89
Soda can of Dr.Pepper
- Sprite$1.89
Soda can of Sprite
- Wavez coffee$2.00Out of stock
Black Medium Roast Coffee, creamer & sugar available for self service
- Bottle water$1.89
(253) 300-7149
Open now • Closes at 10PM