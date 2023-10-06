Westville Upper West Side
Dinner
Dinner Specials
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
topped w/ roasted pumpkin seeds
Appetizer: Homemade Empanadas (2)
w/ chorizo, sweet plantain and cilantro cream sauce
Appetizer: Teriyaki Glazed Chicken Wings
topped w/ scallions, sesame seeds and cilantro - 6 wings per order
Crispy Shrimp Salad
w/ apples, carrots and cherry tomatoes over kale, radicchio and endive w/ lemon thyme dressing
Crispy Vegan Quinoa & Artichoke Burger
topped w/chopped kale, avocado & homemade coconut sriracha ranch on a vegan bun, served w/ arugula and marinated red onion salad
General Tso's Chicken
crispy chicken thighs in homemade Tso's sauce w/ sautéed broccoli over white rice, topped w/ fresh chopped scallions, carrots and sesame seeds
Chopped Cheese
w/ adobo seasoned ground angus beef, american cheese, charred onions shredded lettuce, tomato, ketchup and mayo on a hoagie roll, served w/ arugula and marinated red onion salad or fries.
Appetizers
Chicken Noodle Soup
topped w/ parsley
Westville Market Vegetables
choose from over twenty daily vegetables
Chicken Tenders
w/ cool blue cheese & hot buffalo sauce
Smokey Mac & Cheese
add: bacon +1
Chili
optional sour cream add: smoked gouda +2
French Fries
add: chipotle mayo +1
Sweet Potato Fries
add: chipotle mayo +1
Truffle Parm Fries
Salads
Arugula & Parm
w/ lemon olive oil dressing.
Greek
cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, marinated red onions, olives & feta cheese over romaine & mixed greens w/ balsamic lemon dill vinaigrette & a grilled baguette w/ herbed goat cheese
Kale
kale, marinated red onions, blue cheese, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, candied walnuts & lemon olive oil dressing
Classic Caesar
romaine with homemade croutons, parm & caesar dressing
Westville Cobb
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado & blue cheese over romaine & mixed greens w/ balsamic lemon dill vinaigrette
Pesto Chicken
grilled chicken, avocado, radicchio, endive, fried halloumi cheese, cherry tomatoes & pickled onions over baby spinach & romaine w/ basil pesto caesar dressing
Plates
Market Plate
choice of four market vegetables
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast
served w/ two market vegetables
Breaded Chicken Cutlet
served w/ two market vegetables
Grilled Salmon
served w/ two market vegetables
Salmon Teriyaki
w/ fresh ginger & scallions, served w/ two market vegetables
Grilled Marinated Sirloin Steak
served w/ two market vegetables
Burgers & Hot Dogs
Hamburger
8oz char-grilled angus beef on a portuguese muffin, served w/ fries or arugula & marinated red onion salad
Cast Iron Turkey Burger
fresh ground turkey breast patty on a portuguese muffin, served w/ fries or arugula & marinated red onion salad
Beyond Burger
vegan smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade russian sauce on a vegan bun, served w/ fries or arugula & marinated red onion salad
Hebrew National Hot Dog Special
2 beef dogs and 1 market side
Hebrew National Hot Dog
one beef hotdog w/ choice of toppings
Sandwiches
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
w/ avocado, arugula, chipotle mayo on a portuguese muffin and arugula and marinated red onion salad
Classic Steak
w/ caramelized onions & horseradish mayo on a club roll
Crispy Fish
w/ classic coleslaw, romaine & homemade tartar sauce on a club roll
C.B.L.T.
grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo on a club roll add: avocado +3
Grilled Cheese
cheddar & gouda blend melted on a portuguese muffin w/ optional tomato add: bacon+2
Sides
Desserts
Pies & Cakes
Drinks
Cold Drinks
Mint Lemonade
our classic lemonade blended w/ mint and a touch of honey
Lemonade
our classic recipe
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea
Unsweetened
Orange Juice
Iced Coffee
Counter Culture Coffee
Iced Latte
Iced Chai Latte
Iced Mocha
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Sprite
Seltzer
Flat Lurisia Water
Sparkling Lurisia Water
Shirley Temple
Hot Drinks
Cocktails
Margarita
classic, spicy, or smoky w/ lime, orange, agave
Cucumber Fizz
gin, cucumber, elderflower, lemon, club soda
Espresso Martini
vodka, kahlua, vanilla, counter culture espresso
Burnt Orange Manhattan
bourbon, benedictine, sweet vermouth, bitters, burnt orange
Seasonal Mocktail
Blood Orange Paloma
tequila, blood orange, agave, club soda
Dark & Stormy
goslings dark rum, ginger beer, homemade ginger syrup, lime
Apple & Honey Hot Toddy
Jack Daniels Honey, Laird's Applejack, lemon, honey, clove
Mulled Red Wine Cider
montepulciano, hot apple cider, cinnamon, orange, clove
Sangria
passion fruit white, roasted apple, or classic red
Wine by the Glass
Montepulciano, Italy
red cherry, dried fruit, subtle oak, and savory herb aromas
TEMPRANILLO San Vicente de la Son Sierra, Rioja, Spain
black cherry, blackberry, red currant
MALBEC Bodegas Escorihuela, Gascon, Mendoza, Argentina
plum, berries, red fruit marmalade, violet
PINOT NOIR Pike Road, Willamette Valley, Oregon
raspberry, cocoa, green pepper
CABERNET SAUVIGNON Dusoil, Lodi, California
black cherry, spice, herbs
PINOT GRIGIO Salvalai, Delle Venzie, Italy
green apple, floral, lemon zest
CHARDONNAY Routestock, Carneros Napa Valley, California
jasmine, thyme, ginger
SAUVIGNON BLANC Frenzy, New Zealand
passion fruit, guava, black currant, fresh herbs
ROSÉ Laroche, Languedoc, France
strawberry, raspberry, white flowers, lemon
PROSECCO Romio, Italy
vanilla, fresh citrus, dry