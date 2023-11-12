Westside Burgers 1780 Bridgeport Way
Food
Burgers
- Classic Single Burger$7.20
Always fresh Virginia raised beef cooked smash style on a toasted bun, built your way!
- Classic Single Cheeseburger$8.50
Always fresh Virginia raised beef cooked smash style on a toasted bun, built your way!
- Classic Double$10.00
Always fresh Virginia raised beef cooked smash style on a toasted bun, built your way!
- Classic Double Cheeseburger$12.50
Always fresh Virginia raised beef cooked smash style on a toasted bun, built your way!
Dogs & Sammies
Chow
- French Fries$3.00
- Onion Rings$6.00
Eight onion rings served with Wrangler Sauce
- Cheese Logs$6.00
Three huge cheese logs served with Marinara Sauce
- Kickin' Pickle Fries$6.00
- Westside Salad$10.00
Made with lettuce, tomato, fresh onion, croutons, cheese and served with either Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing. Add two chicken tenders for $4.50!
- Shrimp Basket$10.00
Twelve butterflied shrimp, fried to perfection.
- Chicken Tenders$7.00
Three large chicken tenders.
- Bone-in Wings$16.00
Ten wings, options available for all flats or drums for an additional charge of $2.00.
- Bone-less Wings$12.00
Six boneless wings tossed your way!
Sweets
Extra Sauces
Beer
- Coors Light$4.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Bold Rock - Hard Apple Cider$6.00
- Blake's -Tripel Jam Cider$6.00
- 2 Silos - Virginia Cream Ale$6.00
- Leinenkugel- Juicy Peach$6.00
- VA Beer Co - Free Verse IPA$8.00
- New Realm- Hazy Like a Fox IPA$8.00
- Corona Light$6.00
- Pacifico$6.00
- Topo Chico Seltzer$6.00
- ShinerBock$6.00
- Athletic Brewing – Upside Dawn$6.00
- Sierra Nevada – Octoberfest$6.00
- Sierra Nevada – Strainge Beast Mimosa$6.00
- Sierra Nevada- Wild Little Thing$6.00
- VaBC Evil Santa$8.00
Holiday milk stout brewed with cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and milk sugar. 7% abv.