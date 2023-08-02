Important Menu Notes More
Wayne Ale House & Pizza
FOOD
STARTERS
WINGS
$14.00+
Mild, hot, nuclear, BBQ, garlic parm, honey BBQ, sweet chili Teriyaki, Old Bay
CHICKEN FINGERS W/FRIES
$10.00
House made Chicken tenderloins, house cut never frozen fries, honey mustard or BBQ
GARLIC KNOTS
$6.00
served with a side of pizza sauce
CHEESY GARLIC KNOTS
$9.00
served with a side of pizza sauce
MEATBALLS APP
$10.00+
House made %100 beef meatballs. Served with ricotta.
PUB FRIES
$12.00
House cut never frozen fries, Monterey Jack n cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, Ranch,
FRIED MOOTZ
$10.00
House made crispy Mozzarella, topped with Parm cheese and balsamic glaze drizzle. Qty 5
CALZONE
$12.00
Ricotta and Mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, Romano cheese, extra virgin olive oil
BRUSSELS SPROUTS
$10.00
garlic,extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze drizzle
SIDE FRIES
$6.00
SALAD
HANDHELDS
PIZZA
Our signature pie with slight char on crust and bottom & house made sauce on top of premium mozzarella cheese topped with Parmigiano Reggiano, extra virgin olive oil drizzle and basil
EXTRAS
DRINKS
TAKE OUT CANS
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
Wayne Ale House & Pizza Location and Ordering Hours
(973) 706-5505
Open now • Closes at 10PM