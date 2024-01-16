Weekapaug Innlet 2 Wawaloam Dr
Breakfast/Lunch
- Muffin$3.95
- Bagel$2.95
- Peanut Butter and Jelly$6.95
- Peanut Butter and Fluff$6.95
- Smoothie Bowl
Acai w/ strawberries, blueberries granola and coconut$12.95
- Yogurt Bowl
Vanilla Yogurt, strawberries and granola$9.95
- Castertano Wrap
2eggs,sausage,hotsauce,swisscheese, avocado on a grilled wrap$13.00
- Avocodo Toast
1 Slice toast with avocado & everything seasoning$5.95
- Avocodo Toast on a Bagel
Avocado, everything seasoning on a bagel$7.95
- Stacie Orouke
2eggs,avocado,bacon on Gluten free$9.95
- Brian surfer
Sesame Bagel w/ butter and a sausage patty$4.25
- Side of Bacon$3.95
- Side of Sausage$2.50
- Scoop of Tuna$7.95
- Scoop of Chicken Salad$7.95
- Cereal cup$3.00
- Toast$2.95
Breakfast
- Egg and Cheese$6.50
- Bacon, Egg and Cheese$7.50
- Sausage ,Egg and Cheese$7.50
- Ham, Egg and Cheese$7.50
- Turkey Egg and Cheese$7.50
- Robbie Darling
Sausage,Bacon,Cheese on a plain bagel$7.50
- Grumpy Ole Man
sausage/bacon,ham,egg,cheese on a plain bagel$11.25
- Mini Pancakes
10 silver dollar pancakes w/ syurp$7.50
- Inverted BEC
BEC on a inside out grilled bagel$8.25
- Inverted SEC
SEC on an inde out grilled bagel$8.25
- Inverted HEC
HEG on an inside out grilled bagel$8.25
- Inverted EC
EG on an inside out grilled bagel$7.25
Lunch
- Banana$1.25
- Banana Bread$2.50
- BLT
Bacon, Lettuce,Tomato, mayo on toasted bread$12.95
- Build your Own Sandwhich$12.95
- Grilled Cheese$6.95
- Grilled Cheese with Bacon$9.45
- Grilled Cheese with Bacon and Tomato$9.95
- Grilled Cheese with Meat
Grilled chees w/ choice of meat$9.45
- Hot Dog$6.95
- Inverted GC
GC on an inside out grilled bagel$7.95
- Inverted GC w/ Bacon
GCw/bacon on a inside out grilled bagel$10.45
- Inverted GC w/ Bacon and Tomato
GCw/ bacon,tomon an inside out grilled bagel$10.95
- Inverted GC with Meat$10.45
- Lobster Roll$27.95
- Pumpkin Bread$2.50
- Side of Bacon$3.95
- Toss Garden Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes,Cukes and dressing$9.95
- Toss Garden Salad w/ Cheese
Let, Tom , Cukes Dressing & cheese$10.95
- Toss Garden Salad W/ Lobster
Let,tom ,cukes, dressing and lobster$29.95
- Toss Garden Salad w/ Meat & Cheese
Let,tom,cukes, meat&Cheese dressing$13.95
- Turkey BLT
Turkey,bacon,let,tom,mayo on toasted bread$14.95
- Veggie Wrap
Hummus, Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, onion, cukes on a wrap$12.95
Pastry
- Crumb/Coffee cake$4.00
- Homemade Cinnamon Roll$4.00
- Cinnamon Roll$4.00
- Coffee Roll$4.00
- Cinnamon Stick$4.00
- Raspberry Stick$4.00
- Apple Fritter$4.00
- Danish$4.00
- Croisant$4.00
- Chocolate Crossiant$4.00
- Scone$4.00
- Special Pastery$4.00
- Apple Turnover$4.00
- Cherry Turnover$4.00
- Apple Danish$4.00
- Cheese Danish$4.00
- Almond Danish$4.00
Donuts
Drink
- Small Coffee$2.75
- Medium Coffee$3.25
- Large Coffee$3.75
- Hot Tea$2.75
- Hot Chocolate$2.75
- Ice Tea$3.95
- Ice Coffee$3.95
- Cold Brew$4.50
- Homemade Lemonade$4.25
- Homemade 1/2 and 1/2$4.25
- Refresher Smartfruit$6.95
- Monin Refresher$6.95
- Poland Spring Water$2.00
- Dasani Water$3.75
- Smart Water$3.95
- Bottled Soda/Drinks
(coke cooler)$3.75
- Can Soda$2.00
- Garorade/Powerade$3.50
- Juice Boxes$2.00
- Bottle Juice$3.75
- Tummy Yummy$3.00
- Bottle Milk$3.75
- Arnold Palmer Bottle$3.75
- Bottle Selzer$3.50
- Celcius$4.00
- Small cup of water$0.25
- Cup of Ice$1.00
- $1 coffee$1.00
Candy
- 2oz Reg Candy
reg candy bars/ chewy candy$2.50
- King Size Candy$3.50
- Novelty Candy$3.50
- Freeze dry candy$7.95
- Bag candy$4.00
- Gum$3.50
- Ring Pop$1.00
- Candy Necklace$1.00
- smartie$0.20
- Dum Dum Pop/ Small Pop$0.20
- little burger/hotdog$0.35
- laffy taffy small$0.35
- Blow pop / Tootsie pop$0.50
- nerd small box$0.50
- Air heads$0.75
- small push pop$2.00
Ice Cream
- Single Scoop$5.50
- Double Scoop$6.50
- Milkshake$7.50
- Smoothie$7.50
- Ice Cream Sandwhich Sm$2.20
- Icee Tube$2.50
- Popcicle$3.00
- Jumbo Ice Pop$3.00
- Strawberry Shortcake$4.00
- Choc Eclair/ Oreo Bar$4.00
- Klondike Bar$4.00
- Drumstick$4.50
- Cookie Sandwich$4.50
- Candy Cone$4.95
- Blue Bunny Cone$4.95
- Magnum Bar$4.95
- Dove/ Hagaan Daz Bar$4.95
- Ninja Turtle$4.50
Snacks
Clothing
- Adult Tshirt Short Sleeve$27.95
- Adult Tshirt LONG Sleeve$36.95
- Adult Button Tshirt$27.95
- Adult LONG Sleeve Button Shirt$37.95
- Adult Heavy Weight Hoodie$59.95
- Adult Heavy Weight Crew Neck$54.95
- Weekapaug Hoodie Adults$52.95
- Adult Crew Neck Sweatshirt$45.95
- 1/4 Zip Adult Sweatshirt$59.95
- Scuba Hood gray navy w on waist$56.95
- Retro hoody long sleeve T$39.95
- adult waffle weave$56.95
- Kids Short Sleeve Tshirt$24.95
- Kids Button Shirt$24.95
- Weekapaug Hoodie Kids$42.95
- Onsesis$22.95
- infant one piece$34.95
- Kids 1/4 Zip$42.95
- Infant Tshirt$21.95
- Hat$29.00
- Trucker Hat$32.00
- SunCatcher$20.00
- Dangle Earrings$20.00
- Stud Earrings$10.00
- Stickers$5.00
- Small Stickers$5.00
- Sunscreen$12.00
- coasters$40.00