Waypoint 1030 Massachusetts Ave
Pizza
Clam pie
parsley, chilies, pecorino
Fish Pie
mascarpone, dill, capers
Mushroom Pizza
hen of the woods, cremini, thyme, truffle honey, pickled red onion
Pepperoni Pizza
pepperoni, pecorino, tomato sauce, basil
White Pie
crispy brussel sprouts, garlic oil & guanciale
Cherry Tomato Pie
mascarpone, basil, lemon zest
Cheese Pizza
Pasta
Snacks
Plates
Pickled Veg
escarole, herb vinaigrette, breadcrumb
Caesar
romaine lettuce, garlic parsley croutons
Grilled Asparagus
grilled harissa carrots, cucumber, fennel yogurt, calabrian chili
Smoked Shrimp
tomato butter, garlic, focaccia
Grilled Salmon
crispy & creamy cici beans, torched grapes & lemo
Baked Oyster
pecorino, garlic butter, breadcrumbs
Octopus
parsnips & walnut romesco, oil potato, oregano
Brussels
fish sauce vinaigrette, pickled onions, lime
Cod Cheeks
parsnip puree, roasted shellfish butter, house dried tomatoes
Burger
two 4oz flat top patties, tillamook cheddar, cured tomato, pickled onion, tonnato
Latkes
Side Of Foccacia
Cauliflower
Roasts
Half Chicken
charred peach miso, herb salad, sesame & scallion flatbread
Market Veg
NY Strip SMALL
8oz, bernaise aioli, absinthe demi, hand cut fries
NY Strip LARGE
16oz, bernaise aioli, absinthe demi, hand cut fries
Branzino
shaved fennel salad