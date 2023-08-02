FOOD

STARTERS

WINGS

$14.00+

Mild, hot, nuclear, BBQ, garlic parm, honey BBQ, sweet chili Teriyaki, Old Bay

CHICKEN FINGERS W/FRIES

$10.00

House made Chicken tenderloins, house cut never frozen fries, honey mustard or BBQ

GARLIC KNOTS

$6.00

served with a side of pizza sauce

CHEESY GARLIC KNOTS

$9.00

served with a side of pizza sauce

MEATBALLS APP

$10.00+

House made %100 beef meatballs. Served with ricotta.

PUB FRIES

$12.00

House cut never frozen fries, Monterey Jack n cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, Ranch,

FRIED MOOTZ

$10.00

House made crispy Mozzarella, topped with Parm cheese and balsamic glaze drizzle. Qty 5

CALZONE

$12.00

Ricotta and Mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, Romano cheese, extra virgin olive oil

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$10.00

garlic,extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze drizzle

SIDE FRIES

$6.00

SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$9.00

romaine, red onion, tomatoes, croutons Italian vinaigrette, ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

Romaine, Romano cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing

CAPRESE SALAD

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella slices, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze drizzle, basil

HANDHELDS

CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$15.00

Crispy chicken, premium mozzarella cheese, house made sauce, Romano Cheese, basil

MEATBALL PARM SANDWICH

$15.00

Homemade meatballs, premium mozzarella cheese, house made sauce, Romano cheese, basil

PIZZA

Our signature pie with slight char on crust and bottom & house made sauce on top of premium mozzarella cheese topped with Parmigiano Reggiano, extra virgin olive oil drizzle and basil

12" PIZZA

$15.00

4 slices

18" PIZZA

$22.00

8 slices

24" PIZZA

$26.00

8 slices

12" GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

$17.00

4 slices

SUPER SIZE SLICE

$20.00

2 foot super slice served with a take home pizza cutter

Bar Slice

$3.75

EXTRAS

EXTRA BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

EXTRA RANCH

$0.50

EXTRA ITALIAN VINAGRETTE

$0.50

EXTRA BALSAMIC VINAGRETTE

$0.50

EXTRA BBQ

$0.50

EXTRA HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

MIKES HOT HONEY SIDE 2OZ

$2.00

DRINKS

TAKE OUT CANS

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Aquapanna

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

A Knotty Bloody Mary

$14.00

Espress Ya'Self

$14.00

Breck Manhattan

$12.00

Y

Cucumber Mint Tini

$14.00

Ratzer Paloma

$9.00

Limonjito

$10.00

Ale House Mule

$12.00

Skinny Rita

$10.00

Mocktails

Pineapple Mockjito

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Mockow Mule

$5.00

Sunrise

$5.00

6PKS TOGO

6PK Corona

$20.00

6PK Heineken

$20.00

6PK Coors Lt.

$18.00

6PK Miller Lt.

$18.00

6PK Amstel Lt.

$20.00

6PK Heineken Zero

$20.00

6PK Modelo

$20.00

6PK Michelob Ultra

$18.00