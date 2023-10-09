Wellbridge of Rochester Hills 252 Meadowfield Dr
Food
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons
Chef Salad
Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Egg and Cheddar Cheese
Garden Salad
Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato and Red Onion
Greek Salad
Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Beets, Kalmatta Olives, Pepperoncini and Feta Cheese
Michigan Chicken Cherry Salad
Romaine, Spinach, Chicken, Apples, Blueberries, Cherries, Pecans and Blue Cheese
Cold Sandwiches
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich
Sliced Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise on Toasted White Bread
Ham Club
Sliced Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion with a Dijon Mayonnaise on Toasted Wheat Bread
Italian Grinder
Sliced Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce Salad (Chopped Lettuce, Pepperoncini and Tomato) with Vinegar and Oil on a Hoagie Bun
Roast Beef and Cheddar Sandwich
Thinly Sliced Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese with Horseradish Mayo on an Onion Roll
Turkey, Bacon and Avocado Sandwich
Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Spinach, Sliced Tomato and Red Onion with a Garlic Aioli on Foccacia
Turkey Club
Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Mayonnaise on Toasted White Bread
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad with Celery, Dried Cherries and Dijon Mayonnaise with Spinach on Wheat Bread
Egg Salad Sandwich
Egg Salad with Lettuce and Dijon Mustard Mayonnaise on Wheat Bread
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons with Caesar Dressing on a Spinach Wrap