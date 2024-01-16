1933 KITCHEN & BAR 360 LAWLER CENTER
STARTERS
- Battered Cheese Sticks$13.00
Battered Mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinera sauce.
- Caprese Salad$15.00
Buffalo mozzarella, Extra Virgin olive oil, cherry tomatoes, balsamic drizzle
- Dusted pickle fries$13.00
Crunchy, juicy pickle slivers coated in a crispy seasoned breading
- beer battered onion rings$12.00
Beer battered onion rings with a crispy exterior and a satisfyingly-smooth, soft onion interior,
- French Fries$8.00
Shoestring French fries with exceptional crispy texture and golden crispy exterior.
- FISH AND CHIPS$17.00
beer battered COD served with fries and choice of tarter, 1933 spicy aioli or cocktail sauce. Chose 2
- Fried Calamari$15.00
Fried Calamari served with tarter, 1933 spicy aioli or cocktail sauce Aioli +2 for jalapenos
- Fried Zucchini$13.00
breaded Zucchini Sticks
- garlic bread$10.00
- potato skins$12.00
potato skins filled with bacon chopped bacon scallions and sour cream
- Pulpo con Patatas$16.00
Seared octopus served with seasoning paprika/Cajun seasoned potatoes.
- Steamed Clams$20.00
Steamed Clams in a limon White Wine, Garlic and Butter sauce.
- sweet potato fries$11.00
- Stuffed Jalapeños$14.00
oven backed stuffed jalapeno peppers with cheddar mozzarellas cheese bacon and sour cream. Topped with chopped bacon
- Chicken Strips$15.00
Chicken Tenders served with fries
- Crispy Boneless Chicken Wings$14.00
Crispy Boneless Chicken Wings
- Crispy Bone in Wings$14.00
Crispy Bone in Wings
- GARDIEN BONLESS WINGS$16.00
GARDIEN BONLESS WINGS
- SOUP OF THE DAY$5.00+
SOUP OF THE DAY
- TOMATO BASIL SOUP$5.00+
TOMATO BASIL SOUP
- 3 SLIDER FRIES COMBO SPECIAL$20.00
SALADS
- House Green Salad$9.00
Mixed Green Salad, Parmesan Cheese, Diced tomatoes & Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Cesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, Fresh Parmesan, Seasoned Croutons and Black Pepper with House made garlic anchovy Dressing
- Cobb Salad$20.00
Mixed greens, Chicken, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Gorgonzola and Blue Cheese Dressing.
- Gorgonzola Salad$20.00
mixed Green, tomato, onion, prawns, walnuts and fresh Gorgonzola
- Greek Salad$14.00
Tomatoes, cucumber, olives and feta cheese in a lemon vinaigrette.
- Spinach Cranberry Salad$14.00
Apple, Strawberry's, Cranberry, and walnuts in a Honey Balsamic.
- Salmon Salad$22.00
Mixed greens, lemon dill cucumber and tomato in a lemon vinaigrette.
PIZZA
- 10'' CUSTOM PIZZA$10.00
CUSTOM PIZZA
- 14'' CUSTOM PIZZA$16.00
14'' CUSTOM PIZZA
- 10" 1933 SHRIMP PESTO$18.00
Prawns, red onions, pesto sauce and mozzarella. Topped with feta cheese
- 14" 1933 SHRIMP PESTO$29.00
1933 SHRIMP PESTO
- 10" ACROPOLIS$17.00
garlic, black olives, red onions, marinated tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto topped with feta cheese
- 14'' ACROPOLIS$28.00
garlic, black olives, red onions, marinated tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto topped with feta cheese
- 10 AMOR A LA MEXICANA$17.00
red salsa, mozzarella, cheddar, jalapenos, soy chorizo beans, topped with fresh tomato's, cilantro
- 14'' AMOR A LA MEXICANA$28.00
red salsa, mozzarella, cheddar, jalapenos, soy chorizo beans, topped with fresh tomato's, cilantro
- 10'' Barcelona$18.00
chicken, red onions, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta cheese, roasted cilantro tomatillo salsa
- 14" BARCELONA$29.00
chicken, red onions, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta cheese, roasted cilantro tomatillo salsa
- 10" FARMERS MARKET$16.00
Mushrooms, zucchini, green onion, sun-dried tomatoes, red and green peppers, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses with tomato sauce
- 14" FARMERS MARKET$27.00
Mushrooms, zucchini, green onion, sun-dried tomatoes, red and green peppers, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses with tomato sauce
- 10" JESSIC'S BBQ CHICKEN$18.00
Chicken, green onions, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, and topped wit cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce drizzle
- 14" JESSIC'S BBQ CHICKEN$29.00
Chicken, green onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce
- 10" mas birria Por favor$18.00
red salsa, Slow braised beef birria, mozzarella, red onions, roasted cilantro tomatillo salsa drizzle
- 14" mas birria Por favor$29.00
red salsa, Slow braised beef birria, mozzarella, red onions, roasted cilantro tomatillo salsa drizzle
- 10'' Mediterranean$15.00
spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, olives garlic, mozzarella, olive oil feta cheese
- 14" Mediterranean$22.00
spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, olives garlic, mozzarella, olive oil feta cheese
- 10" Popeye$17.00
Spinach (of course), mushrooms, chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses with a pesto or tomato sauce.
- 14 POPEYE$28.00
Spinach (of course), mushrooms, chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses with a pesto or tomato sauce.
- 10" TUTTA CARNE$17.00
Pepperoni, salami, sausage, beef, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce.
- 14" TUTTA CARNE$28.00
Pepperoni, salami, sausage, beef, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce.
- 10" Margherita$14.00
roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil, topped with parmesan
- 14" Margherita$21.00
roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil, topped with parmesan
- 10" Super Combo$17.00
Pepperoni, salami, sausage, Canadian bacon, beef, Linguiça, onions, mushrooms olives and bell peppers with tomato sauce.
- 14" Super Combo$29.00
Pepperoni, salami, sausage, Canadian bacon, beef, Linguiça, onions, mushrooms olives and bell peppers with tomato sauce.
- 14 CALZONE SUPER COMBO$19.00
- 10" JESSICA CALZONE$19.00
PASTA'S
- Alfredo$16.00
Fettuccini Pasta in a creamy nutmeg and cheese Sauce.
- Bolognese$18.00
Spaghetti pasta, House Meat sauce
- Burina$22.00
Penne Pasta, sausage, tomato, garlic hot red pepper and herbs in a marina sauce.
- Carbonara$21.00
Penne pasta, chicken, tomato, mushrooms, garlic in a creamy Gorgonzola sauce
- Chicken and Shrimp Diavlo$27.00
Penne Pasta, Shrimp, Chicken, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Green Onion and Mushrooms in a spicy tomato sauce.
- Chicken Tortellini$20.00
cheese tortellini, chicken, mushrooms, sun Dried tomato, in a cream sauce
- Gorgonzola$20.00
Penne Pasta, chicken, tomato, mushrooms and garlic in a creamy Gorgonzola Sauce
- Ignacio's Pesto$23.00
Fettuccini, chicken, Italian Sausage, and hundred Tomato in a creamy pesto sauce
- Marsala$22.00
Fettuccini pasta, chicken, green onion, mushroom and marsala wine.
- Pescatori$29.00
Fettuccini Pasta, Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari and clams in a white, red or garlic and oil sauce.
- Pomadoro$19.00
Fettuccini pasta, fresh Roma tomato, basil, olive oil and garlic tossed.
- Primavera$20.00
Penne Pasta, spring vegetables in a garlic olive oil or marinara sauce
- Ravioli$22.00
Cheese Ravioli, with your choice of sauce.
- Spicy Romano chicken$23.00
Penne Pasta, sun-dried tomato, green onion, mushroom and artichoke in a creamy cayman sauce.
- lasagna$16.00
BURGERS, SANDWHICH'S AND MORE
- 1933 Melt Burger$17.00
Hamburger patty on grilled sliced sourdough with grilled onions and tomato and Swiss cheese.
- Ball Tip Steak Sandwich$18.00
Ball tip Steak, pesto, mayo, tomato, caramelized onion & Blue Cheese crumbles.
- BBQ TIP Steak Pork Sandwich$16.00
Ball tip steak, pesto, mayo, tomato, caramelized onion & Blue Cheese.
- BLT Sandwich$16.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on sliced sourdough bread.
- California Turkey Club Sandwich$18.00
Tender Slice turkey Breast Topped with avocado, jack cheese, bacon lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted sourdough toast.
- Classic Hamburger$16.00
Hamburger Patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brothers burger sauce on brioche bun.
- Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken, Lettuce, tomato, onion, Swiss cheese, mayo, with you choice of pesto, cajun, teriyaki or barbecue sauce on a toasted roll.
- chicken Quesadilla$16.00
Chicken, shredded cheese, bell pepper, onions, served with sour cream and avocado.
- French Dip Sandwich$19.00
A mound of roasted beef on a French roll served with Au Jus
- G's Philly Cheese Steak$18.00
Grilled Streak or chicken and white onion. Hot and sweet cherry peppers, mayo with melted Swiss cheese on a toasted roll.
- MeatBall Sandwich$16.00
Meatballs, mozzarella and tomato sauce on toasted roll.
- Oski's Spicy Burger$18.00
Hamburger Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Gilled Onion, Jalapeños and Spicy Mayo
- Pulled Pork Tacos$15.00
Pulled pork tacos, pickled onions Cole Slaw Serviced with a side of BBQ sauce or Salsa.
- San Francisco Sandwich$18.00
Roasted beef, 1000 Island dressing, grilled onions and mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and Swiss cheese on a sliced Sourdough
- The CowBoy Burger$18.00
Hamburger Patty, Bacon, Barbecue sauce, Pepper Jack and battered Onion ring on Brioches Buns
- PULLED PORK SANDWHICH$16.00
slow cooked BBQ pulled pork, Cole slaw on Brioche bun
ENTREE'S
- Chicken Scallopini$28.00
Mushrooms, Spanish onion with a Demi glaze sauce. Served with seasonal veggies and fettuccini.
- Chicken Piccata$28.00
lightly breaded Chicken Breast in a white wince lemon caper cause. Served with seasonal veggies and mashed potatoes.
- Frenched Pork Chop$29.00
Bone in drenched pork chop served with a bourbon glaze, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots.
- Grilled Salmon$29.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon in a white wince lemon caper sauce. served with seasonal veggies and mashed potatoes.
- Rib Eye Steak$35.00
Rib Eye Steak served with seasonal Veggies and mashed potatoes or Spanish rice.
- Sea Bass In Lemon Saffron Beurre Blanc$30.00
Halibut lemon Saffron Beurre Blanc Sauce, served in a bed of Spanish rice and Seasonal Veggies.
- Tuscan Salmon$29.00
Atlantic Salmon, in a creamy lemon garlic butter sun-dried Spinach, tomato sauce. Served with seasonal veggies and fettuccini.
DRINKS
KID MENU
- KIDS Nuggets W/Fries$8.00
- Kids Tender W/ Fries$8.00
Chicken Tender with a side of fries.
- Kids Cheese Burger W/ Fries$8.00
Hamburger Patty with cheese and side of fires.
- Kids Spaghetti$8.00
Spaghetti pasta with house Marinara Sauce.
- Kid Pizza$10.00
Your Choice of cheese or Pepperoni Pizza
- Vanilla Ice Cream$6.00
Vanilla Ice Cream.
- Vanilla Ice Cream Brownie$8.00
A scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream served over a Brownie.
DESERTS
TEQUILA
- DON JULIO ANEJO$19.00
- DON JULIO REPOSADO$17.00
- DON JULIO BLANCO$15.00
- DON JULIO CRISTALINO 70$21.00
- TEQUILA OCHO PLATA$13.00
- TEQUILA OCHO REPOSADO$16.00
- Cazadores Anejo$12.00
- PAINTED DONKEY TEQUILA$11.00
- CENTENARIO ANEJO$11.00
- CENTENARIO REPOSADO$12.00
- GRAN CLASSICO$7.00
- MOCKTAIL$7.00
- PATRON SILVER$15.00
- CASA AMIGOS REPO CRISTALINO$20.00
- CASA AMIGOS ANEJO$21.00
- CASA AMIGOS REPOSADO$19.00
- CASA AMIGOS BLANCO$17.00