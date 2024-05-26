Westshore Pizza SoHo
Westshore Pizza SOHO
NY Pizza
- Cheese$13.99+
Signature Westshore pizza sauce and mozzarella
- Meat Eaters$16.99+
Signature Westshore Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon
- Works$16.99+
Signature Westshore Pizza sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and peppers
- Vegetarian$16.99+
Signature Westshore Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers and black olives
- White Spinach Ricotta$16.99+
Creamy ricotta, mozzarella cheese and spinach
- White Special Ricotta$16.99+
Creamy ricotta, mozzarella cheese, spinach and tomato
- Hawaiian$16.99+
Signature Westshore Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple
- BBQ Chicken$16.99+
Sweet barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
- Buffalo Chicken$16.99+
Mozzarella cheese, fried chicken tossed in mild, medium or hot wing sauce
- Philly Deluxe$16.99+
Signature Westshore pizza sauce, Mozzarella cheese, steak, Peppers, onions and mushrooms
- White Margherita$16.99+
Mozzarella cheese, Sliced tomato and basil
- Spicy Italian$16.99+
Signature Westshore Pizza, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, red pepper, basil, chopped garlic and Hot wing sauce
10" Pizzas
- 10" Cheese$9.99
Signature Westshore Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- 10 "Meat Eaters$11.99
Signature was your pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon and ham
- 10" Works$11.99
Signature Westshore Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers and mushrooms
- 10" Vegetarian$11.99
Signature Westshore Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers and black olives
- 10" White Spinach Ricotta$11.99
Creamy ricotta, mozzarella cheese and spinach
- 10" White Special Ricotta$11.99
Creamy ricotta, mozzarella cheese, spinach and tomato
- 10" Hawaiian$11.99
Signature Westshore Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple
- 10" BBQ Chicken$11.99
Sweet barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
- 10" Buffalo Chicken$11.99
Mozzarella cheese and tender fried chicken Tossed and mild, medium or hot wing sauce
- 10" Philly Deluxe$11.99
Signature Westshore Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, steak, peppers, onions and mushrooms
- 10" White Margherita$11.99
Mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato and basil
- 10" Spicy Italian$11.99
Signature Westshore Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, crushed red pepper, basil, chopped garlic and hot wing sauce
10" Keto Pizza
- Keto Cheese Pizza$13.99
No sauce, with mozzarella cheese
- Keto Garlic Pepperoni$13.99
No sauce, with Garlic butter, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni
- Keto Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.99
No sauce, with mozzarella cheese, bacon, grilled chicken and ranch drizzle
- Keto Veggie$13.99
No sauce, with mozzarella cheese, mushroom, diced tomato, spinach black olives
- Keto Buffalo Chicken$13.99
No sauce, with mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken tossed in hot wing sauce
Calzones/Strombolis
- Calzone$13.99+
Mozzarella cheese, creamy ricotta, Ham and topped with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of signature Westshore Pizza sauce
- Stromboli$13.99+
Mozzarella cheese, ham and topped with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of signature Westshore Pizza sauce
- Meateaters Calzone$16.99+
Mozzarella cheese, creamy ricotta, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham and topped With garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of signature Westshore Pizza sauce
- Meateaters Stromboli$16.99+
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham and topped with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of signature Westshore Pizza sauce
- Works Calzone$16.99+
Mozzarella cheese, creamy ricotta, pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms and topped with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Signature Westshore pizza sauce
- Works Stromboli$16.99+
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms and topped with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of signature Westshore Pizza sauce
- Philly Deluxe Calzone$16.99+
Mozzarella cheese, creamy ricotta, steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms and topped with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Signature Westshore pizza sauce
- Philly Deluxe Stromboli$16.99+
Mozzarella cheese, steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms and topped with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of signature Westshore Pizza sauce
- Vegetarian Calzone$16.99+
Mozzarella cheese, creamy ricotta, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, black olives and topped with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of signature Westshore pizza sauce
- Veggie Stromboli$16.99+
Mozzarella cheese, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, black olives and topped with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of signature at Westshore pizza sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone$16.99+
Mozzarella cheese, creamy ricotta, fried chicken tossed in hot wing sauce and topped with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of signature Westshore pizza sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Stromboli$16.99+
Mozzarella cheese, fried chicken tossed in hot wing sauce and topped with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of signature Westshore pizza sauce
Appetizers
- Onions rings$4.99
- French Fries$4.99
- Garlic Bread$2.99
- Mozzarella Sticks 7$6.49
- Shore Fries$7.99
Topped with old bay seasoning and a side of cheese sauce
- Garlic Cheese Bread$3.99
- Garlic Knots 6$2.99
- Garlic Knots 12$4.99
- Garlic Cheesestick Box$7.99
- Cheese Fries$5.99
Topped with melted mozzarella
- Loaded Cheese Fries$6.99
Topped with melted mozzarella, bacon and jalapeño peppers
Philly cheesesteaks
- Half Philly Cheesesteak$7.99
Angus steak, American cheese
- Philly Cheesesteak$10.99
Angus steak, American cheese
- Philly cheesesteak Hoagie$11.49
Angus steak, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Raw onions
- Philly Deluxe Steak$11.49
Angus steak, American cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers
- Philly Pizza Steak$11.49
Angus steak, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Toasted
- Grill Chicken Sandwich (Hot)$10.99
Grilled chicken, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions
- Philly Chick Cheese$10.99
chicken steak and American cheese
- Philly Chick Deluxe$11.49
Chicken steak, American cheese, mushroom, onions and peppers
- Philly Chick Hoagie$11.49
Chicken steak, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Raw onions
- Philly Pizza Chicken$11.49
Chicken steak, A marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Toasted
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese$5.25
American cheese
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$6.25
American cheese and ham
- Grilled Bacon & Cheese$6.25
American cheese and bacon
- Turkey & Cheese Club$11.49
Oven baked turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
- Ham & Cheese Club$11.49
American cheese, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- 12” Italian$10.49+
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
- 12” Ham & Cheese$10.49+
American cheese, ham, lettuce, tomato and onion
- 12” Turkey & Cheese$10.49+
Oven roasted turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
- 12” Mixed Cheese$10.49+
American cheese, provolone Cheese, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
- 12" Meatball Parmigiana$11.49
Signature Westshore marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Sausage Parmigiana$11.49
Signature Westshore Pizza marinara sauce, Sausage and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Chicken Parmigiana$11.49
Signature Westshore Pizza marinara sauce, Fried chicken and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Eggplant Parmigiana$11.49
Signature westshorepizza Marinara sauce, eggplant and mozzarella cheese
Wings
Baked Dinners
Salads
- Side Salad$4.99
Crisp iceberg lettuce, onions and tomatoes
- Side Caesar Salad$4.99
Fresh cut romaine lettuce, garlic herb croutons and grated Parmesan
- Tossed Salad$9.49
Crisp iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, black olives, green peppers and mushrooms
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.98
Crisp iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms and grilled chicken
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.98
Crisp iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and breaded chicken tossed in a hot wing sauce
- Caesar salad$12.49
Fresh cut Romain lettuce, garlic herb croutons and grated Parmesan
- Chicken Caesar Salad$12.98
Fresh cut romaine lettuce, garlic herb croutons, grated Parmesan and grilled chicken
- Antipasto$12.49
Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, ham, pepperoni, provolone, black olives and salami
- Greek Salad$12.49
Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, green peppers, Kalamata olives, beets, Pepperoncinis and feta
Desserts
Kids
Misc Sides
- Side Garlic butter$0.75
- Side Ranch$0.75
- Side Bleu Cheese$0.75
- Side Small Marinara$0.75
- Side Large Marinara$1.50
- Side Lite Italian$0.75
- Side Creamy Italian$0.75
- Side Greek Dressing$0.75
- Side Honey Mustard$0.75
- Side Caesar$0.75
- Side Oil & vin$0.75
- side Mild$0.75
- Side Medium$0.75
- Side Nuclear$0.75
- Side BBQ$0.75
- Side Sweet Red Chili$0.75
- Side Mango Habanero$0.75
- Side Honey Hot$0.75
- Side Teriyaki$0.75
- Side Of Red Pepper
- Side Parm Cheese
- Side Ketchup
- Side Mustard
- Side Mayo
- Paper Plates
- Napkins
- Silverware
- Cups
Beverage
Bobby V's Hot Chicken SOHO
Tender Baskets
- 2 Bobby V’s Tenders$11.99
Served with Seasoned Fries, White Bread, Pickles and Bobby V's Signature Sauce.
- 3 Bobby V’s Tenders$13.99
Served with Seasoned Fries, White Bread, Pickles and Bobby V's Signature Sauce.
- 4 Bobby V’s Tenders$15.99
Served with Seasoned Fries, White Bread, Pickles and Bobby V's Signature Sauce.
Sandwich Baskets
- Bobby V's Original$12.99
Egg Bun, Chicken Breast with Bobby V's Signature Sauce and Pickles. Served with Seasoned Fries.
- Bobby V's Classic$13.99
Egg Bun, Chicken Breast, Cole Slaw and Pickles. Served with Seasoned Fries.
- Bobby V's Deluxe$13.99
Egg Bun, Chicken Breast with Bobby V's Signature Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Bacon. Served with Season Fries.
Bowls
Westshore Pizza
NY Pizza
- Cheese$13.99+
Signature Westshore pizza sauce and mozzarella
- Meat Eaters$16.99+
Signature Westshore Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon
- Works$16.99+
Signature Westshore Pizza sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and peppers
- Vegetarian$16.99+
Signature Westshore Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers and black olives
- White Spinach Ricotta$16.99+
Creamy ricotta, mozzarella cheese and spinach
- White Special Ricotta$16.99+
Creamy ricotta, mozzarella cheese, spinach and tomato
- Hawaiian$16.99+
Signature Westshore Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple
- BBQ Chicken$16.99+
Sweet barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
- Buffalo Chicken$16.99+
Mozzarella cheese, fried chicken tossed in mild, medium or hot wing sauce
- Philly Deluxe$16.99+
Signature Westshore pizza sauce, Mozzarella cheese, steak, Peppers, onions and mushrooms
- White Margherita$16.99+
Mozzarella cheese, Sliced tomato and basil
- Spicy Italian$16.99+
Signature Westshore Pizza, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, red pepper, basil, chopped garlic and Hot wing sauce
10" Pizzas
- 10" Cheese$9.99
Signature Westshore Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- 10 "Meat Eaters$11.99
Signature was your pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon and ham
- 10" Works$11.99
Signature Westshore Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers and mushrooms
- 10" Vegetarian$11.99
Signature Westshore Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers and black olives
- 10" White Spinach Ricotta$11.99
Creamy ricotta, mozzarella cheese and spinach
- 10" White Special Ricotta$11.99
Creamy ricotta, mozzarella cheese, spinach and tomato
- 10" Hawaiian$11.99
Signature Westshore Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple
- 10" BBQ Chicken$11.99
Sweet barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
- 10" Buffalo Chicken$11.99
Mozzarella cheese and tender fried chicken Tossed and mild, medium or hot wing sauce
- 10" Philly Deluxe$11.99
Signature Westshore Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, steak, peppers, onions and mushrooms
- 10" White Margherita$11.99
Mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato and basil
- 10" Spicy Italian$11.99
Signature Westshore Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, crushed red pepper, basil, chopped garlic and hot wing sauce