Well Coffee Company 5225 New Cut Rd
Employee discount
Frozen Drinks
Almond Joy
Almond, Coconut, Dark Chocolate
Autumn Twilight
Cinnamon, Hazelnut, White Chocolate
Banana Split
Banana, Chocolate, Strawberry
Black & White
Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate
Buttered Toffee
Caramel, English Toffee
Cafe Mocha
Chocolate, Espresso, Milk
Campfire S’more
Caramel Apple Latte
Apple, Caramel, Milk
Caramel Kiss
Caramel and French Vanilla
Caramel Latte
Caramel Mocha
Caramel and Dark Chocolate
Chai Latte
Chai and Milk
Chocolate Creme
Blended frozen Chocolate and Milk
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Frozen Shamrock Shimmy
Hazelnut, Irish Creme and Chocolate
Fruit Smoothie
Blended Frozen
Funky Monkey
Banana, Caramel, Chocolate
Latte
Espresso and milk
Matcha Green Tea
Matcha Green Tea,Vanilla and Milk,Honey Drizzle
Mayan Mocha
Almond,Cinnamon,Hot Chocolate Freeze
Milky Way Mocha
Caramel, Chocolate, Vanilla
Mudslide Mocha
Chocolate, Irish Creme
Pumpkin Caramel Pecan Latte
Caramel Pecan, Pumpkin, Milk
Pumpkin Chai
Chai and Pumpkin
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin Spice and Milk
Rocky Road Mocha
Almond, Toasted Marshmallow, Hot Chocolate Freeze
Samoa Mocha
Caramel, Coconut, Hot Chocolate Freeze
Sister Bean Mocha
White Chocolate with Caramel Drizzle
Snickers
Caramel, Chocolate, Hazelnut
Strawberry Shorty Latte
Strawberry and Amaretto
Turtle Mocha
Caramel Pecan and Chocolate
Vanilla Creme
Blended Frozen Vanilla (no Espresso or Coffee)
Vanilla Latte
Vanilla, Espresso and Milk
Weekly Special
Check the Menu
White Mocha
White Chocolate, Espresso and Milk
Hot Drinks
Almond Joy
Almond, Coconut, Dark Chocolate
Americano
Espresso and hot water
Autumn Twilight
Cinnamon, Hazelnut, White Chocolate
Banana Split
Banana, Chocolate, Strawberry
Black & White
Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate
Buttered Toffee
Caramel, English Toffee
Cafe Au Lait
Cafe Breve
Espresso and Steamed Half n Half
Cafe Mocha
Chocolate, Espresso, Milk
Campfire S’more
Cappuccino
Espresso and Frothed Milk
Caramel Apple Latte
Apple, Caramel, Milk
Caramel Kiss
Caramel and French Vanilla
Caramel Latte
Caramel Mocha
Caramel and Dark Chocolate
Chai Latte
Chai and Milk
Espresso
Funky Monkey
Banana, Caramel, Chocolate
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Variety/Varies
House Coffee
Armandos Medium or Signature Dark
Latte
Espresso and milk
Matcha Green Tea
Matcha Green Tea,Vanilla and Milk,Honey Drizzle
Mayan Mocha
Almond,Cinnamon,Hot Chocolate Freeze
Milky Way Mocha
Caramel, Chocolate, Vanilla
Mudslide Mocha
Chocolate, Irish Creme
Pumpkin Caramel Pecan Latte
Caramel Pecan, Pumpkin, Milk
Pumpkin Chai
Chai and Pumpkin
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin Spice and Milk
Red Eye
Espresso and House Coffee
Rocky Road Mocha
Almond, Toasted Marshmallow, Hot Chocolate Freeze
Samoa Mocha
Caramel, Coconut, Hot Chocolate Freeze
Shamrock Shimmy
Hazelnut, Irish Creme and Chocolate
Sister Bean Mocha
White Chocolate with Caramel Drizzle
Snickers
Caramel, Chocolate, Hazelnut
Strawberry Shorty Latte
Strawberry and Amaretto
Turtle Mocha
Caramel Pecan and Chocolate
Valecha Shot
Shot with 1/2 Vanilla and 1/2 Espresso
Vanilla Latte
Vanilla, Espresso and Milk
Weekly Special
Check the Menu
White Mocha
White Chocolate, Espresso and Milk
Iced Drinks
Almond Joy
Almond, Coconut, Dark Chocolate
Americano
Espresso and hot water
Apple Juice
Autumn Twilight
Cinnamon, Hazelnut, White Chocolate
Banana Split
Banana, Chocolate, Strawberry
Black & White
Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate
BLAST
Water cup
Buttered Toffee
Caramel, English Toffee
Cafe Au Lait
Half drip coffee, half milk
Cafe Breve
Espresso and Steamed Half n Half
Cafe Mocha
Chocolate, Espresso, Milk
Campfire S’more
Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow topped with whip cream, chocolate drizzle and graham crackers
Cappuccino
Espresso and Frothed Milk
Caramel Apple Latte
Apple, Caramel
Caramel Kiss
Caramel and French Vanilla
Caramel Latte
Caramel Mocha
Caramel and Dark Chocolate
Chai Latte
Chai and Milk
Espresso
Funky Monkey
Banana, Caramel, Chocolate
Gatorade
House Coffee
Armandos Medium or Signature Dark
Iced Tea Black
Organic
Iced Tea Green
Organic
Latte
Espresso and milk
Matcha Green Tea
Matcha Green Tea,Vanilla and Milk,Honey Drizzle
Mayan Mocha
Almond,Cinnamon,Hot Chocolate Freeze
Milk
Milky Way Mocha
Caramel, Chocolate, Vanilla
Mudslide Mocha
Chocolate, Irish Creme
Pumpkin Caramel Pecan Latte
Caramel Pecan, Pumpkin, Milk
Pumpkin Chai
Chai and Pumpkin
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin Spice and Milk
Red Eye
Espresso and House Coffee
Rocky Road Mocha
Almond, Toasted Marshmallow, Hot Chocolate Freeze
Samoa Mocha
Caramel, Coconut, Hot Chocolate Freeze
Shamrock Shimmy
Hazelnut, Irish Creme and Chocolate
Sister Bean Mocha
White Chocolate with Caramel Drizzle
Snickers
Caramel, Chocolate, Hazelnut
Strawberry Shorty Latte
Strawberry and Amaretto
Turtle Mocha
Caramel Pecan and Chocolate
Valecha Shot
Shot with 1/2 Vanilla and 1/2 Espresso
Vanilla Latte
Vanilla, Espresso and Milk
Water
Weekly Special
Check the Menu
White Mocha
White Chocolate, Espresso and Milk