Main Menu
Appetizer
- K.F.C. (Korean Fried Chicken)$8.00
5 jumbo wings, Diakon Radish, gochujang, Brown Rice Vinegar, Palm Sugar
- Whipped Garlic Ricotta$7.00
Whole Milk Ricotta, Roasted Garlic, Lemon, Pistachios, friselle
- Sweet Pea Risotto$9.00
Arborrio Rice, White Wine, Sweet Peas, Grana Padano
- Stuffed Portabello Mushroom$8.00
Cherve, Marscapone, Balsalmic, Arugala
Burgers
- Select Burger$14.00
House made bun, grind, sauce, pickle, organic lettuce tomato and oinion, Cheddar, American
- GO:OD Morning$14.00
Select burger with Thick cut Bacon and Organic Sunnyside Egg
- Swiss$14.00
Select Burger with sauteed Baby Portabellos and Tangy Appenzeller cheese
- Charlie Boy$14.00
Select Burger with smoked pulled pork, fried shallots
- Mushroom Burger$12.00
Two Portabello Mushrooms prepared as the select burger.
- Burger Flight$55.00
Every Burger on the Menu
Salads
- Compressed Watermelon Salad$8.00Out of stock
Black diamond Watermelon, Feta Cheese, Charred Walnuts, Honey Lemon Vinaigrette
- Baby Beet Salad$8.00
Golden and Red Beets, Cherve, Mache, Sherry Vinaigrette
- Chopped Salad$9.00
Romaine, Chicory, Cherry tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Shallots, Salami, Chick Peas, Edam Cheese, Garlic vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$9.00
