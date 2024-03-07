Wetzel's Pretzels S-153 Vintage Faire #1, Baking Kiosk
Pretzels
- Original Pretzel with Butter & Salt$5.19
The OG Handheld Happiness. A Wetzel's Pretzel brushed with butter and sprinkled with salt.
- Sinful Cinnamon Pretzel$5.69
A whole pretzel baked fresh and tossed with cinnamon sugar. Sweet!
- Almond Crunch Pretzel$5.69
Make it nutty! A fresh baked Wetzel's Pretzel topped with our sweet and salty almond crunch.
- Pepperoni Twist$6.29
Pizza meets pretzel when we top our classic pretzel with pepperoni and our three-cheese blend before baking.
- Jalaroni Pretzel$6.29
Freshly baked pretzel covered with a three cheese blend, jalapenos and pepperoni. A spicy treat.
- Jalapeño Cheese Melt$6.29
Freshly baked pretzel covered with a three cheese blend and delicious, spicy jalapenos.
- Cheese Meltdown$6.29
Our freshly baked pretzel topped with a blend of three cheeses.
Wetzel Bitz
- Wetzel's Bitz with Butter and Salt$6.99
Fresh Wetzel's Bitz brushed with butter (no salt)
- Cin-A-Bitz$7.49
Bite-sized pretzels tossed in cinnamon sugar for the perfect sweet treat.
- Almond Crunch Bitz$7.49
Fresh from the oven Wetzel Bitz tossed with sweet and salty almond crunch.
- Pizza Bitz$7.49
A slice of pepperoni and a sprinkle of three-cheese blend top each of our Pizza Bitz. Add PIzza Sauce dip for the full pizza vibes.
- Choco Churro Bitz$9.49
Chocolate Churro Bitz with chocolate and dulce de leche
- S'mores Bitz$8.92
- Bacon Ranch Bitz$12.50
Wetzel Dogs
- Original Wetzel's Dog$6.69
Our classic fresh-baked Wetzel Dog. A lunch of handheld happiness.
- Wetzel's Cheese Dog$6.99
Fresh-baked Wetzel's Dog gone cheesy, with a golden brown crust of melted cheese.
- Dog Bites$7.49
Mini Wetzel dogs wrapped in pretzel dough before baking
- Cheesy Dog Bites$7.99
Mini Wetzel dogs wrapped in pretzel dough and topped with cheese before baking
- Jalapeño Cheese Dog$6.99
Fresh-baked Wetzel's Dog gone cheesy, with a golden brown crust of melted cheese and spicy jalapenos.
Dips
Lemonade
- Fresh Lemonade - Regular$4.69
- Fresh Lemonade - Large$4.99
32 ounces of fresh lemonade served ice cold
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Regular$4.69
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade - Large$4.99
32 ounces of fresh lemonade with a hit of strawberry served ice cold
- Fresh Mango Boba - Regular$6.99
24 ounces of Wetzel's Fresh Lemonade with mango boba and topped with mango puree
- Fresh Mango Boba - Large$9.00
- Frz Lemonade$5.49
24 ounces of sweet-tart frozen lemonade
- Frz Strawberry Lemonade$5.49
24 ounces of frozen lemonade with a splash of strawberry
- Frz Mango Boba$7.09
24 ounces of frozen Wetzel's Fresh Lemonade with mango boba and topped with mango puree
- Fresh Lemonade Refill$5.00Out of stock
Granita
Soda - MASTER LIST
- Bottled Water$2.79
Ice cold refreshing bottled water
- Regular Pepsi$2.99
Refreshing Ice Cold Pepsi
- Regular Diet Pepsi$2.99
Refreshing Ice Cold Diet Pepsi
- Regular Raspberry Iced Tea$2.99
Refreshing Ice Cold Raspberry Iced Tea
- Regular Starry$2.99
Refreshing Ice Cold Sierra Mist
- Regular Dr. Pepper$2.99
Refreshing Ice Cold Dr. Pepper
- Regular Mt.Dew$2.99
Refreshing Ice Cold Mountain Dew
- *Bottle Coke
Refreshing ice cold Pepsi.
- *Bottle Diet Coke
Refreshing ice cold Diet Pepsi
- *Bottle Sprite
Refreshing ice cold Sierra Mist
- Bottle Powerade
- Regular Root Beer$2.99
- *Bottle Pepsi
- *Bottle Diet Pepsi
- Large Pepsi$3.29
- Large Diet Pepsi$3.29
- Large Raspberry Iced Tea$3.29
- Large Starry$3.29
- Large Dr. Pepper$3.29
- Large Mt. Dew$3.29
- Large Root Beer$3.29
- *Regular Coke
- *Regular Sprite
- *Regular Fanta Orange
- *Regular Mr. Pibb
- *Regular Diet Coke
- Soda Refill$1.50
- Gatorade$2.89
- *Bottled Starry$2.89
- *Bottled Dr Pepper$2.89
- *Bottled Mt Dew$2.89
- *Monster Energy$5.00
