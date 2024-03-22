Paradise Street Eats & Biryani West Dearborn
Featured Items
- Gobi 65$11.95
Deep-fried cauliflower florets tossed with curry leaves, cumin seeds, green chilli, and house special South Indian sauce
- Chicken 65$12.95
Boneless chicken pieces fried with curry leaves, cumin seeds, green chilli, and house special South Indian sauce
- Boneless (Special) Dum Biryani$15.95
Unique layered popular rice dish cooked with special boneless chicken, Basmati rice, and exotic spices in true Nawabi style
Lunch/Dinner Menu
Paradise Specials
- (6pc) Samosa Sampler$14.95
A house sampler plate of our special regular (veg) samosas, spinach-cheese samosas, and lamb (keema) samosas Served with mint & tamarind chutney
- PAAN$2.95
(1) traditional sweet Indian mouth freshener (meetha, or betal quid) made from chopped betal nuts, date bits, fragranced dry fruit, candied fennel/seeds and wrapped in betal leaf
- Butter Chicken Pizza.$14.95
12" thin crust pizza made with house-special tomato masala, grilled butter chicken, red onion, paneer cheese blend, black sesame & topped with our famous butter sauce
- Royal Mango Mastani$8.95
A fun traditional mango milkshake topped with ice cream, whipped cream, mango boba, cardamom, pistachio, almond & saffron
- Agua de Jamaica (Hibiscus)$3.95
A refreshing sweet yet tart drink made from real hibiscus flowers, lime and honey
- Haleem (12oz)$15.95
Soups & Salads
- Lentil (Dal) Soup CUP$4.95
Hearty soup made from stewed lentil, onion, cumin seeds, turmeric, and green chili
- Cream of Tomato Soup CUP$4.95
House-made tomato puree, special Paradise spices, and a touch of cream
- Sambar CUP$4.95
Cup of classic South Indian lentil-based stew with fresh vegetables including carrot, drumstick, and baby eggplant
- BOWL Lentil (Dal) Soup$8.95
Bowl Portion of hearty soup made from stewed lentil, onion, cumin seeds, turmeric, and green chili
- BOWL Cream of Tomato Soup$8.95
House-made tomato puree, special Paradise spices, and a touch of cream
- BOWL Sambar$8.95
Bowl Portion of classic South Indian lentil-based stew with fresh vegetables including carrot, drumstick, and baby eggplant
- House Salad$4.95
Spring Mix, Fine Indo-Chinese Veggies, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Crispy Fried Onion, Cilantro; Served with our Mango Chutney Vinaigrette
- Paradise Hot-Cold Salad$9.95
Butter sautéed Indo-Chinese vegetables, cauliflower, cabbage, bell pepper on fresh spring mix with tomato, cucumber, red onion, crispy fried onion, and cilantro; Served with our mango chutney vinaigrette and house Raita (yogurt sauce)
Naan Bread & Roti
- (2) Naan App Basket$9.95
(1) Butter & (1) Garlic Naan served with butter sauce, or your choice of dipping complement
- (4) Naan Variety Basket$15.95
1 Garlic, 1 Chili, 1 Cheese, and 1 Zaa'tar Naan served with butter sauce, or your choice of dipping complement
- (2) Plain NAAN basket$9.95
(2) Plain Naan Basket paired with hommus, or your choice of dipping complement
- (4) Naan Variety (only)$12.95
1 Garlic, 1 Chili, 1 Cheese, and 1 Zaa'tar Naan
- Plain Naan$2.95
Fresh home-made white bread baked in clay oven
- Butter NAAN$2.95
Fresh home-made white bread baked with butter in clay oven
- Garlic Naan$3.45
- Chili Naan$3.45
Fresh home-made white bread baked with green chilis in clay oven
- BULLET Naan$3.95
Popular traditional naan loaded with green chili, garlic, and cilantro and baked in clay oven
- Zaa'tar Naan$3.95
Home-made white bread baked brushed with toasted sesame and zaa'tar (thyme blend)
- Cheese Naan$3.95
Homemade white bread baked with minced cheese in clay oven
- Garlic Cheesy Naan$4.95
Fresh home-made white bread baked with minced garlic, cilantro, and stuffed with cheese in clay oven
- Paneer Kulcha$4.95
Fresh home-made white bread stuffed with minced paneer cheese in clay oven
- Onion Kulcha$3.95
Fresh home-made white bread stuffed with onion, cilantro, and mild spices baked in clay oven
- Keema Naan$4.95
Fresh home-made white bread baked with minced goat meat in clay oven
- Zaa'tar Cheesy Naan$4.95
Fresh home-made white bread baked with special thyme-sesame blend and stuffed with cheese in clay oven
- Tandoori Roti$2.95
Fresh home-made 100% (atta) wheat flat bread baked in clay oven
- Puri$2.95
Fresh golden-fried puffy bread made from whole wheat flour
- (2) Chapati$2.95
Veg Apps & Chaat
- (3) Samosas$6.95
Our popular stuffed pastry filled with baked potato, mixed with onions, peas, lentils, and served with mint & tamarind chutney
- (3) Spinach Cheese Samosas$8.95
Fresh hand-rolled chef special samosa stuffed with potato, peas, spinach, cashew nuts, raisins, and cream cheese
- (3) Batata Vada$5.95
Battered & fried aloo (potato) dumplings made from shredded potato, chickpea flour, cumin seeds, and special Indian spices
- (3) Kachori$5.95
Popular fried pastry street-snack filled with fine ground dal and special spices
- (4) Indian Falafel$7.95
(4) Flavorful south Indian street-style chickpea fritters made from chana and fried to golden crisp; served with special chutneys
- (6) Mirchi Bajji$8.95
Popular south Indian street snack; (6) jalapeño halves, stuffed with savory peanut masala, and battered in special chickpea flour blend; served with chutney
- (2) Vegetable Puffs$6.95
Traditional bakery-style flaky pastry filled with savory potato and mixed vegetable filling, curry spices
- Gobi Manchurian$11.95
Cauliflower florets tossed in savory Indo-Chinese style sauce made from soya, vinegar, ginger, and spring onion
- Gobi 65$11.95
Deep-fried cauliflower florets tossed with curry leaves, cumin seeds, green chilli, and house special South Indian sauce
- Gobi Pepper Fry$11.95
Crispy cauliflower florets pan-fried with onion, ginger, garlic, fresh coarse ground black pepper, coriander, curry leaves, and chef's special spices
- Paradise Loaded Fries$9.95
Straight cut fries tossed in garlic & special chaat spices, topped with diced red onion, tomato, scallion, green chili, and fresh cheese; topped with our new special sweet & spicy sauce & black sesame seeds
- Chili Paneer$12.95
Deep fried paneer cubes sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and green chillies, tossed in our house special chili sauce
- Paneer 65$12.95
Deep-fried paneer cubes battered & tossed with curry leaves, cumin seeds, green chili, and house special South Indian '65' sauce
- Samosa Chaat$11.95
Samosa chaat-style topped with fresh channa, yogurt, diced onion, tomato, chili, cumin, and chutneys
- Kachori Chaat$9.95
Kachori chaat-style topped with fresh channa, yogurt, diced onion, tomato, chili, cumin, and chutneys
- Aloo Tikki Chaat$10.95
Aloo kabobs made from shredded potato, green chili, cumin seeds, and curry leaves, topped with fresh channa, yogurt, diced onion, tomato, and chutney
- Paradise Eggplant Chaat$11.95
Slowly roasted tandoori eggplant served chaat style topped with channa, fresh garlic, pomegranate seeds, yogurt, chutney and crispy sev
- Pani Puri$9.95
(10) hollow puri crisps served with channa masala, diced onion, tomato, cilantro, and a cup of tangy spiced mint water (pani) on the side
- Papri Chaat$8.95
Popular south Indian street snack made from papri & puri crisps, fresh diced tomato, onion, cilantro, green & sweet chutneys, and topped with Sev and yogurt
Non Vegg Apps & Chaat
- Keema Samosas (3)$11.95
Minced lamb meat, green peas, and special spices folded in fried pastry dough made with cumin seeds
- Chicken Lollipops (6)$12.95
Frenched chicken wing drumettes marinated and fried in seasoned batter with South Indian spices
- Chicken Pakoda$12.95
Chicken cutlets marinated in special Paradise spice blend with Besan and fried until crispy; served with chutneys
- Paradise Fish Fry$13.95
Fish cutlets marinated in special Paradise spice blend with Besan flour and flash-fried until crispy & delicate; served with chutneys
- (7) Shrimp Pakoda$14.95
Jumbo shrimp marinated in special Paradise spice blend with Besan and fried until crispy; served with chutneys
- Chicken 65$12.95
Boneless chicken pieces fried with curry leaves, cumin seeds, green chilli, and house special South Indian sauce
- Sesame Chicken$12.95
Boneless chicken pieces flash-fried and tossed in special sweet & spicy sauce made with brown sugar and sesame seeds
- Chicken Pepper Fry$12.95
Boneless chicken pieces tossed with ginger, garlic, fresh coarse ground black pepper, coriander, curry leaves, and chef's special spices
- Chicken Himalaya$12.95
Chicken cutlets marinated in green mint sauce with aromatic herbs, panfried and served with special chutneys
- Chili Chicken$12.95
Boneless chicken pieces sautéed with onions, bell peppers, green chillies, and tossed in our house special chili sauce
- Naked Chili Wings (8)$13.95
Non-battered Jumbo chicken wings fried and tossed in Szechuan chili sauce with bell pepper and onion
- Shrimp 65$14.95
(7) Jumbo shrimp marinated and tossed with curry leaves, cumin seeds, green chilli, and special South Indian '65' sauce
- XXX Shrimp$14.95
(7) flash-fried jumbo shrimp tossed in a spicy, sweet & tangy version of our popular chili sauce, topped with black sesame seeds in true Indochinese style
- Lamb Sukha$17.95
Tender pieces of boneless lamb meat, seared and cooked with onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, coconut milk & aromatic spices, South Indian style
- Paradise Loaded Fries$9.95
- Paradise Chicken Chaat$13.95
Boneless chicken pieces lightly tossed in creamy Butter sauce, topped with fresh channa, yogurt, diced onion, tomato, chili, cumin, and chutneys
- ALOO Keema Chaat$13.95
Crispy potato cubes pan-fried with (lamb) keema masala, topped with channa, yogurt, onion, tomato, cumin, chaat masala and fresh chutneys
Handhelds/Street
- Butter Paneer Kati Roll$12.95
Paneer cubes cooked in butter sauce, wrapped with vegetables and chutney in fresh paratha
- Chicken Tikka Kati Roll$13.95
Chicken tikka kabob stewed in light butter sauce, wrapped with tandoori vegetables & chutney in fresh paratha bread
- (3) Vada Pav$9.95
Mumbai-style street food; Aloo bonda (potato dumpling) sliders lathered with chutneys and served with fried whole green chili
- Paneer Bhurji Pav$11.95
(3) slider dinner rolls stuffed traditional mild paneer cheese fry and lightly toasted; topped with mint & tamarind chutney
- Crispy Butter Chicken Pav$12.95
(3) dinner roll sliders filled with crispy lathered chicken tossed in our famous butter sauce; topped with chutney
- Sloppy Lamb Pav$12.95
(3) mini lamb sliders on buttered dinner rolls, made from keema (ground lamb) and lightly sautéed in mild tomato sauce; topped with chutney
- Butter Chicken Tacos (2)$12.95
(2) fresh puffy chapati, layered with indochinese XXX slaw, crispy butter chicken, chaat vegetables, chutneys, topped with lime & cilantro
- Paradise Shrimp Tacos (2)$14.95
(2) fresh puffy chapati, layered with indochinese XXX slaw, jumbo XXX shrimp, chaat vegetables, chutneys, topped with lime & cilantro
- Gobi (Cauliflower) Tacos (2)$11.95
(2) fresh puffy chapati, layered with indochinese XXX slaw, crispy garlicky cauliflower, chaat vegetables, chutneys, topped with lime & cilantro
- Paneer Butter Tacos (2)$12.95
(2) fresh puffy chapati, layered with indochinese XXX slaw, fresh paneer cubes cooked in signature butter sauce, chaat vegetables, chutneys, and topped with lime & cilantro
Idli & Dosa/Crepes
- (4) Idli & Sambar$11.95
South Indian breakfast staple, "rice cakes" made from urad dal (black gram) allowed to ferment and flash-steamed to perfectly fluffy; served with sambar, coconut, tomato chutney
- Podi Idli$8.95
Delicate flash-steamed rice cakes made from urad dal (black gram) and gently fried in traditional South Indian spice blend, or "gunpowder", made freshly in-house
- Plain/Butter Dosa$9.95
Served with Sambar, tomato & coconut chutneys
- Masala (Potato) Dosa$11.95
Traditional rolled south Indian 'crepe' filled with special potato masala; served with sambar & special chutneys
- Mysore-Masala Dosa$12.95
Traditional rolled south Indian 'crepe' spread with special spicy and tangy Kashmiri red chili paste, and stuffed with potato masala; served with sambar & chutney
- Onion-Chili-Cheese Dosa$12.95
Popular south Indian rolled 'crepe' loaded with diced red onion, green chili, and cheese, stuffed with potato masala; served with sambar & special chutneys
- Zaa'tar Cheese Dosa$12.95
Tradition south Indian fusion 'crepe' made with fresh zaa'tar (thyme & sesame seed blend), shredded cheese and served folded with light potato filling; served with sambar & special chutney
- Fusion Berry Dosa$11.95
South Indian folded dessert 'crepe' made with fresh blueberry, strawberry slices, coulis, and light house-made sweet cream cheese filling; Served with a scoop of Ice cream
- Banana Nutella Dosa$11.95
Delicate folded south Indian breakfast 'crepe' filled with special Nutella (hazelnut) sauce fresh banana, and topped with shaved almond; Served with a scoop of Ice cream
- Honey-Nut Ashta Dosa$11.95
Traditional south Indian fusion dessert 'crepe' made with honey and pistachio, lightly filled with special house-made custard & topped with mixed nuts; Served with a scoop of Ice cream
Main Course
- Paradise Dal Tadka$11.95
Hearty, rich dal stew made from masoor & moong dal (red & yellow lentil), turmeric, sautéed onion, tomato, ginger, green chili, and ghee
- Channa Masala$11.95
Chickpeas cooked with diced onion, tomato, turmeric, and special South Indian curry
- Dal Makhani$12.95
A north Indian classic; whole (black) urad dal slowly stewed with kidney beans in a rich & creamy buttery sauce and topped with butter
- Vegetable Kurma$12.95
Mixed vegetables including carrot, cauliflower, zucchini, and potato simmered in special cashew-coconut curry, fennel seeds, and aromatic spices
- Creamy Veg Curry$12.95
Creamy signature curry made from vegetables including carrot, cauliflower, zucchini, corn, green peas and coconut cream
- Malai Kofta$13.95
Unique paneer, minced vegetable, and potato croquettes, balled with raisins, cashew nuts, and simmered in a special coconut cream sauce
- Butter Paneer$13.95
Cottage cheese cubes cooked in rich creamy butter masala
- Paneer Tikka Masala$13.95
Cubes of cottage cheese cooked with onion, ginger, red & green bell pepper in a creamy tomato-butter sauce
- Kadai Paneer$13.95
Cottage cheese cubes cooked in savory kadai masala made from whole ground spices, creamy onion gravy, chopped tomato, onion, and bell pepper
- Palak Paneer$14.95
Curry made with pureed spinach, green pepper, diced onion, and cubes of cottage cheese in a rich saag gravy
- Butter POTATO$12.95
Crispy potato cubes cooked in our signature creamy butter sauce
- Butter Chicken$14.95
Cut chicken slowly cooked with butter, fenugreek leaves in signature rich creamy tomato butter sauce
- Chicken Tikka Masala$15.95
Chicken tikka breast pieces cooked with onion, ginger, red & green bell pepper in a creamy tomato-butter sauce
- Paradise Chicken Curry$15.95
Paradise classic south Indian chicken curry cooked in tomato, onion, ginger-garlic paste with cumin seeds, curry leaves, and special Paradise spices
- Chicken Kurma$15.95
Chicken thigh pieces braised in creamy onion-cashew masala, coconut, flavored with fennel seeds, coconut milk, and aromatic spices
- Chicken Kadai$15.95
Tender chicken pieces cooked in savory kadai masala made from whole ground spices, tomato, onion, bell pepper in dry onion gravy
- Chicken Vindaloo$16.95
Chicken and potato chunks cooked in savory onion sauce with tomato, coriander, garlic, red chili paste, and vinegar
- Chicken Saag$16.95
Chicken meat stewed in rich palak gravy made from pureed spinach, green chili, and sautéed onion
- Lamb Tikka Masala$17.95
Boneless lamb pieces cooked until tender with bell pepper, ginger-garlic paste, red & yellow onion in creamy tomato-butter sauce
- Hyderabad Lamb Curry$17.95
Tender lamb pieces cooked in tomato, onion, ginger-garlic paste with cumin seeds, curry leaves, and special South Indian spices
- Butter Shrimp$16.95
Large tender shrimp cooked in creamy tomato-butter sauce, flavored with fenugreek and special (garam) masala
- Coconut Shrimp Curry$17.95
Large tender shrimp simmered in sweet & savory creamy onion masala, flavored with coconut milk, curry leaves, fennel, cumin, and mustard seeds
- Paradise SHRIMP Curry$17.95
Jumbo tender shrimp simmered in savory onion masala, tomato, cumin seeds, curry leaves and special paradise spices
- Lamb Kurma$17.95
- Lamb Vindaloo$17.95
Hyderabadi Dum Biryani
- Veg Dum Biryani$13.95
Unique authentic-layered rice dish cooked with veggies, Basmati rice, and exotic spices in true Nawabi style
- Gobi Dum Biryani$14.95
Unique authentic-layered rice dish cooked with special cauliflower florets, Basmati rice, and exotic spices in true Nawabi style
- Paneer Dum Biryani$14.95
Unique authentic-layered rice dish cooked with paneer marinated in masala, Basmati rice, and exotic spices in true Nawabi style
- Paneer Gongura Dum Biryani$15.95
Unique traditional-layered rice dish cooked with paneer and sour gongura (sorrel leaves), Basmati rice, and exotic spices in true Nawabi style
- Egg Masala Dum Biryani$15.95
Unique authentic-layered rice dish cooked with mixed vegetables, Basmati rice, exotic spices and (2) lightly fried boiled eggs in special biryani onion masala in true Nawabi style
- Chicken Dum Biryani$15.95
Unique traditional-layered rice dish cooked with bone-in chicken, Basmati rice, and exotic spices in true Nawabi style
- Chicken Gongura Dum Biryani$16.95
Unique authentic-layered rice dish cooked with chicken and sour gongura (sorrel leaves), Basmati rice, and exotic spices in true Nawabi style
- Boneless (Special) Dum Biryani$15.95
Unique layered popular rice dish cooked with special boneless chicken, Basmati rice, and exotic spices in true Nawabi style
- Old City Boneless Dum Biryani$16.95
Unique layered rice dish cooked with boneless special '65' chicken, tossed with fried egg, green chili, Basmati rice, and exotic spices in true Hyderbadi style
- Chicken Kabab Dum Biryani$16.95
Unique layered-popular rice dish made with grilled chicken seekh kabab, Basmati rice, and exotic spices in true Nawabi style
- Goat Dum Biryani$17.95
Unique traditional-layered rice dish cooked with succulent goat meat, Basmati rice, and exotic spices in true Nawabi style
- Gongura Goat Dum Biryani$18.95
Unique authentic-layered rice dish cooked with goat meat and sour gongura (sorrel leaves), Basmati rice, and exotic spices in true Nawabi style
- Keema Dum Biryani$17.95
Unique popular-layered rice dish cooked with minced goat meat and masala, Basmati rice, and exotic spices in true Nawabi style
- Paradise Fish Dum Biryani$17.95
Unique traditional-layered rice dish cooked with special paradise coated fish filet, Basmati rice, and exotic spices in true Nawabi style
- Shrimp Dum Biryani$17.95
Unique traditional-layered rice dish cooked with marinated masala shrimp, Basmati rice, and exotic spices in true Nawabi style
- Lamb Dum Biryani$18.95
Unique traditional-layered rice dish cooked with tender (boneless) lamb meat, Basmati rice, and exotic spices in true Nawabi style
- Surf & Turf (Special) Dum Biryani$27.95
(3) Tandoori Lamb Chops and (3) jumbo Tandoori Shrimp served over bed of masala (Dum biryani) rice
Tandoor (Grill)
- Tandoori Chicken$14.95
Chicken leg and thigh pieces marinated in special yogurt masala, skewered and roasted in clay oven to juicy perfection
- Tandoori Wings$13.95
Chicken wings marinated in yogurt and special Indian spices, skewered and fire-roasted in clay oven
- Tandoori Shrimp (8)$18.95
(8) jumbo-sized shrimp marinated in special yogurt masala, skewered and roasted in clay oven until tender
- (6) Tandoori Lamb Chops$29.95
Special yogurt-masala almond marinated lamb chops, skewered and fire-roasted in clay oven until perfectly tender
- Paneer Tikka Kabab$13.95
Fresh paneer marinated in yogurt and special Indian spices, fire-roasted in clay oven until tender
- Chicken Tikka Kabob$15.95
Boneless chicken breast marinated in special yogurt masala, skewered and fire-roasted in clay oven
- Chicken Seekh Kabab$15.95
Minced chicken meat marinated in fresh ground spices and herbs and fire-roasted in clay oven
- Lamb Seekh Kabab$16.95
Minced lamb meat marinated in fresh ground spices and herbs and fire-roasted in clay oven
- Mixed Tandoori Grill$44.95
(4) Tandoori Lamb Chops, (4) Tandoori Chicken Pieces, (1) Chicken Seekh Kabob, (1) Lamb Seekh Kabob
- Whole Tandoori Snapper$21.95
Whole Red Snapper marinated in special masala, slowly roasted and pan-fried to crisp with roasted potato, served sizzling over tandoori vegetables
Tandoori Pizza.
- Butter Chicken Pizza.$14.95
12" thin crust pizza made with house-special tomato masala, grilled butter chicken, red onion, paneer cheese blend, black sesame & topped with our famous butter sauce
- Lamb Keema Pizza.$14.95
12" thin crust pizza made with house-special tomato masala, garlic, minced lamb meat, cilantro, red onion, paneer cheese blend & black sesame
- Paneer 'Tikka' Pizza.$14.95
12" thin crust pizza made with house-special tomato masala, roasted cubed paneer, bell pepper, onion, paneer cheese blend, black sesame & topped with our creamy tikka masala (sauce)
Indochinese
- Fried Rice$12.95
Long grain Basmati rice stir fried in ginger and soya with fine chopped veggies and your choice of egg, chicken, or shrimp
- Garliz Szechuan Fried Rice$13.95
Aromatic Basmati rice stir fried with fine chopped veggies, ginger, soya, hot garlic sauce, and special red Szechuan chili paste
- Szechuan Noodles$13.95
Stir-fried veg Hakka noodles tossed with fine chopped veggies, special Szechuan chili paste, and your choice of Veg only, egg, gobi, chicken, or shrimp
Kids Menu
- Kids' French Fries & Chicken Tenders$8.95
(3) piece chicken tenders served with straight-cut french fries
- Chicken Tikka Breast & Rice for Kids$8.95
Grilled chicken breast cut and served with portion of white Basmati rice
- Kids' Mac & Cheese$6.95
Classic elbow macaroni with cheesy cheddar sauce
- Cheese Uttapam for Kids$8.95
Traditional south Indian savory 'pancake" for kids made with cheese and served with special chutneys