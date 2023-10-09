Food

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.50

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons

Chef Salad

$8.50

Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Egg and Cheddar Cheese

Garden Salad

$6.50

Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato and Red Onion

Greek Salad

$8.50

Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Beets, Kalmatta Olives, Pepperoncini and Feta Cheese

Michigan Chicken Cherry Salad

$8.50

Romaine, Spinach, Chicken, Apples, Blueberries, Cherries, Pecans and Blue Cheese

Cold Sandwiches

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich

$6.50

Sliced Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise on Toasted White Bread

Ham Club

$7.50

Sliced Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion with a Dijon Mayonnaise on Toasted Wheat Bread

Italian Grinder

$7.00

Sliced Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce Salad (Chopped Lettuce, Pepperoncini and Tomato) with Vinegar and Oil on a Hoagie Bun

Roast Beef and Cheddar Sandwich

$6.50

Thinly Sliced Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese with Horseradish Mayo on an Onion Roll

Turkey, Bacon and Avocado Sandwich

$6.50

Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Spinach, Sliced Tomato and Red Onion with a Garlic Aioli on Foccacia

Turkey Club

$7.50

Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Mayonnaise on Toasted White Bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.50

Chicken Salad with Celery, Dried Cherries and Dijon Mayonnaise with Spinach on Wheat Bread

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.50

Egg Salad with Lettuce and Dijon Mustard Mayonnaise on Wheat Bread

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.50

Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons with Caesar Dressing on a Spinach Wrap

On Line Sides

Great Lakes Potato Chips

$1.00

Great Lakes Potato Chips

Great Lakes Salt and Pepper Potato Chips

$1.00

POS Deli Case

Yogurt Parfait

$2.50

Pudding Parfait

$2.50

Hard Boiled Eggs

$1.25

POS Grab and Go

Banana Muffin

$1.50

Blueberry Muffin

$1.50

Bistro Choice Cookie

$1.25

Coffee Cake

$2.50

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day served with Crackers

Soup Du Jour

$2.50

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

20 ounce Bottle

Diet Coke

$2.00

20 ounce Bottle

Sprite

$2.00

20 ounce Bottle

Gatorade-Fruit Punch G2

$2.00

Fruit Punch G2 20 ounce Bottle

Red Bull-Regular

$2.50

Red Bull-Sugar Free

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Lipton

Tea with Lemon

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Lipton

Bottled Water

$1.50