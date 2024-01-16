NEW WeKneadDonuts - Johnstown 13 1/2 South Parish Avenue
Donuts
- Glazed$1.39
- Sprinkle/Sugar$1.69
- Choco/Maple Glazed$1.59
- Dozen Donut Holes$2.99
- Half Dozen Donut Holes$1.59
- Croissant Donut$2.79
- Twist$1.99
- Cinnamon Roll$2.89
- Apple Fritter$2.89
- Maple Bacon$2.39
- Mixed Dozen$19.89
- Fancy$2.19
- Croissant Special$4.19
- Dozen Cronut Bites$3.59
- Half Dozen Cronut Bites$1.89
- Unfilled$2.09
- Filled$2.29
- Letter Donut$2.29
- Happy Birthday$29.77
- Surcharge$1.19
- Cake Donut$1.89
Beverage
(970) 587-4911
(970) 587-4911
Closed