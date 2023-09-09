West Bend Creamery
Appetizers
Loaded Cheese Fry Basket
Fresh fries, smothered in cheese sauce, ranch, bacon and scallions
Vegetarian Cheesy Fry Basket
Aged cheddar cheese, jalapenos, lime crema sauce with a vegetarian chorizo
Mozzarella Logs
Wonton wrapped served with marinara or ranch
Fried Pickles
Served with ranch
Jalapeno Poppers
Cream cheese or mixed
Cheddar Cheese Balls
Battered cheddar cheese
Wisonsin Cheese Curds
Served with ranch
French Fries - Basket
French Fries - Regular
Onion Rings
Coleslaw
Side of Ranch
Side of House Sauce
Side of BBQ
Pretzel Bites
Burgers
Classic Deluxe
Lettuce, red onion, sliced tomato, served with our house sauce
Original Bacon Cheeseburger
Crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, red onion
Bacon Blue Burger
Bacon, fried onions, with a scratch made blue cheese sauce
Hamburger
Ketchup, mustard, and pickles
Cheeseburger
American cheese, ketchup, mustard, and pickles
The Creamery Beer-Cheese Burger
Locally produced beer cheese spread smothered over our fresh grilled burger patty
The Creamery Beer-Cheese Burger - DOUBLE PATTY
Locally produced beer cheese spread smothered over our fresh grilled burger patty
Mushroom Swiss
Grilled 'shrooms with melted Swiss cheese
Texas Toast Burger
Jalapeno Burger
Handhelds
Steak Sandwich
Served with sauteed mushrooms and onions
World Famous! Pickle Po' Boy
Breaded thick pickles, served with lettuce & tomato on a hoagie roll
Classic Chicken
Signature breaded & fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo
Classic Chicken - Buffalo
Signature breaded & fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo
Chicken Tenders
Served with ranch or BBQ
Classic Fish Sandwich
Cod fillet, lettuce and mayo
BBQ Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast, crispy bacon, coleslaw, house BBQ sauce
Nashville Hot
Chicken breast, power slaw, pickles, Nashville hot sauce
Original Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, mayo
Country Fried Cod Fillet
American cheese, coleslaw dressing, tarter sauce
Andrew's Grouper Sando
Fresh grilled grouper, power slaw, on a fresh baked bun
TEXAS GRINDER
Tilapia Sandwich
Gyro & Fries
Greek Salad
Brisket Sandwich w Slaw
Butterfly Shrimp Basket
Kid's Meals
Custard Sundae
Specialty Sundaes
Turtle Sundae
Three scoops of premium vanilla custard, with hot fudge, roasted pecans & sweet caramel
Caramel Cashew
Three scoops of premium vanilla custard, hot caramel, yummy roasted cashews
Maple Walnut Explosion
Three scoops of premium vanilla custard, with maple walnut topping and hot fudge
Hot Fudge Brownie
Three scoops of premium vanilla custard, delectable brownie, hot fudge, pecans and whipped cream
Banana Split
Three scoops of premium vanilla custard, bananas, strawberry, pineapple, chocolate syrup and crushed nuts