Wetzel's Pretzels S-043 The Outlets at Orange, Inline Bakery
Pretzels
- Original Pretzel with Butter & Salt$6.22
The OG Handheld Happiness. A Wetzel's Pretzel brushed with butter and sprinkled with salt.
- Sinful Cinnamon Pretzel$6.59
A whole pretzel baked fresh and tossed with cinnamon sugar. Sweet!
- Almond Crunch Pretzel$6.59
Make it nutty! A fresh baked Wetzel's Pretzel topped with our sweet and salty almond crunch.
- Pepperoni Twist$7.19
Pizza meets pretzel when we top our classic pretzel with pepperoni and our three-cheese blend before baking.
- Jalaroni Pretzel$7.70
Freshly baked pretzel covered with a three cheese blend, jalapenos and pepperoni. A spicy treat.
- Jalapeño Cheese Melt$7.19
Freshly baked pretzel covered with a three cheese blend and delicious, spicy jalapenos.
- Cheese Meltdown$7.19
Our freshly baked pretzel topped with a blend of three cheeses.
Wetzel Bitz
- Wetzel's Bitz with Butter and Salt$9.65
Fresh Wetzel's Bitz brushed with butter (no salt)
- Cin-A-Bitz$9.88
Bite-sized pretzels tossed in cinnamon sugar for the perfect sweet treat.
- Almond Crunch Bitz$9.88
Fresh from the oven Wetzel Bitz tossed with sweet and salty almond crunch.
- Pizza Bitz$10.21
A slice of pepperoni and a sprinkle of three-cheese blend top each of our Pizza Bitz. Add PIzza Sauce dip for the full pizza vibes.
- Choco Churro Bitz$13.69
Chocolate Churro Bitz with chocolate and dulce de leche
- S'mores Bitz$13.69
- Bacon Ranch Bitz$12.50Out of stock
Wetzel Dogs
- Original Wetzel's Dog$7.38
Our classic fresh-baked Wetzel Dog. A lunch of handheld happiness.
- Wetzel's Cheese Dog$7.89
Fresh-baked Wetzel's Dog gone cheesy, with a golden brown crust of melted cheese.
- Dog Bites$9.65
Mini Wetzel dogs wrapped in pretzel dough before baking
- Cheesy Dog Bites$10.21
Mini Wetzel dogs wrapped in pretzel dough and topped with cheese before baking
- Jalapeño Cheese Dog$8.45
Fresh-baked Wetzel's Dog gone cheesy, with a golden brown crust of melted cheese and spicy jalapenos.
Dips
Lemonade
- Fresh Lemonade - Regular$6.26
- Fresh Lemonade - Large$6.59
32 ounces of fresh lemonade served ice cold
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Regular$6.26
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Large$6.59
32 ounces of fresh lemonade with a hit of strawberry served ice cold
- Fresh Mango Boba - Regular$8.63Out of stock
24 ounces of Wetzel's Fresh Lemonade with mango boba and topped with mango puree
- Fresh Mango Boba - Large$8.63
- Frz Lemonade$6.91
24 ounces of sweet-tart frozen lemonade
- Frz Strawberry Lemonade$6.91
24 ounces of frozen lemonade with a splash of strawberry
- Frz Mango Boba$8.63
24 ounces of frozen Wetzel's Fresh Lemonade with mango boba and topped with mango puree
- Fresh Lemonade Refill$5.00Out of stock
Granita
- Blue Raspberry Granita$6.91
24 ounce frozen beverage with blueberry and raspberry flavoring
- Kiwi Strawberry Granita$6.45
24 ounce frozen beverage with kiwi and strawberry flavoring
- Guava Mangonada$9.88
- Other Granita$6.91
- Orange Dream$7.89
24 ounces of orange cream granita, topped with a dreamy layer of sweet cream cold foam
Soda - MASTER LIST
- Bottled Water$1.62
Ice cold refreshing bottled water
- Regular Pepsi$3.99
Refreshing Ice Cold Pepsi
- Regular Diet Pepsi$3.99
Refreshing Ice Cold Diet Pepsi
- Regular Raspberry Iced Tea$3.99
Refreshing Ice Cold Raspberry Iced Tea
- Regular Starry$3.99
Refreshing Ice Cold Sierra Mist
- Regular Dr. Pepper$3.99
Refreshing Ice Cold Dr. Pepper
- Regular Mt.Dew$3.99
Refreshing Ice Cold Mountain Dew
- *Bottle CokeOut of stock
Refreshing ice cold Pepsi.
- *Bottle Diet CokeOut of stock
Refreshing ice cold Diet Pepsi
- *Bottle SpriteOut of stock
Refreshing ice cold Sierra Mist
- Bottle PoweradeOut of stock
- Regular Root Beer$2.99
- *Bottle PepsiOut of stock
- *Bottle Diet PepsiOut of stock
- Large Pepsi$4.08
- Large Diet Pepsi$4.27
- Large Raspberry Iced Tea$4.27
- Large Starry$4.27
- Large Dr. Pepper$4.27
- Large Mt. Dew$4.27
- Large Root Beer$3.59
- *Regular Coke
- *Regular Sprite
- *Regular Fanta Orange
- *Regular Mr. Pibb
- *Regular Diet Coke
- Soda Refill$1.50
- Gatorade$2.89Out of stock
- *Bottled Starry$2.89Out of stock
- *Bottled Dr Pepper$2.89Out of stock
- *Bottled Mt Dew$2.89Out of stock
- *Monster Energy$5.00Out of stock