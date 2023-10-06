Dinner

Dinner Specials

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

topped w/ roasted pumpkin seeds

Appetizer: Homemade Empanadas (2)

$11.00

w/ chorizo, sweet plantain and cilantro cream sauce

Appetizer: Teriyaki Glazed Chicken Wings

$12.00

topped w/ scallions, sesame seeds and cilantro - 6 wings per order

Crispy Shrimp Salad

$18.00

w/ apples, carrots and cherry tomatoes over kale, radicchio and endive w/ lemon thyme dressing

Crispy Vegan Quinoa & Artichoke Burger

$16.00

topped w/chopped kale, avocado & homemade coconut sriracha ranch on a vegan bun, served w/ arugula and marinated red onion salad

General Tso's Chicken

$20.00

crispy chicken thighs in homemade Tso's sauce w/ sautéed broccoli over white rice, topped w/ fresh chopped scallions, carrots and sesame seeds

Chopped Cheese

$17.00

w/ adobo seasoned ground angus beef, american cheese, charred onions shredded lettuce, tomato, ketchup and mayo on a hoagie roll, served w/ arugula and marinated red onion salad or fries.

Appetizers

Chicken Noodle Soup

topped w/ parsley

Westville Market Vegetables

$8.00

choose from over twenty daily vegetables

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

w/ cool blue cheese & hot buffalo sauce

Smokey Mac & Cheese

$13.00

add: bacon +1

Chili

optional sour cream add: smoked gouda +2

French Fries

$8.00

add: chipotle mayo +1

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

add: chipotle mayo +1

Truffle Parm Fries

$9.00

Salads

Arugula & Parm

$12.00

w/ lemon olive oil dressing.

Greek

$16.00

cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, marinated red onions, olives & feta cheese over romaine & mixed greens w/ balsamic lemon dill vinaigrette & a grilled baguette w/ herbed goat cheese

Kale

$16.00

kale, marinated red onions, blue cheese, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, candied walnuts & lemon olive oil dressing

Classic Caesar

$13.00

romaine with homemade croutons, parm & caesar dressing

Westville Cobb

$16.00

grilled chicken, bacon, avocado & blue cheese over romaine & mixed greens w/ balsamic lemon dill vinaigrette

Pesto Chicken

$20.00

grilled chicken, avocado, radicchio, endive, fried halloumi cheese, cherry tomatoes & pickled onions over baby spinach & romaine w/ basil pesto caesar dressing

Plates

Market Plate

$18.00

choice of four market vegetables

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast

$21.00

served w/ two market vegetables

Breaded Chicken Cutlet

$22.00

served w/ two market vegetables

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

served w/ two market vegetables

Salmon Teriyaki

$25.00

w/ fresh ginger & scallions, served w/ two market vegetables

Grilled Marinated Sirloin Steak

$29.00

served w/ two market vegetables

Burgers & Hot Dogs

Hamburger

$16.00

8oz char-grilled angus beef on a portuguese muffin, served w/ fries or arugula & marinated red onion salad

Cast Iron Turkey Burger

$16.00

fresh ground turkey breast patty on a portuguese muffin, served w/ fries or arugula & marinated red onion salad

Beyond Burger

$17.00

vegan smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade russian sauce on a vegan bun, served w/ fries or arugula & marinated red onion salad

Hebrew National Hot Dog Special

$14.00

2 beef dogs and 1 market side

Hebrew National Hot Dog

$4.00

one beef hotdog w/ choice of toppings

Sandwiches

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$16.00

w/ avocado, arugula, chipotle mayo on a portuguese muffin and arugula and marinated red onion salad

Classic Steak

$16.00

w/ caramelized onions & horseradish mayo on a club roll

Crispy Fish

$16.00

w/ classic coleslaw, romaine & homemade tartar sauce on a club roll

C.B.L.T.

$16.00

grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo on a club roll add: avocado +3

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

cheddar & gouda blend melted on a portuguese muffin w/ optional tomato add: bacon+2

Sides

Side of Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast

$7.00

7oz

Side of Breaded Chicken Cutlet

$7.00
Side of Grilled Salmon

$10.00

6oz

Side of Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

9 pcs

Side of Grilled Sirloin Steak

$11.00

5oz

Side of Avocado

$3.00

1 quarter of an avocado

Crispy Vegan Quinoa & Artichoke Burger Patty

$8.00

Desserts

Pies & Cakes

Pumpkin Pie

$10.00

topped w/ fresh whipped cream

Apple Pie

$10.00

Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.

Chocolate Tart

$10.00

topped w/ fresh whipped cream

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Carrots, raisins, walnuts & cream cheese frosting (gluten-free)

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

our classic buttery, warm cookie w/ gooey pieces of chocolate

Drinks

Cold Drinks

Mint Lemonade

$8.00

our classic lemonade blended w/ mint and a touch of honey

Lemonade

$6.00

our classic recipe

Arnold Palmer

$6.00
Iced Tea

$5.00

Unsweetened

Orange Juice

$7.00
Iced Coffee

$5.00

Counter Culture Coffee

Iced Latte

$6.00
Iced Chai Latte

$5.00
Iced Mocha

$6.00
Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

$3.00
Ginger Ale

$3.00
Sprite

$3.00
Seltzer

$3.00
Flat Lurisia Water

$9.00
Sparkling Lurisia Water

$9.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Hot Drinks

Health Tea

$6.00

with fresh ginger, sage, lemon, orange, mint, cinnamon & honey

Hot Tea

$5.00

Harney & Sons Fine Teas

Hot Chocolate

$5.00
Coffee

$4.00

Counter Culture Coffee

Americano

$4.00
Espresso

$4.00

Counter Culture Coffee

Cappuccino

$6.00
Latte

$6.00
Chai Latte

$5.00
Mocha

$6.00
Cortado

$5.00
Macchiato

$5.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$14.00

classic, spicy, or smoky w/ lime, orange, agave

Cucumber Fizz

$14.00

gin, cucumber, elderflower, lemon, club soda

Espresso Martini

$15.00

vodka, kahlua, vanilla, counter culture espresso

Burnt Orange Manhattan

$15.00

bourbon, benedictine, sweet vermouth, bitters, burnt orange

Seasonal Mocktail

$10.00

Blood Orange Paloma

$15.00

tequila, blood orange, agave, club soda

Dark & Stormy

$14.00

goslings dark rum, ginger beer, homemade ginger syrup, lime

Apple & Honey Hot Toddy

$15.00

Jack Daniels Honey, Laird's Applejack, lemon, honey, clove

Mulled Red Wine Cider

$14.00

montepulciano, hot apple cider, cinnamon, orange, clove

Sangria

$13.00

passion fruit white, roasted apple, or classic red

Beer/Cider

Hudson North Cider Co. Classic Cider

$7.00

12oz can

Allagash Bottle

$7.00

Wine by the Glass

Montepulciano, Italy

$12.00

red cherry, dried fruit, subtle oak, and savory herb aromas

TEMPRANILLO San Vicente de la Son Sierra, Rioja, Spain

$12.00

black cherry, blackberry, red currant

MALBEC Bodegas Escorihuela, Gascon, Mendoza, Argentina

$13.00

plum, berries, red fruit marmalade, violet

PINOT NOIR Pike Road, Willamette Valley, Oregon 

$15.00

raspberry, cocoa, green pepper

CABERNET SAUVIGNON Dusoil, Lodi, California

$14.00

black cherry, spice, herbs

PINOT GRIGIO Salvalai, Delle Venzie, Italy

$12.00

green apple, floral, lemon zest

CHARDONNAY Routestock, Carneros Napa Valley, California 

$15.00

jasmine, thyme, ginger

SAUVIGNON BLANC Frenzy, New Zealand

$13.00

passion fruit, guava, black currant, fresh herbs

ROSÉ Laroche, Languedoc, France

$12.00

strawberry, raspberry, white flowers, lemon

PROSECCO Romio, Italy

$12.00

vanilla, fresh citrus, dry

Sauces

Dressings and Sauces

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00
Tahini

$1.00
Balsamic Lemon Dill Vinaigrette

$1.00
Lemon Olive Oil

$1.00
Lemon Dill

$1.00
Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00
Caesar Dressing

$1.00
Hot Buffalo

$1.00
Cool Blue Cheese

$1.00
Honey Mustard

$1.00
Horseradish Mayo

$1.00
Classic Tartar

$1.00
Sour Cream

$1.00