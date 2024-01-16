West Bay Bakery 2201 West Balboa Blvd
Food
Cookies
- Elephant Ear Cookie$5.00
The Elephant Ear Cookie is a golden-brown, flaky pastry sprinkled generously with cinnamon and sugar, creating a perfect balance of crispy and tender layers. Its irresistible aroma and sweet, caramelized flavor make it a true indulgence for any dessert lover.
- Marry Me Cookie$5.00
The "Marry Me Cookie" is a delectable, chocolate chip cookie oozing with gooey, melty dark chocolate and a surprise center of luscious caramel that will make your heart skip a beat with every bite. It's the ultimate indulgence for cookie lovers and the perfect way to sweeten any romantic moment.
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$5.00
The most incredible Snickerdoodle Cookie boasts a perfect balance of crisp edges and chewy centers, coated in a heavenly cinnamon-sugar dusting that imparts a warm, comforting aroma. Each bite is a blissful dance of sweet and spicy, leaving an indelible mark of nostalgia and delight.
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
The most amazing Chocolate Chip Cookie boasts a perfect balance of crispy edges and a gooey, molten center, with a symphony of rich, high-quality chocolate chips that melt in your mouth, leaving a lingering indulgent sweetness that's simply irresistible. Each bite delivers a heavenly blend of buttery, vanilla-infused dough, and a generous abundance of premium chocolate, creating an unforgettable cookie experience.
- Peanut Butter Cookie$5.00
Indulge in the ultimate Peanut Butter Cookie, a harmonious blend of rich, velvety dough, studded with chunks of premium chocolate, and crowned with a luscious swirl of smooth, creamy peanut butter that oozes with every decadent bite. This cookie is a symphony of sweet and savory, a sublime treat for your taste buds that will leave you craving more.
Muffins
- Blueberry Muffin$4.50
Our scrumptious Blueberry Muffin is a moist and fluffy delight, bursting with plump, juicy blueberries that add a burst of fruity sweetness in every bite. The delicate crumb texture and a hint of vanilla make it the perfect morning treat or afternoon snack.
- Banana Nut Muffin$4.50
Our yummy Banana Nut Muffin is a moist and tender delight, bursting with the rich flavor of ripe bananas and studded with crunchy walnuts for the perfect balance of sweetness and nuttiness. A delightful treat for breakfast or as a snack, it's sure to satisfy your cravings with every bite.
- Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin$4.50
Our Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin is a burst of sunshine in every bite, with its moist, zesty lemon flavor beautifully complemented by the gentle crunch of poppy seeds. The delicate crumb and subtle sweetness make it a delightful treat for those who crave a perfect blend of tangy and tender in their muffins.
- Orange Cranberry Muffin$4.50
Our exceptionally good Orange Cranberry Muffin is a delightful blend of zesty orange zest and plump cranberries, creating a perfect harmony of citrusy brightness and tart sweetness in every bite. With a moist, tender crumb and a hint of vanilla, it's a muffin that's sure to brighten your day.
- Coffee Cake$4.50
Our Coffee Cake Muffin is moist with a perfect amount of cinnamon and sugar. Pairs well with your favorite freshly brewed coffee drink.
Cakes
- Carrot Cake$30.00
For those who crave a delightful twist, our Carrot Cake offers a moist, spiced experience, generously studded with plump walnuts, and crowned with a luscious cream cheese frosting, delivering the perfect balance of sweet and nutty satisfaction.
- Fudge Cake$30.00
Our Fudge Cake is a decadent masterpiece, with layers of rich, velvety chocolate that melt in your mouth, leaving a sweet symphony of flavors dancing on your palate.
- Birthday Cake$30.00
Celebrate special moments with our Birthday Cake, a confectionary wonder designed to add joy and festivity to any occasion, with layers of moist cake, colorful frosting, and a touch of magic in every slice.
- Cheesecake$30.00
Our Cheesecake is a creamy dream, with a buttery graham cracker crust cradling a velvety filling, creating a dessert that's the epitome of pure, unadulterated indulgence.
- Fruit Tart$35.00
Indulge in the refreshing sweetness of our Fruit Tart, featuring a delicate, buttery crust cradling a rainbow of fresh, vibrant fruits atop a luscious pastry cream, providing a burst of fruity delight in every bite.
Croissants
- Butter Croissant$5.25
Indulge in the unparalleled delight of a perfectly baked butter croissant, boasting a golden, flaky exterior that shatters with each bite, revealing a soft, buttery interior that melts in your mouth, leaving a lingering richness that defines pure pastry perfection.
- Chocolate Croissant$5.25
Our chocolate croissant is a delectable pastry featuring a buttery, flaky exterior that gives way to a rich and velvety chocolate filling, creating a delightful blend of textures and flavors in every bite. It's the perfect indulgence for those craving a combination of sweet and savory in a single treat.
- Raspberry Croissant$5.25
The delectable delight of our freshly baked Raspberry Croissant, where flaky layers of buttery pastry encase a burst of luscious raspberry filling, creating a truly irresistible treat for your taste buds. It's a harmonious fusion of sweet and buttery flavors that will leave you craving for more with every bite.
- Almond Croissant$5.25
Our freshly made Almond Croissant is a delectable treat with flaky layers of buttery pastry enveloping a rich, sweet almond filling, delivering a truly irresistible and mouthwatering experience. Every bite is a symphony of crisp textures and delightful almond flavor that will leave your taste buds dancing with delight.
Danishes
- Apple Danish$5.00
Our exceptional Apple Danish is a delightful pastry, boasting a delicate, buttery, and flaky crust filled with tender, cinnamon-spiced apple slices. The perfect blend of sweet and tart flavors in every bite makes it a mouthwatering treat for any time of day.
- Blueberry Danish$5.00
The most exquisite Blueberry Danish is a delicate, flaky pastry filled with plump, juicy blueberries that burst with natural sweetness. Topped with a light, buttery crumble, and a drizzle of vanilla glaze, it's a heavenly treat that perfectly balances the tangy fruit with rich, indulgent flavors.
- Fresh Fruit Danish$5.00
The most delectable Fresh Fruit Danish features a flaky, buttery pastry base generously topped with a medley of ripe, succulent fruits. Each bite bursts with the perfect balance of sweetness and natural fruit flavors, making it a heavenly pastry that's both visually stunning and incredibly delicious.
Bread
- Whole Wheat$8.25
Our whole wheat breads are a testament to the artisanal craft, baked fresh by skilled hands daily. Delight in the wholesome, nutty aroma and the robust, earthy flavors that only handcrafted, whole-wheat loaves can provide, elevating your daily bread experience to a truly exceptional level.
- Country Sourdough - Organic$7.00
Our Country Sourdough Sandwich loaf, with its rustic, crackling crust, envelopes a soft, slightly tangy interior, inviting you to create sandwiches worthy of countryside picnics.
- Newport Beach Jalapeno Cheese Sourdough™$9.00
For those seeking a spicy twist, the Newport Beach Jalapeno Sourdough™ delivers a fiery kick amidst the waves of sourdough perfection, a taste of the Pacific Coast with a hint of heat.
- Newport Beach Sourdough™$8.00
The Newport Beach Sourdough™, an ode to coastal living, boasts a rugged, golden crust that encases a tangy, chewy crumb, embodying the sun-soaked essence of California.
- Baguette French$3.75
The French Baguette is the embodiment of Parisian elegance, offering a delicate, thin crust that yields to a tender, moist interior, transporting your senses to the charming streets of France with every bite.
- Challah$9.00
The Challah, braided to perfection, is a symbol of tradition and celebration, its golden, slightly sweet crumb ideal for festive occasions, French toast and everyday indulgence.
- Baguette American$3.75
Our American Baguette is a testament to artisanal craftsmanship, its crisp exterior guarding the soft, airy crumb within, a symbol of the perfect blend of old-world tradition and contemporary flavor.
- Cranberry Orange Walnut$11.00
Made with our Organic Sourdough with delicious amount of cranberry, orange and walnuts making it a perfect twist on sourdough bread.
- Banana Bread$12.00
Our yummy Banana Nut loaf is a moist and tender delight, bursting with the rich flavor of ripe bananas and studded with crunchy walnuts for the perfect balance of sweetness and nuttiness. A delightful treat for breakfast or as a snack, it's sure to satisfy your cravings with every bite
Pastries
- Mixed Fruit Tart$6.00
Savor the delightful blend of seasonal fruits atop a buttery, golden crust in our freshly crafted Mixed Fruit Tart, a tempting treat for your taste buds. This dessert is a harmonious marriage of sweet and tangy flavors, a true celebration of nature's bounty.
- Creme Brûlée$6.00
Our freshly made Crème Brûlée is a sumptuous dessert featuring a velvety custard base with a caramelized sugar crust, providing a delightful juxtaposition of creamy and crunchy textures. It's a delectable treat that will tantalize your taste buds.
- Eclair$6.00
Our handcrafted eclair is a delightful pastry, meticulously crafted with love, offering a symphony of flavors and textures in every bite, making it an exquisite dessert.
- Cream Puff$6.00
Experience the delightful allure of our freshly crafted Cream Puff, a heavenly pastry that promises pure culinary bliss with each bite. Handmade to perfection, it's a sweet treat that transports your taste buds to dessert paradise.
- Tiramisu$6.00
Delight in our exquisite Tiramisu, crafted with care to captivate your taste buds with layers of creamy mascarpone and delicate coffee-soaked ladyfingers, delivering an irresistible dessert sensation.
- Tripple Chocolate Mousse$6.00
Our Triple Chocolate Mousse is a decadent delight that harmoniously layers rich dark, milk, and white chocolates, creating a luscious dessert that tantalizes the taste buds. Its velvety texture and intricate blend of cocoa flavors provide an irresistible, chocolate lover's dream.
- Cinnamon Roll$6.00
- Cheese Roll$2.75
Bite into this delicious light but crunchy puff pastry stuffed with vanilla cream cheese filling topped off with carnalized sugar.
Drink Menu
Coffee
- Filter Coffee$3.25+
A classic and universally loved beverage, brewed from freshly ground coffee beans and hot water, delivering a rich and aromatic caffeine-infused experience. Its familiar, comforting flavor and straightforward preparation make it a daily staple for countless coffee enthusiasts around the world.
- Americano$3.75+
Our classic Café Americano offers a rich and robust coffee experience, with a smooth, full-bodied flavor that's perfect for coffee enthusiasts seeking a pure and uncomplicated brew. It's the ideal choice for those who appreciate the simple elegance of a well-crafted coffee.
- Cold Brew$3.50+
Our Cold Brew is a rich, smooth delight that awakens your taste buds with a bold, refreshing brew, perfect for those seeking a caffeinated pick-me-up.
- Cappuccino$5.50
Savor the rich and creamy delight of our Cappuccino, a perfect harmony of espresso and velvety frothed milk that will transport your taste buds to coffee heaven. Its luxurious blend is an exquisite treat for your senses, promising a moment of pure culinary bliss.
- Espresso$4.00
Experience the rich and robust flavor of our traditional Espresso, a timeless coffee classic that offers an authentic Italian coffee experience in every cup. Immerse yourself in the bold and invigorating taste of finely ground beans expertly brewed to perfection.
- Cortado$4.50
A 1:1 ratio of espresso and milk. Great for those looking for a espresso forward drink with a dash of perfectly steamed milk.
- Mocha$7.00
Our Café Mocha is a decadent blend of rich, velvety chocolate and smooth espresso, creating a luscious and satisfying beverage perfect for savoring. It's a delightful treat for those seeking a delightful coffee experience with a touch of sweetness.
- Flat White$5.50
Picture a flawless flat white with a perfect balance of creamy micro foam and robust espresso. With every sip, you're enveloped in a velvety texture and a harmonious blend of flavors, making it an unparalleled sensory experience that lingers on your palate.
- Morena Latte$7.00
Our signature shaken latte comes with the perfect amount of brown sugar and cinnamon, shaken and poured over ice and topped off with cinnamon.
- Latte$6.50
Imagine a rich, velvety latte topped with a delicate swirl of foam. Each sip dances on your taste buds. It's the epitome of indulgence, a symphony of flavors that leaves you craving another sip long after the cup is empty.
Non-Coffee
- Lemonade$4.00+
Our classic Lemonade is a refreshing blend of zesty lemons and just the right amount of sweetness, perfect for quenching your thirst on a sunny day. Its timeless citrusy flavor is a delightful treat for your taste buds.
- Hot Chocolate$3.50+
A timeless comfort in a cup, hot chocolate is a creamy and warm embrace on chilly days, providing a sweet escape from the winter's chill. Its velvety richness and soothing cocoa notes make it an enduring favorite for all ages.
Tea
- Black Iced Tea$4.00+
Enjoy our classic Iced Tea, a refreshing beverage that perfectly complements any moment with its timeless, thirst-quenching appeal. Delight in the pure essence of tea, served chilled for your ultimate satisfaction.
- Matcha Tea$3.75+
Enjoy our matcha cut with water for the purist matcha drinkers.
- Matcha Latte$5.50+
Matcha with milk is the perfect combination to enjoy this sweet, umami drink. This drink goes well both hot and iced.
Retail
- West Bay Bakery Trucker Hats$25.00
Stay stylish and show your love for West Bay Bakery with this logo trucker hat by OC Hearts. Featuring a sleek design and comfortable fit, it's the perfect accessory for any bakery enthusiast on the go.
- Birthday Banner$13.00
- Sparklers$7.00+
- Candles$9.00
- Cake Topper$9.00
- Plates$9.00
- Napkins$9.00
- Water Bottle$7.00
- West Bay Bakery Blanket$15.00
- West Bay Bakery Bag$9.00+