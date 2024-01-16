Wetzel's Pretzels S-042 Carlsbad Outlets - Inline Bakery
Pretzels
- Original Pretzel with Butter & Salt
The OG Handheld Happiness. A Wetzel's Pretzel brushed with butter and sprinkled with salt.$7.19
- Sinful Cinnamon Pretzel
A whole pretzel baked fresh and tossed with cinnamon sugar. Sweet!$7.39
- Almond Crunch Pretzel
Make it nutty! A fresh baked Wetzel's Pretzel topped with our sweet and salty almond crunch.$7.39
- Pepperoni Twist
Pizza meets pretzel when we top our classic pretzel with pepperoni and our three-cheese blend before baking.$7.59
- Jalaroni Pretzel
Freshly baked pretzel covered with a three cheese blend, jalapenos and pepperoni. A spicy treat.$7.59
- Jalapeño Cheese Melt
Freshly baked pretzel covered with a three cheese blend and delicious, spicy jalapenos.$7.59
- Cheese Meltdown
Our freshly baked pretzel topped with a blend of three cheeses.$7.59
Wetzel Bitz
- Wetzel's Bitz with Butter and Salt
Fresh Wetzel's Bitz brushed with butter (no salt)$8.39
- Cin-A-Bitz
Bite-sized pretzels tossed in cinnamon sugar for the perfect sweet treat.$8.79
- Almond Crunch Bitz
Fresh from the oven Wetzel Bitz tossed with sweet and salty almond crunch.$8.79
- Pizza Bitz
A slice of pepperoni and a sprinkle of three-cheese blend top each of our Pizza Bitz. Add PIzza Sauce dip for the full pizza vibes.$9.39
- Choco Churro Bitz
Chocolate Churro Bitz with chocolate and dulce de leche$9.49
- S'mores Bitz$8.92
- Bacon Ranch Bitz$12.50
Wetzel Dogs
- Original Wetzel's Dog
Our classic fresh-baked Wetzel Dog. A lunch of handheld happiness.$7.59
- Wetzel's Cheese Dog
Fresh-baked Wetzel's Dog gone cheesy, with a golden brown crust of melted cheese.$7.89
- Dog Bites
Mini Wetzel dogs wrapped in pretzel dough before baking$9.49
- Cheesy Dog Bites
Mini Wetzel dogs wrapped in pretzel dough and topped with cheese before baking$9.69
- Jalapeño Cheese Dog
Fresh-baked Wetzel's Dog gone cheesy, with a golden brown crust of melted cheese and spicy jalapenos.$7.89
Dips
Lemonade
- Fresh Lemonade - Regular$6.69
- Fresh Lemonade - Large
32 ounces of fresh lemonade served ice cold$7.09
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Regular$6.69
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Large
32 ounces of fresh lemonade with a hit of strawberry served ice cold$7.09
- Fresh Mango Boba - Regular
24 ounces of Wetzel's Fresh Lemonade with mango boba and topped with mango puree$7.99
- Fresh Mango Boba - Large$9.00
- Frz Lemonade
24 ounces of sweet-tart frozen lemonade$7.09
- Frz Strawberry Lemonade
24 ounces of frozen lemonade with a splash of strawberry$7.09
- Frz Mango Boba
24 ounces of frozen Wetzel's Fresh Lemonade with mango boba and topped with mango puree$9.18
- Fresh Lemonade Refill$5.00
Granita
- Blue Raspberry Granita
24 ounce frozen beverage with blueberry and raspberry flavoring$7.09
- Kiwi Strawberry Granita
24 ounce frozen beverage with kiwi and strawberry flavoring$7.09
- Guava Mangonada$7.69
- Other Granita$10.00
- Orange Dream
24 ounces of orange cream granita, topped with a dreamy layer of sweet cream cold foam$9.49
Soda - MASTER LIST
- Bottled Water
Ice cold refreshing bottled water$3.39
- Regular Pepsi
Refreshing Ice Cold Pepsi$5.09
- Regular Diet Pepsi
Refreshing Ice Cold Diet Pepsi$5.09
- Regular Raspberry Iced Tea
Refreshing Ice Cold Raspberry Iced Tea$5.09
- Regular Starry
Refreshing Ice Cold Sierra Mist$5.09
- Regular Dr. Pepper
Refreshing Ice Cold Dr. Pepper$5.09
- Regular Mt.Dew
Refreshing Ice Cold Mountain Dew$5.09
- *Bottle Coke
Refreshing ice cold Pepsi.$5.09
- *Bottle Diet Coke
Refreshing ice cold Diet Pepsi$5.09
- *Bottle Sprite
Refreshing ice cold Sierra Mist$5.09
- Bottle Powerade$5.09
- Regular Root Beer$5.09
- *Bottle Pepsi$5.09
- *Bottle Diet Pepsi$5.09
- Large Pepsi$6.09
- Large Diet Pepsi$6.09
- Large Raspberry Iced Tea$6.09
- Large Starry$6.09
- Large Dr. Pepper$6.09
- Large Mt. Dew$6.09
- Large Root Beer$6.09
- *Regular Coke$5.09
- *Regular Sprite$5.09
- *Regular Fanta Orange$5.09
- *Regular Mr. Pibb$5.09
- *Regular Diet Coke$5.09
- Soda Refill$1.50
- Gatorade$5.09
- *Bottled Starry$2.89
- *Bottled Dr Pepper$2.89
- *Bottled Mt Dew$2.89
- *Monster Energy$5.09